SK Hynix: DRAM's Heyday Is Coming

Investment highlights

We maintain BUY and our six-month forward target price of KRW98,000, based on 1.5x 2019F BPS. SK Hynix's (OTC:HXSCL) 3Q19 DRAM bit growth is expected to surpass our estimate of 7.8% to reach 11.8% on rising Chinese server DRAM demand, but 3Q sales and operating profit will likely be 0.9% and 29% below our previous estimates to come in at KRW6.27tn and KRW363.2bn, respectively, due to the steeper-than-expected decline of DRAM contract prices. We now believe server DRAM contract prices retreated about 18-19% QoQ in 3Q19 with a 1% MoM Server DRAM price decline seen in September. PC DRAM contract prices stopped falling in August, but they experienced a 20.3% decrease in 3Q on a quarterly basis. As for mobile DRAM prices, normally bound by quarterly contracts, discrete products saw a 12-13% QoQ decline. Since the prices of most DRAM products have been sliding in low-single digits MoM since August, we expect server DRAM price declines to be contained at around 5% QoQ in 4Q19. With the pace of the fall in PC and mobile DRAM prices slowing to the low single digits, DRAM earnings are expected to gain momentum. PC and mobile DRAM prices are expected to rebound from 1Q20, and server DRAM from 2Q20.

Major issues and earnings outlook

Huawei's DRAM demand is growing sharply. Hynix's major Chinese client currently has two more weeks' worth of inventory than usual. Some speculate that the inventory building is triggered by uncertainties amid the US-China trade war, but we believe it has more to do with an increase in edge server demand as Chinese telcos move to invest in their 5G infrastructures. Of note, China is scheduled to launch its first commercial 5G service in October. Hynix also benefits from the heavy DRAM capacity (8-12GB) offered by Android smartphones with triple/quadruple cameras and 5G modems. Expanding 5G infrastructure, public cloud computing firms' data center investments as well as a potential increase in demand for self-driving cars and unmanned devices all point to the advent of a new day for DRAM, characterized by a simultaneous increase in DRAM content per device and the number of new consumers.

Share price outlook and valuation

We recommend a buy-and-hold strategy eyeing a rebound of DRAM contract prices amid tighter supply from 2020 onwards.

