Shopify's Momentum And Technicals Have Completely Broken Down

Shopify has been on a tremendous momentum-fueled rally since the start of 2019, taking its market capitalization to nearly $50 billion.

Shopify (SHOP) had been one of the top-performing stocks in 2019 with gains as high as 200% since the start of the year. With nearly all dips lasting no longer than a few days, SHOP's bullish technicals gave momentum traders fuel to continue buying, which accelerated the stock's parabolic move. However, after peaking at $409 in late August, the stock went heavily under distribution, which resulted in a correction exceeding 25%. Despite the magnitude of the recent correction, longer-term technical support levels suggest additional downside is possible.

Shopify Is All Momentum

There has been a lot of fundamental arguments around Shopify during its stratospheric rally. Bulls argued it would become the next Amazon (AMZN). Bears cited stretched valuations in an extremely competitive industry. Though I wrote an article citing SHOP's valuation far exceeded its earnings potential even years forward, I admitted in my conclusion momentum could take the stock higher.

In a follow-up article, I showed how SHOP was performing like dotcom stocks twenty years ago after analysts perpetually increased price targets despite little change in the company's fundamentals. All news was good news, as investors took any actions the company took as another step towards becoming the next great thing.

A perfect example was SHOP's announcement of a fulfillment vertical which bulls compared to Amazon's FBA. While I acknowledged this step should be incrementally positive towards revenue growth, I questioned the actual profitability of an additional low-margin "bricks and mortar" vertical and the additional capital investment required for its expansion.

In early September, Shopify announced a $450 million purchase of 6 River Systems to help in the expansion of the company's new fulfillment vertical. A week later, it announced another secondary of nearly $700 million, despite already having over $2 billion in cash partly from two prior secondaries last year and the year prior. Investors may finally be questioning how costly the build-out of a fulfillment vertical would be for a company with far less resources than the Amazon investors hoped it could become.

Momentum works both ways, and clearly, it has shifted bearish for SHOP in the last three weeks. Momentum ignored valuations on the upside, and it could ignore any sense of potential value in the company's business on the downside. With many articles already detailing the stretched nature of Shopify's valuations, the remaining portion article will solely focus on the stock's technicals and its potential downside targets.

Break In Momentum

Trend Lines

The first indicator of momentum shifting is a clear break in SHOP's trend lines. The following daily chart shows both the initial lower sloping trend line and the higher sloping trend line that formed after SHOP's rally intensified.

The green trend line extends from the early January 2019 lows, while the purple trend line formed from SHOP's early April lows.

A weekly chart below shows the trend lines more clearly.

Bearish Crossovers

Two key momentum indicators have also turned bearish in the past two weeks. On the daily chart shown below, both MACD and PMO crossed over their signal line about two weeks ago. In addition, both indicators have crossed below the neutral zero line, signaling a potential extended downturn. This represents the first crossover below zero for both indicators since the start of SHOP's rally in early January.

On the weekly chart, the signal line crossovers also potentially indicate the start of an extended bearish period. Again, these were the first signal line crossovers since the very start of the rally nine months ago.

Bearish Stock Distribution Trends

Perhaps the most telling momentum shift has been the dramatic change in SHOP's accumulation/distribution and on balance volume indicators. These indicators in the chart below show a clear exit of bulls to levels below the start of SHOP's rally. What should concern bulls further is that SHOP stock price is still far above levels where these indicators suggest its stock should be based on accumulation/distribution (blue horizontal line in the chart below).

Potential Support

A major support/resistance indicator followed by many traders are moving averages. The following daily chart shows SHOP's 50-day MA (green line) and 200-day MA (red line). With its current price right in the middle of the 50-day MA (about $350) and the 200-day MA (about $250), SHOP's short-term movement could be in either direction, but major support based on moving averages suggest additional potential downside.

Key Retracement Levels

Since SHOP's extended rally caused a large divergence between its 50-day MA and 200-day MA, other support levels such as retracement ratios should also be examined. The chart below shows the key 50% retracement and popular Fibonacci retracement percentages.

If SHOP does not convincingly hold the 50% retracement line around $293, the first Fibonacci line below, which is around $264, would be the next support level. From there, the stock should see strong support around its 200-day MA at $250.

Volume Profile

Should SHOP break below its 200-day MA, additional technical downside could be significant beyond the 78.6% retracement level, as shown in the volume profile below.

The key takeaway is that the point of control (thick red line) is far below the stock's current price and even its 200-day MA. SHOP experienced heavy accumulation throughout most of 2018, which fueled its extended rally once old highs around $175 were broken. With low-volume profiles between its current price and the point of control, a break below the stock's 250-day MA could cause a full retracement to its 2018 highs of $175.

Final Thoughts

The momentum behind Shopify stock can make it dangerous in both direction for the average investor. For this reason, it is advisable not to take a major position either way. Given this volatility, option premiums can often be high, allowing both bulls and bears to reduce costs by selling covered options.

However, with key technical indicators turning bearish as mentioned above, the short-term risk is clearly tilted to the downside. For the same reasons that bears should not have relied on overvaluation arguments as SHOP rallied, bulls should not fall into the trap of making longer-term fundamental arguments either. In the end, as the stock market has shown, stocks always seep to their rightful value over time.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SHOP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.