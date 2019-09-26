Tufin Software: Undervalued Cybersecurity Company

We don’t think that the company should sell at more than 10x sales like a few months ago. However, most market participants may accept a valuation of 5x-6x if not higher.

With revenue growth close to 30% and a gross profit margin of 81%, Tufin Software should be trading at more than 4.14x sales.

The company also announced that Tufin Orchestration Suite R19-2 is now available. The higher the number of products, the higher the chances of making more revenue.

Tufin Software (TUFN) reported new 7-figure deals in its recent quarterly release. Bearing in mind this feature, a revenue growth of 30% and a gross profit margin of 80%, we think that the company should trade at more than 4.14x sales. Other competitors are selling at 5x, 6x, and even 15x sales. Many of them don't release more significant revenue growth and gross profit margin than that of Tufin Software.

Business Update

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, and founded in 2005, Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. designs and sells software-based solutions for clients in Europe, Asia, and the US. With SecureApp, SecureChange and SecureTrack solutions, the company's clients can monitor their security policy across various networks and in the cloud. The company's website presents its cybersecurity solutions with the image below:

Tufin Software also commercializes Iris and Orca solutions, which bring cloud-based security automation software. According to the company's prospectus, these new products are intended to be a response to the newly created cloud-native environments.

The most recent quarterly release showed strong demand across all verticals and geographies. Companies currently implementing digital transformation also need network security policy automation. As a result, Tufin Software is signing many new deals. In the last 10-Q, the company once again reported several 7-figure agreements, just like Q1. The lines below offer further information on the matter:

That's not all. The company also announced that Tufin Orchestration Suite R19-2 is now available. As a result, the company expects to offer support for a more significant number of network devices and more sophisticated technology. Savvy individuals know well what happens when companies offer new products. The higher the number of products, the higher the chances of making more revenue.

Previous Report: Stock Returns Were Close To 114%

In our previous report, we noted that $13 and 2.8x sales represent a cheap valuation for Tufin Software. As shown in the lines below, we concluded that the company's share price would creep up from $13 to higher marks:

In April 2019, when the IPO went live, the shares commenced trading at $14 and rapidly jumped to more than $20. In June 2019, the share price touched the $30 mark, 114% more than that in April. Market participants, who bought shares at $14, made impressive results. Check the most recent price dynamics in the image below:

We Expect Gross Profit Margin Of 81% and Revenue Growth of 30% Y/Y.

With 28% revenue growth h/h and 31% q/q in the six months ended June 30, 2018, forward revenue growth of 30% is conservative. In h1 2019, revenue was equal to $47 million, so we see forward revenue of $108 million. Concerning gross profit margin, in h1 2019, it was equivalent to 81%. We believe that applying the same gross profit margin in 2019 is fair. As a result, we would get a gross profit of $87 million.

Notice that the company's guidance is not far from ours. In the most recent quarterly release, Tufin expected 2019 revenue from $106 million to $111 million. Tufin Software does not expect net income profit. Growth investors will not care about the losses. The revenue growth is what matters for them. With that, noting the net income losses for value investors is good. The lines below offer further information on the matter:

We did not see the management mentioning that the FCF declined from $5.08 million in h1 2018 to -$0.049 million in h1 2019. As mentioned, growth investors don't care about the company's profitability. Tufin Software does not lose a lot of money, but revenue growth is significant. Growth investors will be interested. However, with negative FCF and negative operating income, value investors will not be interested. Check the table below for more on the company's FCF decline:

Balance Sheet: No Financial Debt And Clients Pay In Advance

After the IPO, the balance sheet looks much better than that in December 2018. With new cash from IPO investors, the company's asset/liability ratio improved from 0.93x to 2.2x. As of June 30, 2019, the total amount of cash is equal to $127 million.

The FCF was negative, but close to zero. Thus, we believe that the company may be able to operate for many years before running out of cash. Notice that Tufin Software Technologies does not need to invest a lot of money in property and equipment to operate. Cash is used in SG&A expenses and R&D expenses. See the image below for more details on the company's balance sheet.

On the liability side, it is quite positive that the company does not need to obtain financing from banks. As of June 30, 2019, deferred revenue was equal to ~$39 million, and payroll accrued expenses were worth $9.4 million. It means that the company can pay employees a bit late and receives money in advance from customers. With this in mind, we appreciate this business model. See the image below for more on the company's liabilities:

Valuation

As of June 30, 2019, the share count is equal to 34,03 million. If we assume a share price of $16.9, the company's market capitalization will equal $575 million. Without financial debt and with cash in hand of $127 million, the enterprise value is $448 million. Let's use forward revenue of $108 million, which makes an EV/Sales ratio of 4.14x.

Other software companies, with less gross profit margin than that of Tufin and with revenue growth of 27%-69%, trade at 5x, 7x, and 15x. See the charts below for details on the matter:

In our view, the company is not that undervalued at 4.14x. However, there is some upside. Palo Alto (PANW) trades at 5.4x with a gross profit margin of 72% and revenue growth of 27%. Tufin Software reports more revenue growth and better gross profit margin. With all this in mind, most market participants will accept paying 5x-7x sales for Tufin Software, which has revenue growth of 30% and a gross profit margin of 81%.

The total valuation may go much higher than 5x-6x. Notice that Tufin traded at 10.7x sales in July. We don't think that the company's financial statements changed that much in the last three months. See the image below for more details on the matter:

Risks

Most considerable risk of Tufin Software would be a decrease in revenue growth. If revenue growth in Q3 and Q4 2019 does not meet the expectations created by Tufin, many growth investors will sell their shares. As a result, the company's EV/Sales may quickly go down to 1x-2x sale if not lower.

Also, the target market size may be smaller than expected. Tufin Software believes that its total market size could be equal to $10.3 billion. If the market size is finally smaller, investors may not be interested in the company and may dump their shares. Read the lines below for more information on the company's estimates:

"Estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth included in this prospectus may prove to be inaccurate. We segment enterprises based on estimates of their network infrastructure size and their need for our solutions across their networks, and apply an average annual billings figure per segment based on an estimated prior five years of inventory, resulting in an estimated directly addressable market of $10.3 billion, which includes on-premise firewalls, private cloud and public cloud orchestration segments, for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019." 10-k

Our Takeaway

After our previous report on the company, market participants could make more than 100% stock returns on Tufin Software. We believe that at the current share price, there exists another buying opportunity.

With revenue growth close to 30% and a gross profit margin of 81%, Tufin Software should be trading at more than 4.14x sales. We don't think that the company should sell at more than 10x sales like a few months ago. However, most market participants may accept a valuation of 5x-6x if not higher.

