CVS Health - Why The Discount Is Thinning

We take a look at the company to see if the current discount to historical and forward earnings still presents an appealing investment opportunity.

CVS Health has been one of the pharma companies I've been following and where I've been expecting a rebound for some time.

A few of the companies I have in my portfolio bought with a contrarian's philosophy and mindset have presented some of the expected rebounds, providing gains beyond the S&P 500. For many investors, this raises the relevant question of whether to hold on to their gains or sell their position - or perhaps add more.

In this article, we revisit one of the companies - CVS Health (CVS) - to see if the current valuation could still be considered a good proposition with a decent upside.

Let's get going.

CVS - What's happened?

First of all, let's look at a few things. Since publishing my last article, shares of CVS have improved significantly beyond the development of the S&P 500.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

What has happened since then?

A second quarterly report for 2019 (more on that after this).

Initiatives by the company to be more appealing to consumers, such as memberships now in its Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) like program now being national, the stores now being pickup/return options for UPS (NYSE:UPS).

A favorable court ruling in the Aetna deal.

Competitor Amazon losing its data sourcing for electronic prescriptions.

Of course, the main development here is the 2Q19 earnings beat. Let's get into that.

(Source: 2Q19 Earnings Call Slides)

This has been thoroughly covered by other authors, so I'll keep my own considerations here to a minimum. 2Q19 and the following months have been victories for CVS. The company provided a firm earnings beat, far above the high-end guidance range, with strong revenue expansion, market share growth, appealing volume, and sales. The phrase Exceeding Expectations is used liberally. We should, however, present some numbers as these are truly impressive, even with the Aetna M&A included, showcasing what effects we can actually expect going forward.

35.8% revenue expansion to $63.4B

55.1% increase in operating income, up to $4.031B

11.8% increase in adjusted EPS to $1.89/share

81.9% increase in company cash flow

The company also reduced long-term debt by $1B in 2Q19 alone, repaid $1.5B on a term loan, which brings the total repaid debt up to $6.6B since the Aetna M&A.

Important to note, however, the CVS dividend will remain flat until the target leverage of 3X net debt to EBITDA is reached. CVS remains well within guided parameters for debt repayment, however.

Beyond simply numbers, and putting some color to these results however, CVS's strategies are working out well. The CVS HealthHUB initiatives are showing excellent growth, with increased traffic and sales. This is echoed by the customer feedback which improves upon CVS's general feedback by almost 9%.

The company has also been rewarded new government contracts, with new statewide contracts in Florida, as well as growth in the Medicare products segment. As noted by SA news items, the company received FDA approval for its Hemodialysis system, with an expected improvement for home-based hemodialysis through increased care frequency and patient safety.

The overall picture is simple.

CVS is executing as the company guided, with results exceeding guidance for 2Q19, and overall fulfilling the promises made to investors - thus far.

That is the cause for the development we've seen over the past few months, and that's the reason why CVS beat the S&P 500's development since then.

Headwinds - remaining?

While things are going well, it would be overoptimistic to say that headwinds are gone. The political long-term risks mentioned in my previous articles remain - and it would be short-sighted to consider CVS's competitors inactive. The company has had an excellent quarter, but this trend needs to at the very least somewhat continue for this development to hold.

The positive effects this quarter were in part because of Pharma procurement rebates as a result of well-working initiatives - again, it requires such things to continue working or improve further. The company also continues to be in the midst of a large renewal process, with over a thousand HealthHUBs being opened across the nation. The focus is in fact on the continued integration of HealthHUBs, with the number of CVS stores opening actually declining in 2019 compared to 2018, with further planned lower numbers in 2020. Overall, one needs to keep an eye on company expansion and growth plans so that these remain on track.

No new significant company headwinds have materialized, and the outlook for the ones remaining has improved somewhat thanks to the earnings beat, though several remain. In short, it bears continued watching, as always, but investors who feared larger headwinds for 2019 and 2020 with further share price deterioration can breathe a little easier.

Valuation update

Most relevant of course, after a 13% stock price increase, is the current company valuation and whether it is worth buying at this time. Let's take a closer look.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

While some of the extreme undervaluations have indeed subsided, with the company now trading at about 9 times earnings, the overall undervalued picture still remains in relation to both market premium as well as what could be considered a standard fair value. If the company were to trade at its market-considered fair value - over $100/share - I would not be a buyer of the company. There would be far too little upside at this point, especially given the risks.

As it is, however, we're talking about a time-tested company mastering its own M&As, trends and providing quarterly earnings beats in a complex market. The risks and associated headwinds have grown smaller, and while an overall conservative stance is still warranted, the fact is that I consider the appealing value proposition here to still exist.

CVS remains a company with an average dividend growth rate (19 years) of 17%, and prior to the massive debt load of Aetna, this was provided in a nearly linear manner over time. The company's payout ratio for 2018 stands at 28.2% of adjusted earnings, which I consider extremely conservative. Once the company gets its debt out of the way, there's nothing stopping it from continuing with more dividend growth.

Annualizing the 2Q19 adj. EPS brings us to a company P/O ratio of barely 26%, which means that this number will go down compared to 2018. The company also remains one that over time has clearly outperformed the S&P 500. $10,000 invested in 2009 would, despite the drop since 2014-2015, have resulted in annual returns of over 10% including dividends, an impressive 26.7% annual return if you'd sold during the irrational exuberance of 2014/2015 when the company demanded P/Es of 23.

I want to emphasize at this point that CVS is trading significantly below estimates given by FactSet analysts, and that the guidances and estimates, including a 10% margin of error, have not failed once to be met over the past 10 years. In fact, for the past seven years, the company has beat every estimate (within error margins) set to it.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

So despite the share price rally, I consider CVS a continued appealing buy.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Even with zero dividend growth over the next few years, an investment in CVS could, in case of a reversion to fair value, yield annual returns of over 25%. While the yield is moderate at 3.2%, the opportunity offered here in terms of undervaluation continues to form the basis of my stance and thesis.

Thesis update

To signify the 13% share price growth and the potential for a small drop once more however, I'm changing my stance from "Very Bullish" to a mere "Bullish". If you failed to invest in CVS during the true lows, you missed the opportunity that could have been considered the "best of them all", but it's still possible to secure a position with what I would consider being a very appealing upside going forward here.

CVS is not risk-free - every sector has its risks - but with the positive development we've seen over the quarter and the likely continuation of an at least acceptable performance, I consider the company to be one of the foremost investment opportunities on the market at this time.

There's little else that could be said, which has not already been said in previous bullish articles on the company. This article signifies a continued bullish stance despite a recent rebound in the share price - I consider CVS to have continued upside going forward, and the company is still undervalued, warranting a continued "BUY".

Thank you for reading this small update.

Recommendation

Due to continued undervaluation, my continued bullish stance is followed by a still-valid "BUY" on the company stock. As always, I consider it a requirement to appropriately size your investments and positions so as not to overexpose to any particular holding or period in time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.