Square: Dorsey Should Pick A Horse

Despite the recent selloff, Square still looks stretched in valuation. The departure of highly involved CFO Sarah Friar last year leaves one to wonder how much was lost.

Innovation to benefit business clients appears to have slowed this year, though the company is testing stock trading in its consumer Cash App.

Though the company has expanded its service offerings through acquisitions as well, Square's continual emphasis on innovation has continued to drive investor optimism and an extreme valuation multiple.

Square has expanded its payment processing ecosystem with several new service offerings in recent years, but that innovation appears to be slowing.

Thesis

When the year began, it felt like Square (SQ) was on a continual innovation binge. It had added its free debit card for businesses in January, making the Square payment platform and services ecosystem even more indispensable to small business clients.

But that innovation appears to have slowed. Square still looks like a compelling long-term bet given its track record of growth in recent years, but transaction revenue growth is rapidly decelerating and the company has decided to boost investing to find new avenues to grow service revenue and expand the company's ecosystem.

The recent selloff, I believe, reflects the increasing uncertainty around future revenue growth drivers outside of Cash App, and uncertainty about the company's direction following departure last year of Sarah Friar, CFO since 2012.

With the departure of Friar, we're left with a company helmed by a CEO--Jack Dorsey--who is also the CEO of Twitter (TWTR). Given the recent turnaround at Twitter, it would be nice to see Dorsey exit Twitter and focus his efforts exclusively on Square to ensure the company can fulfill the promise created with the help of Friar.

The Evolution of Square

Square's mission has been to continually develop a moat of technology and services for clients that makes it increasingly likely that once Square obtains a business client, or a consumer client, that client never leaves.

Square started in 2009 as a payment processing vendor that would help merchants accept credit card payments anywhere at any time. Many of us first noticed Square in person when we got our hair cut or shopped at a farmers' market and watched as the business owner swiped our card through a square-shaped reader that was plugged into their iPhone or iPad.

Sarah Friar, the CFO who left in 2018, was hired in 2012. When Dorsey hired her, he told he needed her to be the best CFO in the world. It has been argued that because Dorsey has served as the CEO of both Square and Twitter simultaneously, Friar's role as Square CFO often felt like it bled into the CEO role. Note a comment last year from a Wall Street analyst about the topic:

Ms. Friar’s level of leadership has been an important aspect affording Mr. Dorsey ample leeway to perform as a dual CEO, in our view,” wrote Citi analyst Peter Christiansen, in reference to Dorsey’s other gig as CEO of Twitter. “Whether it’s true or not, there is clearly a perception by many outside of the company, investors and press alike, that Ms. Friar essentially ran the company.” Source

The Ecosystem

When Square went public in 2015, 95% of revenue was from payments. The revenue mix since then has diversified as the company has developed services to complement transaction processing.

As of Q2-19, just 66% of revenue is from payments as the company has expanded beyond payment processing with new service offerings designed to help businesses do business better.

Square has been developing an ecosystem that makes it increasingly likely that once merchants are on board with Square, they never leave. The company's strategy to this point is to build out three different markets: retail, restaurants, and services.

In retail, Square began with payment processing. Then Square analyzed the ecosystem of its retail customers in order to find ways to more fully integrate Square into the operations of its customers. Square is attempting to ease the administrative burden of running a small business by making Square services easy to use and indispensable to that business.

If you run a boutique clothing store today, Square doesn't just want to process your credit card transactions. It also wants to manage your payroll, administer benefits to your staff, give you the tools to build a website easily, provide you with simple low-fee access to small business loans, and enable you to offer installment payments to shoppers like the big boy stores. The company also recently launched a larger, stand-alone credit card reader in case you don't want to use your personal iPad or iPhone to process credit card transactions.

The company through 2018 and into early 2019 made several new product announcements that built upon the Square value proposition to business clients. This is what was impressive--the frequent rollout of new products and services to embolden the ecosystem.

But announcements around new innovations have slowed this year. There has not been a substantial introduction of innovation for businesses in six months. And the company recently sold its Caviar food delivery service, which was one of the many services it offered to restaurant clients as part of its service value proposition.

Consumers and Cash App

Prior to Friar's departure, the Square ecosystem moved beyond seller and also incorporated the consumer with the Cash App, a payment app that has become a success and its monthly downloads now outpace the popular Venmo app owned by PayPal (PYPL).

Unlike Venmo, the Cash App supports (free) Bitcoin trading. And the company is also testing stock trading in the Cash App, and this could drive consumer engagement and revenue growth, but this remains to be seen. And as it stands now, Cash App is still just a nominal contributor to revenue at $135 million of the >$1.1 billion of revenue in the recent quarter.

Dorsey Calls For Greater Focus

Of the need for innovation, Dorsey recently noted on the Q2-19 call that the company needs "more focus and more investment." In fact, "tightening" focus and "improving" focus seemed to be a pretty strong theme of the recent earnings call.

While Dorsey has given no indication he plans to stop serving as CEO of two companies at once, maybe the thought is starting to cross his mind. Twitter is a toxic media dump that requires full attention itself. How Dorsey deals with the headaches of both businesses and gets enough sleep is beyond me.

Valuation

Square is not profitable. And with Dorsey's recent announcement that the company will boost spending to improve innovation, profitability will likely continue to take a back seat to innovation and revenue growth.

Because it operates at a loss, the company consistently touts its EBITDA numbers, and the company narrowly beat its own revised upward guidance $250-255 million for 2018. The company expects EBITDA to rise to $405-415 million in 2019 and as of this writing trades at forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 59, which is off markedly higher multiples earlier this year. But the current multiple is still pretty high compared to payment companies like Visa (NYSE:V) and PayPal.

But, of course, Square is building something that is more than just a payments company and the market runway ahead is massive. But the company is still primarily a transactions processor and transaction revenue growth rates continue to decelerate. Square may be approaching a more reasonable valuation in the low $50s compared to earlier this year, but the future value of the company is largely contingent on the innovations Dorsey, absent Friar, can drive moving forward. And it remains to be seen if new innovations will be as beneficial to the company as others to date.

In short, the future is uncertain. Dorsey should consider committing to Square fully to reduce that uncertainty.

Conclusion

Square may still be in the early innings of what could be a very long growth story. Given the recent reset with the Caviar sale and the company's devotion to more "focus" and innovation, it would be nice to see Dorsey exit Twitter and commit himself exclusively to Square to help the company reach the potential he has often touted.

