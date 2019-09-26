Blockchain Breaker And The Bitcoin Bust

This is another impromptu commentary in the crypto space arising from my reading a couple of interesting articles regarding an asserted Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) breakthrough regarding quantum computing. See, Ghost post! Google creates world’s most powerful computer, NASA ‘accidentally reveals’ ...and then publication vanishes (by RT.com) & Google’s “Quantum Supremacy” to Render All Cryptocurrency & Military Secrets Breakable (by Paul Watson at Summit.news)

My interest was piqued additionally when I saw that the Bitcoin (COIN) price dropped sharply yesterday (down about 13% from 9:15AM to 4:00PM EST) (Data from MarketWatch.com). Bitcoin has dropped about 17 % since the news was first reported by the Financial Times on Friday, September 20, 2019 and the writing of the this SA article. Also Fortune reported that it “obtained a copy of Google's paper, which was posted to NASA.gov earlier [last] week before being taken down.”

Background

Bitcoin has been an emergent monetary enigma since its inception in more ways than one. The libertarian ethos around Bitcoin has resonated with me and other sound money enthusiasts that are concerned by financial repression and monumental debt that the state sponsored fiat currency system has enabled since the 1971 “Nixon Gold Shock”.

However, I have never bought into (literally or figuratively) the value proposition for Bitcoin as a durable store of wealth, medium of exchange and unit of account - that will ever be adopted as a currency, or that will provide practical security and optionality relative to potential expropriation by a sovereign authority that becomes over extended and/or eschews principles of classical liberalism.

You can find some additional background observations in my earlier SA article, IOTA Is Not The Next Bitcoin wherein among other things I indicated that “So far, the promise of “naked” cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin do not appear to fit the bill for a new sound money system.”

Relevance of a “Blockchain Breaker” to Bitcoin

The news about a potential Google breakthrough on quantum computing obviously goes directly and immediately to the part of the Bitcoin value proposition regarding it being a potential counter measure to state sponsored financial repression and expropriation of property from the public. For Bitcoin true believers the news is potentially crushing, but for non-believers it is confirmation that the Bitcoin value proposition was fundamentally flawed.

Many Bitcoin non-believers already realize we already live in a highly sophisticated surveillance and security state – that even without the power to technically break the Bitcoin blockchain, the sovereign authority nevertheless controls substantially all the “on and off ramps” to the platform. Also, use of the platform in a controlled jurisdiction (i.e. using the on and off ramps) will potentially flag a person for extra attention regarding travel, particularly out of the state-controlled jurisdiction.

Quantum computing and fiat currency

Googles quantum computing breakthrough as yet could have unintended consequences for the existing digital fiat currency system. On the one hand it might be deployed to move the world more quickly to a cashless society that might potentially maintain or extend the runway for the USD as the global reserve currency and by extension help maintain other state sponsored fiat currencies.

It is conceivable quantum computing might be used by Google or the U.S. Government (or other governments) to design a superior “quantum-cryptocurrency” that might be used to replace current digital fiat currency(ies). Quantum computing in a future “5G” world also could be a powerful tool for enforcing theoretically an all-encompassing (zero degrees of freedom) cashless society. Some believe that this would be beneficial because it would facilitate the enforcement of negative interest rate monetary policy (and perhaps other types of credit policies). At this point it is hard to predict who will control the technology and how it will be controlled. I will leave it to SA readers to imagine the Orwellian scenarios.

Bitcoin bust may be premature

At this point calling for a whole-sale (rip your face off) Bitcoin bust may be premature for the following reasons:

Googles quantum computing and blockchain breaking capability does not/ may not actually exist yet - until it scales its quantum computer system up further. The circumstances of the indicated news release will be viewed by some Bitcoin believers as suspicious and a potential strategic head-fake or a ploy (by the military industrial complex/deep state). Bitcoin true believers will argue that there is time to develop counter measures to blockchain breaking technology - that will be developed as necessary. Also, quantum computing for technical/scientific reasons may run into practical problems (anomalies) in connection with interactions with the “zero point field” (a discussion of which is beyond the scope of this article).

See also the article Google’s Quantum 'Breakthrough' Won't Destroy Bitcoin (at CCN.com) for more background and alternate perspective.

Bitcoin speculators and whales

In view of points (1-3) listed above, Bitcoin speculators may see in the near-term a bounce in the Bitcoin price that can be used to capture some upside. Bitcoin whales may use a near-term bounce for an exit strategy to take some chips off the table (i.e. lock in gains).

I have never been a fan of “naked” cryptocurrencies but thought there might be a place for commodity backed cryptos. In particular, there might be a place for physical gold-backed crypto or a backing of a crypto with a basket of precious physical metals stored around the world. Obviously, a proven real blockchain breaking technology could call into question a commodity-backed type of cryptocurrency value proposition.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have investments in the precious metals complex