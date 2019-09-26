Best-Of-Breed BDC With Baby Bond Yielding 6.6%: Ares Capital

I have been preparing subscribers for a market pullback in Q4 2019 assessing credit quality and setting target prices ready to take advantage of 'opportunistic pricing' similar to December 2018.

This article discusses the risk profile for ARCC and its Baby Bond "AFC" that currently yield 9.0% and 6.6%, respectively.

This article discusses Ares Capital (ARCC) and its Baby Bond "AFC" that currently yield 9.0% and 6.6%, respectively. Also discussed is the potential for additional unrealized losses for ARCC from its portfolio companies that have been previously marked down including equity positions which were responsible for much of the unrealized losses last quarter.

As shown below, ARCC is the largest publicly traded business development company ("BDC") followed by FSK and ORCC that recently went public as discussed in "Hot IPO: Owl Rock Capital Yielding 9% To 10% Out Today".

What Is A BDC?

Business Development Companies ("BDCs") were created by Congress in 1980 to give investors an opportunity to invest in private small and mid-sized U.S. companies typically overlooked by banks. Most BDCs are publicly traded with a highly transparent structure subject to oversight by the SEC, states and other regulators, providing investors with higher than average dividend yields (most between 7% and 13% annually) by avoiding taxation at the corporate level. This allows them to pass along ordinary income and capital gains directly to the shareholder. ARCC is among the lower yield BDCs but still has a much higher yield and overall returns than the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) and the SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) as discussed in "Search For Yield: Bond Funds Vs. BDCs."

Upcoming Volatility And General Market Pullback?

As mentioned in "Balancing Your Portfolio With BDC Baby Bonds," I have been making select purchases of BDC baby bonds and preferred shares as I believe there will likely be a general market and/or BDC sector pullback in Q4 2019 for multiple reasons including seasonal as well as taking profits (selling and locking in gains). Historically, BDCs have peaked in May or September, declined October through December and rallied in Q1 and Q2 of the following year. This is not an exact science but investors should be prepared to make purchases of higher-quality BDCs over the coming months. I’m not a fan of trying to pick tops and bottoms (dirty fingers) and would rather hold and collect dividends through the volatility waiting for signs of a bottom to make multiple purchases. The following charter uses “BDCS” as a rough proxy for the BDC sector but please keep in mind that this ETN underperforms that average BDC due to poor allocations and fees driving lower returns.

As shown in the following table, during the previous market decline the average BDC stock was down over 20% compared to the average BDC baby bond and preferred shares down only 4%.

ARCC Risk Profile Update

During Q2 2019, ARCC's net asset value ("NAV") per share increased by 0.3% or $0.06 per share from $17.21 to $17.27 due to over-earning the dividends by $0.07 per share partially offset by net unrealized depreciation. Some of the largest markdowns were investments on my watch list including Indra Holdings Corp., Ivy Hill Asset Management (was previously marked up), Alcami Corporation, Centric Brands, Urgent Cares of America Holdings, SiroMed Physician Services, and ADF Capital.

Its portfolio asset mix continues to shift from first-lien positions toward second-lien and its SDLP now with 41% first-lien (was 47% as of Q4 2018), 33% second-lien (was 29% as of Q4 2018), 7% of subordinated certificates of the SDLP (was 5% as of Q4 2018), 5% of senior subordinated loans, and 14% in other and preferred equity securities that should decline over the coming quarters due to portfolio rotation out of non-core assets.

Source: Ares Capital 2019 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

However, It should be pointed out that ARCC’s second-lien investments are likely safer with better security than other BDCs as discussed by management:

Q. Can you give us some color on your appetite for second lien? Obviously, it's been -- it increased over the last year a tiny bit as a percentage of portfolio not much. But obviously also your weighted-average EBITDA has been going up. A. Yes, generally, we've said this to you in the past most of our large second lien deals are in companies that have been with the portfolio for a longer period of time. We tend to be in larger businesses that we think have better downside protection and they tend to be in industries that we think of as very defensive and not cyclical.

Source: ARCC CEO Kipp DeVeer on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Ares Capital 2019 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

The information in the following table was provided by the company showing the grade of the investments in the portfolio at fair value but does not include detail by portfolio company:

My primary concern is that only 3 of the 20 companies on my watch list that are not on non-accrual showed improvement (Panda Liberty, AEP Holdings, and Instituto de Banca y Comercio) during Q2 2019. ARCC’s second-lien position in Shock Doctor was refinanced and is now considered first-lien but the equity portion is still valued at 22% of cost as shown in the following table and needs to be watched.

Non-accruals remain low and decreased slightly due to the previously discussed markdowns of Indra Holdings Corp. and ADF Capital as well as Javlin Three. However, its $25 million second-lien loans to WASH Multifamily and Coinamatic were added to non-accrual status during Q2 2019 and are still marked around 98% of cost as shown below. If non-accruals were completely written off, it would impact NAV per share by around $0.12 or 0.7%:

My primary concern is additional unrealized losses from companies that have been previously marked down (including equity positions) and shown in the previous and following tables.

ARCC Summary And Recommendations

The following table summarizes the information from the previous tables and I'm expecting a slight decline in Q3 2019 related to additional markdowns WASH Multifamily and Coinamatic as well as potential additional non-accruals including Eckler Industries and SiroMed Physician Services.

Investors should be closely watching for developments related to the portfolio companies discussed in this article using RSS news feeds, etc.

It is important to note that ARCC has investments in around 345 companies so there will always be a certain amount of credit issues but historically non-accruals have remained low:

Source: Ares Capital 2019 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

During the 2008/9 financial crisis, ARCC had non-accruals of around 2.5% and much lower than the average leveraged lender:

Source: Ares Capital 2019 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

ARCC Interest Coverage Ratio

One of the metrics used to analyze the safety of a debt position (including Baby Bonds) is its “Interest Expense Coverage” ratio which measures the ability to pay current borrowing expenses. From Investopedia:

The interest coverage ratio is used to determine how easily a company can pay their interest expenses on outstanding debt. The ratio is calculated by dividing a company's earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) by the company's interest expenses for the same period. The lower the ratio, the more the company is burdened by debt expense. When a company's interest coverage ratio is only 1.5 or lower, its ability to meet interest expenses may be questionable. The ratio measures how many times over a company could pay its outstanding debts using its earnings. This can be thought of as a margin of safety for the company’s creditors should the company run into financial difficulty down the road. The ability to service its debt obligations is a key factor in determining a company’s solvency and is an important statistic for shareholders and prospective investors.

The following table shows the last four months of ARCC's earnings with a recent interest coverage ratio of 4.1 implying that the company can easily cover its debt payments:

As mentioned earlier, I am expecting increased market volatility in October 2019 for many of the reasons discussed in "Goldman Sachs says the market is about to get wild in October" including seasonal issues as well as investors taking profits as most BDCs have had a good year (including ARCC).

I suggest that investors take into account their personal risk profile as discussed in "Assessing Risk: Retirement Portfolio Using BDCs" and adjust allocations accordingly.

I have been preparing my subscribers for a general market pullback in Q4 2019 assessing credit quality and setting target prices ready to take advantage of 'opportunistic pricing' similar to December 2018 as shown below.

ARCC’s baby bond “AFC” easily outperforms the common stock during market pullbacks for overall portfolio stability. However, as shown in the following table, my previous stock purchases have much higher total returns.

Additional Note: AFC has been callable since April 2012 currently with $0.43 of accrued interest leaving exposure of around $1.10 if it was called and would take 260 days of ownership to breakeven.

