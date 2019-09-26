A 0% 10-Year Treasury Yield Is Very Unlikely, But Very Scary

That leaves needed demand from foreign investors and the Federal Reserve. Will foreign buyers double their position and add $6 trillion? Will the Federal Reserve print $12 trillion to soak up the rest? Yikes.

I don't see any net demand for low- or no-yield Treasury debt from the private sector - households, bank, insurers and pension funds.

I have forecasted that without policy changes, U.S. federal government debt issuance will be about $15 trillion over the next decade.

For the U.S. to join Europe and Japan with 0% or negative interest rates, demand for U.S. Treasuries will have to exceed supply.

I start, as we all should, with the center of the known universe, namely Donald Trump. You may recall Trump a few weeks ago saying:

"The Federal Reserve should get our interest rates down to ZERO, or less, and we should then start to refinance our debt…The USA should always be paying the lowest rate... It is only the naïveté of Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve that doesn't allow us to do what other countries are already doing." - (New York Times, September 11, 2019)

About 25% of the $60 trillion of global government debt is already in the blissful state of a negative yield, and that ratio rises to 35% when we exclude the U.S.

Could a less boneheaded Federal Reserve Chair get the U.S. government debt down to ZERO? I say "No". No disrespect intended, but I can't see it happening for two old-fashioned reasons:

Supply

Demand

Let me explain.

The supply side. America is supplying huuuge and growing amounts of debt

The U.S. is presently proudly pumping out $1 trillion of new debt a year, with over $18 trillion outstanding. I've estimated ("$2+ Trillion Federal Deficits Are Coming…) that annual "normal" deficits will reach $2 trillion within a decade, due largely to Baby Boomer retirements. That will take U.S. federal government debt outstanding comfortably over $30 trillion. But that's actually an optimistic forecast, for two reasons.

First, it assumes no recession. The last recession, admittedly a nasty one, added at least $3-4 trillion of government debt. Assume a $1-2 trillion cost for the next one.

Second, increasing the deficit is now a bipartisan sport. The current administration already has added $400+ billion to the annual deficit through tax cuts and increased spending. And President Trump recently announced that "We are working on a tax cut for the middle-income people that is going to be very, very inspirational. It's going to be something that -- I think it's what everyone's really looking for." (Fox News, September 12, 2019) The Democrats? Whee! Bernie Sanders comes up with a trillion-dollar-plus new spending idea pretty much every week. His trillion dollars ideas to date include:

Medicare for all

Cancellation of medical debts

The Green New Deal

Free college tuition

College debt cancellation

Low-income housing construction

Increase Social Security benefits

And the election is still over a year away! Plenty of time for a few more trillion-dollar additions to the deficit.

Bottom line, a $2 trillion annual deficit could be just a few years away, and the U.S. may require investors to finance up to $20 trillion of new debt over the next decade.

Debt issuance by the negative yield kingpins Germany and Japan pale in comparison. Germany hasn't grown government debt at all over the past three years, while Japan issued a little over $200 billion a year. Not chump change for Japan, but not in our league. USA! USA!

The Demand side. Who is going to buy $20 trillion of 0% debt?

Who invests in government debt? The Federal Reserve's Flow of Funds report has the answer. Here is a history of Treasury debt ownership by the five major investor groups:

Source: Federal Reserve

Let's review the list to identify who is likely to scoop up $20 trillion of 0% Treasury debt.

Households. That's you and me. U.S. households collectively have about $35 trillion in bank deposits and bonds, held directly or through mutual funds. Only $4 trillion is in U.S. Treasuries. It sometimes feels like I'm the only one noticing, but there is still inflation in the economy. The CPI rose 1.7% over the past year. If that rate persists over the next 10 years, my 0% 10-year Treasury bond will leave me with 84% of the purchasing power I have today. Saving to buy less stuff in the future. Who's hopping on that train?

I feel comfortable forecasting that a 0% Treasury bond yield will drive household investment in Treasuries lower.

Pension funds. Included here are both government and private sector funds. The chart above shows a sharp decline in government debt ownership share for pension funds. The reason is simple - they can't afford to.

According to The Wall Street Journal (September 21, 2019), "Public pension funds…assume returns of 7.25% a year, according to a National Association of State Retirement Administrators survey." Check my math, but 0% is way below pension funds' 7.5% target. As is the current 1.7% 10-year Treasury yield.

What happens if pension funds must address the reality of 0% rates? Look:

"The value of listed Japanese companies' future obligations to retiring workers reached a record $860 billion at the end of fiscal 2015, with the unfunded chunk growing to $245 billion…When interest rates are high, corporations can assume a greater return on assets under management, thereby reducing the size of the pension liabilities on their books. Low rates like those prevalent now have the opposite effect. The so-called discount rate used by listed companies to derive the present value of future pension liabilities averaged just 0.9% in fiscal 2015, the lowest ever." - (Nikkei Asian Review, July 26, 2016)

Can we therefore count on U.S. pension funds to sop up part of that $20 trillion? Quite the opposite. They will have an obligation to the covered workers to be net sellers.

Banks and insurers. Both industries hold short-term Treasury bills to manage their liquidity. But can either afford to extend the maturity of their Treasury holdings much beyond a year without materially hurting their profits? Simply, no. Banks would have to charge interest to their depositors in order to cover their operating expenses and generate a profit. Insurers would have to charge materially higher premiums, particularly life insurers, to do the same.

Even then it would be tough to make money. Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) had a 2.8% interest margin last quarter. Mizuho Financial (NYSE:MFG), one of Japan's largest banks had a 0.5% interest margin in its Japan business last quarter. In order to survive, less than 20% of Mizuho's lending is in Japan. Meiji Yasuda, a major Japanese insurer, had paltry 5-6% returns on equity during the past two years.

Don't count on banks and insurers to finance 0% coupon Treasury issuance.

That's it for U.S. private sector demand for 0% Treasuries. Who's left? Foreign investors…

The chart above tells us that foreign investors dominate Treasury debt ownership. Why? Do they see something exciting about Treasury debt that we domestic investors don't? Hardly. This chart tells an interesting tale:

Source: Federal Reserve

Foreign companies receive dollars when they export goods and services to the U.S., and pay dollars to buy them. Since the U.S. maintains a substantial trade deficit (you knew that, right?), those foreign companies are significant holders of U.S. dollar assets. Those U.S. assets can be invested in bank deposits, stocks, factories, and yes, Treasury securities. This chart tells me that when the U.S. economy was mostly strong from 1998 through 2006, foreign investors favored riskier U.S. assets like stocks and factories. Then during the Great Recession, they sought the safety of Treasuries. Since the economic recovery began, they've put the risk trade back on. In fact, the chart shows that foreign holding of Treasuries was essentially $0 over the past four years.

If this analysis is right, and my federal deficit forecast is right, then Treasury financing has two problems going forward:

Treasury supply will far exceed the trade deficit. Note in the chart just above that foreign Treasury investment rarely exceeded the trade deficit. Yet, going forward, Treasury new debt supply will be far higher than the trade deficit. Investors will have to sell huge amounts of risk assets to soak up the Treasury supply that we U.S. private investors don't want. That's unlikely path to a 0% yield. Foreign investor interest in Treasuries will likely only increase if the U.S. goes into recession. And as I said earlier, the next recession will probably add $2 trillion to Treasury supply.

Net/net, while foreign investors will own more Treasury securities a decade from now, the increase will be far less than $20 trillion. Let's say that foreign Treasury holdings double over the next decade to $12 trillion.

What does it mean for foreign countries to own $12 trillion of U.S. sovereign debt? Are there economic policy implications, like pressure to increase interest rates to attract demand (see Argentina)? Political implications, like policy concessions to large Treasury owners? These are real risks that we investors may have to consider. At best the implications are neutral, but there are some serious negative outcomes.

Last, the Federal Reserve.

One buyer is left - those boneheads at the Federal Reserve. So far I've identified a shaky $6 trillion of demand for the supposed $15-20 trillion of to-be-issued 0% 10-year Treasuries. The Federal Reserve therefore looks like the necessary buyer of last resort, to the tune of $10-15 trillion. Wow. Many are nervous that the Federal Reserve already owns $4 trillion of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, which the Fed has whittled down from a $4.5 trillion peak. Will it ultimately reverse course and triple or quadruple its asset size?

Bizarrely, that's exactly what Japan and Germany have been doing to create negative government bond yields. Here's Japan:

Sources: St. Louis Federal Reserve, Bank for International Settlements

And here's Germany:

Sources: St. Louis Federal Reserve, Bank for International Settlements

The secret to negative interest rates seems to be to print money to finance government borrowing. In fact, both in Japan and Europe, their central banks have bought materially more government debt than was actually issued over the last 3-4 years, meaning that private investors have been net sellers of government debt.

The charts above show that both the Bank of Japan and the ECB today own about 45% of their jurisdictions' government debt. If the Federal Reserve reaches the same percentage ownership a decade from now, it would own about $16 trillion of government debt. The $12 trillion increase would mean it bought the great bulk of net new Treasury debt issuance. That's what it would take to get to a 0% Treasury rate. Getting to 0% sooner will require more aggressive Fed buying sooner.

Selling Treasury debt to the Federal Reserve means printing money. The U.S. seems headed towards printing $12 trillion more. Hang on to your hats, fellow investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.