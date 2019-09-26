Boring 'Grandpa' REITs Your Kids Will Thank You For Someday

Age is not a particularly interesting subject. Anyone can get old. All you have to do is live long enough. -20th-century comedian Groucho Marx.

Considering how he made his money, Marx no doubt made that comment to get a few laughs. And sure enough, it is funny to a certain degree.

But it's also a little indicative of the times. Even the times back then when everyone knew who Groucho Marx was. (How many young people today do you think would recognize that name?)

In a book called Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can't Stop Talking, author Susan Cain writes about another highly influential individual - a name that even baby boomers and Gen-Xers may not recognize: Dale Carnegie.

No, he wasn't related to that Carnegie. In fact, he was born a Carnagey in the late 1800s and only changed the spelling to sound more impressive. He'd come from a very, very humble background, you see, then made a living from not only reinventing himself, but showing others how to do the same.

Cain writes:

Carnegie's metamorphosis from [farm boy] to salesman to public-speaking icon is also the story of the rise of the Extrovert Ideal. Carnegie's journey reflected a cultural evolution that reached a tipping point around the turn of the 20th century, changing forever who we are and whom we admire… America had shifted from what the influential cultural historian Warren Susman called a Culture of Character to a Culture of Personality…

And, believe it or not, that leads right into our featured REIT picks for today.

Photo source

We May Have Gone a Little Overboard

None of this is meant to attack extroverts. If it was, I probably wouldn't be mentioning it, considering I am one.

Despite her rather edgy title, Cain - a self-described introvert - isn't anti-extrovert either. She states in her first few chapters that the world needs both sides of the personality spectrum to optimally function, just as it needs other opposites. That much is evidenced by the aforementioned Culture of Personality.

Now, let's be clear. That movement has led to countless economic advancements. So, it's not without its benefits. It's just that it also led to personality running roughshod over character, leading to some societal "issues," shall we say.

It's a trend that just keeps giving, as evidenced by our obsession and sometimes all-in worship of everything Hollywood today. We like attractive, popular, and young. That's the ideal to strive for, we're told.

I won't go much further down that rabbit hole, since this post's purpose isn't to moralize; it's to make money. But I do think we have a bad habit of belittling "grandpa stocks," as one of my readers jokingly titled them.

After reading my "Iron Mountain: a Trusted Name for Storage, Digitization, Data, and Dividends" writeup last week, he commented:

Great article. Thanks for breaking it down succinctly. I hesitantly opened a position over the summer as one of my few buy-and-hold stocks. Prob not enough for me to retire on, but I'm hoping it's a nice [nest] egg to pass along to my family. You know, one of those 'boring grandpa stocks' kids inherit.

There's an enormous amount of wisdom in those simple statements.

There's a Lot to Be Said About Grandpas

Contrary to what the Culture of Personality might say, there's nothing wrong with a bit of "boring." And there's certainly a whole lot right with holding "grandpa" status stocks in your portfolio.

Sure, grandparents might not have the looks they boasted back in their 20s and 30s. Maybe they're not as gregarious or active as they used to. But they can more than make up for it with the kind of wisdom that comes from experience.

They've seen fads come and go, and get-rich-quick schemes blow up in people's faces… perhaps even their own. So, they know the value of caution: of not leaping right into every shiny opportunity that comes their way.

They've also seen the power of compounding - of good things gaining exponential ground over time - when they force themselves to focus on the future instead of the more exciting possibility of immediate gains.

Essentially, there are times to take extroverted, in-the-moment risks in life. And then, there are times to move like a boring grandpa who's focused on maintaining a legacy for generations to come.

In honor of my very insightful reader, let's talk about some of those unsung stocks down below.

Original photo source; edited by author.

Shop On!

The first "grandpa pick" is Simon Property Group (SPG), an S&P 100 company. It's a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-use destinations.

This mall REIT (real estate investment trust) owns 176 properties across North America, Europe, and Asia, providing community-gathering places for millions of people every day. And it generates billions in annual sales from that business model.

During Q2-19, Simon broke ground on a new outlet in Normandy, its third in France. After completing the four new outlets it currently has under construction, this company will have interests in 42 international outlets:

9 in Japan

4 in Canada and another 4 in South Korea

3 each in England, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain

2 in Malaysia, 2 in Mexico, and 2 in The Netherlands

1 each in Austria, Belgium, Ireland, and Thailand

I'm certain that Grandpa can appreciate Simon's scale advantage and diversification. But he should also like the fact that the mall REIT maintains a fortress balance sheet.

It has more than $6.8 billion of liquidity consisting of cash on hand - including its share of joint venture cash - and available capacity under its revolving credit facilities. Simon ended Q2-19 with strong credit profile metrics, such as net debt to net operating income (NOI) ratio of 5.1X. It also showed a fixed charge coverage of 5.1X.

Simon has a list of 30 redevelopment projects it's currently working on at a total cost of $1.7 billion. It's then clearly got the future in mind, since those efforts are expected to generate 8% returns on investment.

But since Grandpa likes icing on the cake, Simon isn't done yet with its sweet offerings. It's also got an attractive, well-covered dividend yield of 5.4%, and one that could realistically deliver 11-18% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) total returns over the next five years.

Last but not least, Grandpa's getting a big, fat dividend to compensate for his shopping trips.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

A Gun-Toting Cowboy John Wayne Would Like

The next "grandpa pick" is Easterly Government (DEA), allowing him to say he's an investor in a gun-toting REIT.

In other words, Easterly rents to many of the federal agencies that "tote guns," including the DEA, IRS, and FBI. These are mission-critical federal buildings we're talking about. Sixty-eight in all. The majority of them - 71% - serve as offices, but it also houses:

VA outpatient clinics - 9%

Labs - 9% of its holdings

Courthouse/offices - 4%

Other - 7%

The beauty of the Easterly platform is that Grandpa gets in on one of the most reliable rent checks around. Those payments are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, which provides shareholders with a steady stream of strong, recurring cash flows and superior risk-adjusted returns.

I don't know about you, but I don't think the FBI, IRS, and DEA are going anywhere, as long as the U.S. can pay its rent.

Easterly is still small, mind you, with a market cap of $1.5 billion. Yet it has an outsized opportunity to scale, given the highly fragmented ownership pool at play. In 2018, it grew significantly by acquiring a GSA-leased 14-property portfolio.

For 2019, it expects to see "steady growth" by acquiring "one or two bull's-eye facilities at a time." In addition, Easterly is actively engaged in development to deliver "state-of-the-art mission-critical" facilities.

Grandpa considers this company a longer-term play of three to five years, since he expects shares to appreciate by 7-8% along with a healthy 5% dividend yield. That seems like a safe bet for Grandpa who knows his dividend income is safe and well-protected.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

What's Up, Doc?

Now, Grandpa can really appreciate the next pick, Physicians Realty (DOC), since he's a frequent-enough visitor to the doctor's office. And Grandpa knows that everyone has to go to the doctor at some point. So, unlike malls, medical office buildings are highly sustainable. He also knows that healthcare is local, with very strong demand in large and small markets alike, leading to strong growth.

That's why he's happy to hear that DOC's largest investments are in Top 10 and Top 30 metropolitan statistical areas (or MSA) markets. These naturally drive growth opportunities in many areas, including health systems.

Knowing that, Physicians Realty has made large investments in places like:

Atlanta, Georgia

Columbus, Ohio

Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota

Dallas and Houston, Texas

Phoenix, Arizona

It knows how to manage that scope, too. In the latest quarter, it achieved 96% occupancy - the highest among its peers - and posted 3.5% same-store NOI growth. Approximately 93% of its lease renewals last quarter included at least a 2.5% annual rent escalator, driving organic growth further.

Plus, Grandpa knows it's targeting $200-400 million of new investments in 2019, external growth that should fuel multiple expansion.

At last check, shares were trading at $17.18. Its price-to-funds from operations (P/FFO) multiple was 17.18X, compared to a norm of 19.5X. And its dividend yield was 5.2%.

All told, it's hard not to conclude with Grandpa that DOC is a great way to sleep well at night.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

And Grandpa Does His Shopping Online

Finally, if Grandpa's being honest, he'll admit he likes to shop as much as the next guy. And he does it online - for tasty treats like See's Candies.

He's a huge Warren Buffett fan, and he knows that See's Candies is one of the billionaire's prized possessions. So, whenever the doorbell rings, he runs right over to accept the FedEx (FDX) delivery.

Recently, he read an iREIT on Alpha article about Monmouth Realty (MNR) that intrigued him. Better yet, he discovered it's a big-time landlord to FedEx (i.e., the deliverer of goodness). Monmouth commenced operations in 1968, back when Grandpa was in college, and began investing in properties leased to FedEx in 1992.

Currently, it derives a significant amount of revenue from FedEx: 59.6% based on annual rent and 48% based on square footage.

Grandpa isn't too concerned with that outsized exposure, though, given the fact that the leases are well-laddered. Also, Monmouth has extensive experience working with FedEx, allowing the two companies to develop strong ties that help with expansion and relocations.

Besides, its portfolio is well-diversified geographically, with 21.8 million square feet across 30 states.

Monmouth's weighted average lease maturity is eight years. And, its weighted average rent per square foot is $6.23 - which is 3% below the national average asking rent, thereby representing good embedded rent growth potential.

Then, there are its payouts, which Grandpa recognizes as intensely important, especially when it comes to how much they're growing. So, he likes the fact that Monmouth has recently boosted its dividend.

The company paid a flat dividend of $0.60 per share for about nine years (2006-2016). But over the last few years, it's accelerated growth to produce dividend growth as well.

Most of Monmouth's peers are trading at premium-pricing levels. Prologis (PLD), for one, yields 2.5%; and EastGroup Properties (EGP) yields 2.4%. Yet Monmouth yields 4.8% with a P/FFO multiple of 16.5X versus the normal range of 17.5X.

With growth forecasted at 7% in 2020, Grandpa's excited about the opportunity to obtain returns in the range of 15-20%. That also allows him to bulk-order more See's Candy without feeling too bad about the spending.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

What We've Got Up Our Sleeves Next

I hope you enjoyed this version of "Boring 'Grandpa' REITs Your Kids Will Thank You for Someday." Stay tuned for the next installment: "Boring 'Granny' REITs That Will Help You Sleep Well At Night."

Original photo source; edited by author.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.