Palo Alto: Growth By Headcount

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) has all it takes to be the Cisco (CSCO) of cybersecurity. In terms of talent, product innovation, and total addressable market, Palo Alto will continue to benefit from the large market size of its plethora of security offerings to continue to grow revenue. As a result, I believe its value will continue to appreciate in the near term.

Palo Alto Networks trades at a market cap of $20 billion making it the largest pure-play cybersecurity company. With annual revenue of $2.9 billion in FY2019 generated by over 7000 employees (only Symantec (SYMC) has more employees at 11,900 amongst cybersecurity pure plays), Palo Alto has been able to put its human capital to work to claim the largest market share of the network security space amongst pure-play cybersecurity companies.

Data by YCharts

Palo Alto's strategy was to use a combination of sales, marketing, and product innovation to replace the likes of Check Point (NASDAQ:CHKP) and Symantec as the largest provider of next-generation security solutions for the present and future internet which is cloud-based and data-driven. When you compare its revenue/employee to other fast-growth competitors, Palo Alto is an outlier. Palo Alto is arguably now where Symantec used to be some years ago: the go-to vendor for the best security solutions. The added brand equity that comes with this position will continue to propel Palo Alto's valuation in the near term.

The sales strategy it laid out in its last earnings call was solid and convincing. Aside from the decision to sit out the email security niche, which is led by Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT), Palo Alto is positioned at the forefront in other segments. From network security which it leads to endpoint security, SIEM, cloud, threat intelligence, and IoT, Palo Alto has a solid game plan. The chess pieces are well laid out from a series of acquisitions that have been internally integrated to drive more value in the form of backward/forward compatibility and simplicity via product automation. A quick third party check on its key product segments shows that Palo Alto competes favorably, and its competitor displacement humblebrag further underlines this.

Source: Gartner

Palo Alto leads the rest in the network security segment in terms of completeness of vision and ability to execute according to Gartner's magic quadrant.

Source: Canalys

In Canalys's latest channel check, Palo ranks second only to Cisco in momentum and channel performance. Cisco easily takes the leading spot alongside Juniper (JNPR) as they get to sell enterprises the need for cybersecurity appliances in addition to their network sales pitch before competitors do. If you take that competitive advantage away from Cisco and Juniper, Palo Alto will emerge a dominant leader in the cybersecurity space. Though Sophos (OTCPK:SPHHF) also appears to rank higher than Palo Alto, in reality, Palo Alto dwarfs Sophos's capabilities in product innovation and total addressable market.

Valuation

Palo Alto trades at a P/S ratio of 6.4, which is moderate and fair compared to its peers. It has an EV/EBITDA of 176 which is huge for a stock which is transitioning into the first inning of the matured phase of its lifecycle. The revenue growth declaration from 27% to 20% is unnerving. Given the length and breadth of its innovation, it's rather too early for growth to decelerate this low. Palo Alto is becoming a yardstick for measuring other security companies. If grow is decelerating this fast, that speaks to what we should expect of smaller names as they begin to approach the $2 billion ARR mark.

Though compared to Check Point (revenue growth of 4%), Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) (revenue growth of 20%), Palo Alto is outperforming. However, when you consider the balance between profitability and growth, these competitors are outperforming Palo Alto. Fortinet has an EBITDA margin of 17% versus Check Point (46%), and Palo Alto (-1.6%). Check Point has total cash of $1.6 billion with zero debt while Fortinet has $1.83 billion in cash with a debt of $37 million. Though, on a brighter note, Palo Alto outperforms both competitors in revenue by at least $1 billion. This is not to say that its competitors can't find an acquisition to match it in terms of revenue like Palo Alto has done.

I don't see Palo Alto's superior revenue as a substantial advantage when you factor in its margins though it has a strong net cash position of $1.4 billion to weather new term headwinds.

For these reasons, Palo Alto remains a solid cyber play with little reason to worry about significant downside volatility in the near term.

My Worries

Data by YCharts

Palo Alto grew by product innovation, acquisitions, and sales innovation in a cybersecurity market that is expanding and rapidly evolving. In reality, product innovation was more of management’s strong vision and ability to drive its engineers to build and integrate the products from its acquisitions. The bulk of the growth was from sales headcount ramp, and it's evident in Palo Alto’s negative margins and huge stock-based compensation which drives the majority of its free cash flow.

Going forward, management has made it clear that we shouldn't expect more expensive acquisitions which is good. Instead, it will be more focused on internally developing product innovation in new areas like SD-WAN and cloud. Since product growth has been from sales, this means margin improvement will most likely be derived from a reduction in sales expenses. I’m not entirely sure of how its automation and product integration initiatives will stack up, but compared to most competitors, Palo Alto has a lower gross margin. This means sales optimization is the key to growth and margins expansion. This means Palo Alto will have to reduce its headcount and compensation structure for it to improve its margins and achieve the automation leverage it is gunning for. This might impact the momentum of its sales force as they fight for more market share.

Conclusion

Source: Author (Revenue Estimate using data from Seeking Alpha)

The Street is modeling 19% revenue growth both in 2020 and 2021. That's a bit above the top, and that might explain why Palo Alto Networks is trading at a 26% discount to the average analysts' price target of $261/share. Rather, I'm comfortable with a revenue deceleration to 13% in 2021. I agree with management's long-term FCF margin 30%. Though, investors should remember that a significant portion of that is stock-based compensation, not earnings from net income. This will drive a volatile valuation multiple in seasons of macroeconomic uncertainty. Lastly, I'm projecting GAAP EPS to improve to $0.73/share ( +14% y/y) in FY2020 driven by improvements in operating margin.

Overall, Palo Alto will continue to benefit from positive sentiments towards its enviable market leadership position. Its lack of profitability will continue to fuel pricing volatility. Long term, Palo Alto is a BUY for investors who want some exposure to the cybersecurity space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.