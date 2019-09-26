Technically Speaking For September 25

According to ECB President Draghi, the EU's president situation and outlook have deteriorated (emphasis added):

Since my last hearing before this Committee earlier in the year, euro area growth momentum has slowed markedly, more than we had previously anticipated. Real GDP growth is now projected to be 1.1% in 2019, down by 0.6 percentage points from the December 2018 staff projections, and 1.2% in 2020, down by 0.5 percentage points from the December projections. ..... Looking ahead, recent data and forward-looking indicators - such as new export orders in manufacturing - do not show convincing signs of a rebound in growth in the near future and the balance of risks to the growth outlook remains tilted to the downside.

Draghi argues that trade-related issues are the cause, which is supported by the last 6-12 months of Markit Economic PMI releases. The main problem facing the bank is that its latest dovish policy moves don't solve the main problem: trade uncertainty.

St. Louis Fed President Bullard sees a large downside risk to the economy: Bullard is currently the most dovish Fed President. He voted for a 50 basis point rate cut at the latest meeting. Along with Minneapolis President Kashkari, Bullard has been far more focused on weak inflation readings over the last 2-3 years.

Japan's manufacturing and exports are hurting. From a speech by BOJ head Kuroda (emphasis added):

Looking at Japan's economy, exports -- mainly those of capital goods related to business fixed investment to China as well as the NIEs and the ASEAN economies -- have been relatively weak since the turn of the year, affected by the slowdown in overseas economies (Chart 2). In addition, weakness in exports and related production is leading manufacturing firms to have cautious sentiment. On this point, since the Kansai region, in particular, has a strong economic relationship with the Asian economies, such as China, you may feel such developments.

A speech by Takako Masai makes the same observation:

Exports have continued to show some weakness, mainly reflecting the effects of the slowdown in overseas economies. As a result of this situation, production mainly of export-related goods has exhibited some weak developments, but industrial production as a whole has been more or less flat.

This is the same situation occurring in Germany specifically, and, to a lesser extent, the EU region.

Today, I wanted to take a look at the weekly charts, which helps to provide a longer-term perspective on the recent market action.

Let's start with the smaller-cap indexes: Micro-caps printed a series of lower highs starting in the early spring. Momentum is weak. Despite the strong performance a few weeks ago, this index has failed to continue higher to make new highs. Prices are below highs from mid-2018. Small-caps are trading sideways, consolidating between the mid-140s and lower-150s. Momentum has been declining for nearly a year. Prices are still below highs from the end of the summer in 2018. Mid-caps are also trending lower, trading between the mid-190s on the top and the upper-170s/lower 180s. Momentum is weak. Prices are still below highs from the end of the summer in 2018.

The SPY is forming a wedge pattern. Prices have had a difficult time to move above the 300-price level. Momentum is modest. The QQQ is forming the same pattern.

The smaller-cap indexes are consolidating after hitting highs last year. The large-cap indexes are both in patterns that show a potential topping.

