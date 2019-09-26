Trex Price Overheated On Q2 Results

If macro fears play out, I believe we'll see a more attractive valuation for Trex.

Consumer sentiment is declining. Risks of a recession are increasing. These factors do not bode well for a company like Trex.

Thesis

Q2-19 showed that Trex (TREX) continues to see strong demand for its residential decking products as the company continues to rectify production throughput issues of its product.

That said, the recent dramatic price run-up as a result of a quarter that was good--but not great--may have buyers at $89 set up for disappointment over the next year.

Risks of a recession remain. The trade war with China remains unresolved. And consumer sentiment continues to decline. A continual downturn in consumer sentiment would be a negative for Trex as the company is dependent on a strong consumer who is willing to make the sizable discretionary expense of upgrading their home's deck to Trex's products.

I would consider entering Trex at a lower valuation.

Q2-19: Solid Growth In Spite Of Throughput Issues

Trex consists of two business units: Residential and Commercial. Residential is home to composite decking and comprises ~90% of Trex's business. Commercial comprises the other ~10% of revenue. Commercial, created in 2017, sells custom metal railings to sports arenas and similar venues. Composite decking has been the company's bread and butter since its inception in the 1990s.

Source

Residential growth in Q2-19 came in at a muted 2%, which traditionally is not a great number for Trex. The company typically reports revenue growth figures in the single digits and into the teens.

However, given the circumstances of production issues in Q1, the company was pleased with Q2 sales figures and continues to see strong order demand for its decking products.

Two equipment failures halted production of a new deck called Enhance for 30 days in Q1. The costs of this failure amounted to $10 million, which dented gross margin. The slowdown in Nevada produced a capacity constraint problem at the company's Virginia production facility and lead times increased beyond the normal two weeks. The company's inability to meet demand extended into Q2, resulting in slightly muted revenue growth.

The equipment failure is unfortunate, but it's great to see that demand remains strong and that revenue growth exceeded the low end of company expectations in Q2. The company raised prices this year for the first time since 2011 due to higher costs in freight and non-recyclable materials, and it appears these higher prices have not impacted demand.

Consumer Sentiment and Trade Tensions

As CEO Jim Cline has stated, 83% of Trex's business is dependent on home repair and remodeling. Just 5% of company revenue is attributable to new home construction. When the economy is strong, people spend more on their homes and Trex benefits.

Monthly consumer confidence surveys by the University of Michigan and The Conference Board confirm that consumer confidence is strong, however, it has declined markedly compared to a year ago.

Source

That said, consumer sentiment could worse if trade tensions with China deteriorate. Trex needs a strong US consumer to grow sales. Buying an expensive new deck is a discretionary expense. If the economy takes a turn, Trex could face some tough headwinds. Revenue growth has remained strong in recent years, but that could change in a deteriorating economy.

That said, long-term remodeling market dynamics suggest Trex has years of growth ahead of it. The company says the addressable market in decking is $6 billion and that every 1% of market share gain from wood by Trex equals $50M in annual revenue. Trex claims credit for inventing the composite decking market. In the years since Trex's creation, competitors have emerged, but Trex continues to be a dominant player in the market and brand recognition has helped differentiate it from composite alternatives.

In the June 2018 investor presentation, the company cited remodeling market data from Harvard University's Joint Center for Housing Studies (JCHS) that called for 2018 remodeling market growth of 7.1%.

Source

A 2017 study published by JCHS predicted that remodeling growth would remain strong into 2025, as homeowners are predicted to spend approximately 50% more on their homes per year than they did in the 1990s. The above graphic illustrates this point from the 2017 study.

Valuation

Trex looked like a decent value at $60 just a few months ago. A hair short of $90 today, we're busting all common valuation metrics and it feels like buyers are being set up for disappointment. I would consider initiating a position below $70/share.

Conclusion

Trex has a great product that resonates with home owners. A downturn in the economy could shift demand. At nearly $90, Trex looks priced for perfection. I'll sit on the sidelines until the valuation is more attractive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.