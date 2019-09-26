Market Reaches A Critical Moment

When the Unemployment Rate flattens and begins rising, it is a highly accurate indicator of the beginning of a Bear Market Selloff. That signal could come as soon as Friday, October 4.

S&P 500 remains in a bull rally mode, but if support just below is pierced, it could mean there's serious trouble immediately ahead.

Many crucial macroeconomic and fundamental stock indicators are beginning to roll over, indicating that the risks of a recession and accompanying Bear Market are rising.

Longest Bull Market in History at a Critical Point

Multiple macroeconomic and fundamental indicators are on the verge of rolling over after being flat for some time now, and technical conditions have narrowed many market indices to an exceptionally tight range of just +3% to -3% from Tuesday's close.

In this article, we will discuss the bigger-picture setup of market conditions and technical considerations using the S&P 500 index ($SPX), the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), and other S&P 500 ETFs (IVV, VOO), because this index of the 500 largest US companies represents more than 80% of all stock market capitalization, and it largely drives all other indices.

We advocate an approach that employs composites of multiple quantitative indicators using 'weight-of-the-evidence' for signals. These signals determine when our models are bullish with long positions and when they switch to defensive positions, using cash, fixed income, or inverse ETFs.

One example of a critical indicator is the Unemployment Rate, which has hovered just below 4% for more than a year. If the rate increases more than a small amount next week, this move will be enough to trigger a bearish signal for some of our models. Many investors don't realize that the Unemployment Rate is a highly accurate coincident indicator of the start of market downturns; therefore, the October 4 (one week from Friday) Employment Report from the Labor Department will be crucial.

Chart 1 below shows the Civilian Unemployment Rate using Point In Time (PIT) data that reflects the information as it was available on any particular day. While we use sophisticated algorithms for the quantitative signals in our models, we have drawn some crude trendlines that accomplish the job well enough for demonstration purposes in this chart.

Chart 1: The Unemployment Rate is near an inflection point and may soon signal an imminent recession.

This correlation between stock market downturns and the Unemployment Rate reaching an inflection point is logical because investors take their cue from America's businesses. When those businesses begin to reduce their amount of hiring - which they have been doing for months now - and only recruit to replace employee attrition, it causes the unemployment rate to flatten.

When enough large employers begin laying off more workers than they hire, it indicates that they anticipate a slowdown of revenues and cost-cutting measures are appropriate. The Unemployment Rate then begins moving upward, gathers steam, and accelerates higher, making it an eerily accurate leading indicator of US recessions, with an average of 11 weeks from the signal to the beginning of a recession. Importantly for investors, the lead time to the beginning of a market downturn is zero weeks, meaning that when this indicator gives a definitive signal, we can expect the market selloff will begin forthwith.

Many grizzled market watchers and savvy investors watch for the point when US businesses begin to lay off more people than they hire, and use that signal to inform their investment choices. Soon after that, buyers dry up, and sellers flood the market, causing stock prices to begin to fall. However, with modern market vehicles available to us, that doesn't mean investor's profits come to an end. For example, our models were able to average a return of 263.4% during the Financial Crisis - a time that the S&P 500 earned 0% with more than four years of dead money.

The Unemployment Rate is just one of the indicators that are starting to deteriorate, and that deterioration is gathering momentum. Our composite indicators function with a weight of the evidence approach using as many as 38 different indicators from Macroeconomics, Fundamentals, Breadth/Sentiment, and Technical measures. When the evidentiary weight grows large enough, they can't help but tip into a defensive positioning. The start of a recession-based bear market is drawing closer, and while it has not yet begun, it may be just around the corner.

Current Conditions Mirror Last 2 Pre-Recession Setups

Another leading indicator that has already flashed a yellow light is the Inverted Yield Curve. Investors measure the Yield Curve in various ways, including the difference between the 10-year and two-year Treasury Bond yield, the 10-year and three-month Treasury Bond yield, or the two-year Treasury Bond yield versus the Federal Funds interest rate. No matter how you slice it - and despite the Fed's recent efforts to lower interest rates - the Yield Curve remains inverted.

Chart 2 below allows you to see the similarity between current conditions today (on the far right of the chart) as compared to pre-selloff conditions in 2000 and 2007, in the context of an Inverted Yield Curve (middle window) and a flat Unemployment Rate (bottom pane).

Notice that the Yield Curve (using the 10-year and 3-month Treasury Bonds), indicated by the green line in the middle window, is inverted (below 0%) now - just as it was about nine months before the downturn began in 2000 and more than a year before the decline started in 2007. As mentioned earlier, an Inverted Yield Curve is an accurate indicator of coming recessions, but the lead time between the signal and the associated market downturn can fluctuate widely.

Chart 2: We can see here how current conditions (right side) for the Unemployment Rate (bottom) and Yield Curve (middle) compare to prior downturns.

Inverted Yield Curve (middle window, Chart 2 above)

As most investors know by now, the Yield Curve inverted several weeks ago. The Yield Curve refers to the relationship between short and long-term interest rates of fixed-income securities issued by the US Treasury. These bonds are highly valued in an economic contraction because they are backed by the full faith and credit of the United States government. Usually, long-term yields are higher than short-term yields because bond investors demand higher compensation for tying up their funds for a longer time.

An Inverted Yield Curve means that the short-term duration bond (e.g., 3-month) pays a higher yield than a long-duration (e.g., 10-year), Treasury Bond. In a typical scenario where short-term interest rates are lower than long-term interest rates, the yield curve slopes upward. Here you see it sloping downward.

An Inverted Yield Curve can happen when Central Banks are placing upward pressure on short-term rates to elevate them and allow room to lower them to fight the next recession. Meanwhile, as a recession approaches, investor sentiment on stocks sours, causing increased demand for the safety of long-term Treasury bonds, resulting in meager interest rates. When long-term rates are below short-term rates, it is called an Inverted Yield Curve.

Historically, Inverted Yield Curves have almost always been precursors to economic recessions, so they are like the yellow light that displays before a traffic signal turns red, warning investors that everyone will be required to stop in a moment. However, an Inverted Yield Curve is a poor method for timing the market.

To continue the analogy, it would be similar to a situation in which we attached a random timer to the yellow light on a traffic signal. After the light turns yellow, you would never know how long you have until the light turns red, and it's the same situation with an Inverted Yield Curve. Now that the Yield Curve is inverted, a recession could occur at any time - and a severe market selloff almost always accompanies recessions.

For example, an inversion of the Yield Curve previously occurred in August 2006, preceding the peak of the Standard & Poor's 500 in October 2007 by 14 months and the official start of the recession in December 2007 by 16 months. Since 1956, equities have peaked six times after the start of an inversion, and the economy has always fallen into recession within seven to 24 months.

The times when the Yield Curve became inverted (short-term rates below long-term rates) are designated in Chart 4 above by the green-shaded bands that span from the middle (Yield Curve) window to the top (S&P 500) window.

Unemployment Rate (bottom window, Chart 2 above)

Unlike the Yield Curve, changes in the Civilian Unemployment Rate provide a very timely indicator of the start of market downturns. These signals occur when the Unemployment Rate begins to rise after declining for a significant period and reaching a secular low. A rising Unemployment Rate means that companies are laying off workers to cut costs in the face of an economic downturn.

While Unemployment Rate signals can lead to the start of a recession by different periods, they are very accurate indicators of stock market downturns. As the Unemployment Rate steadily declines throughout the growth phase of an economic cycle, when the economic cycle matures and slows, hiring begins to flatten also.

Highly attuned to customer activity patterns and increases or decreases in sales, when they detect a slowdown approaching, management minimizes hiring. If the economic downturn intensifies, new hiring completely stops, and ultimately, businesses may begin to lay off employees if sales continue their descent.

You can see from Chart 2 above that there is an excellent correlation between inflection points (dotted-blue signal lines) in the Unemployment Rate (bottom window) and top in S&P 500 prices (top pane) - preceding a selloff.

We find that the Unemployment Rate gives a far more accurate indication of the start of a market downturn when it moves above a threshold with an offset. Because it's outside the scope of this article, I will save a discussion of the differential calculus equations needed to build an accurate Unemployment Indicator (with 100% accuracy) for another day.

S&P 500 Maintains Its Bull-Market Status

Despite the steadily accumulating negative fundamentals in the investment environment, the S&P 500 index remains in a long-term, technical uptrend and is demonstrating classic bull market characteristics. In this section, first we'll look at the S&P 500 for the last year, and then we'll view the larger-picture to show you what it would take for conditions to turn bearish.

Chart 3 below shows that the S&P 500 hit a new, all-time high at the end of July, then dropped to its 200-day EMA (dotted-redline) and consolidated throughout August - a typical technical pattern. Also, SPY did not break its 200-day moving average during the August decline/consolidation and also held above its early June low in the August consolidation.

Considering this chart in the big picture, we can see that everything is trending upward since the December lows, and there is nothing to suggest a downtrend might occur. The S&P 500 is clearly in a bull market with higher-highs, higher-lows, and prices above a rising 200-day moving average.

Chart 3: The S&P 500 is in a classic bull market with higher-highs, higher-lows, and price above a rising 200-day moving average.

Rewinding Ten Days to Review the S&P 500 Breakout

In this section (only), we are going to rewind ten days, and show you a chart of the S&P 500 we published for subscribers on September 15. In a moment, we'll view an up-to-date chart with a different outlook.

Chart 4 below shows the sideways consolidation dominated the entire month of August. The red-shaded line marks Resistance, while the green-shaded line indicates the Support level. At the end of that consolidation, not only did the S&P 500 jump sharply higher above its 50-day moving average on September 5 and 6, but we saw a powerful Advance/Decline Breadth Thrust for the S&P 500 ETF - SPY, which is an excellent bullish confirmation of the price breakout.

I have indicated this Bullish Breadth Thrust by the two upward green arrows that start in the lower window. The bottom panel shows a 10-day EMA of the Advance/Decline Percent measure for the S&P 500 ETF - SPY. The ADP% Indicator is a breadth indicator with an excellent record of successful confirmations of market turns, measuring the percentage of Advancing shares minus Declining shares, divided by the total number of stocks.

For example, to attain the 30% level that we used to mark a Bullish Breadth Thrust in the S&P 500, there might be 330 stocks that are moving higher (Advances) while 170 stocks are moving lower (Declines). That leaves 160 stock difference favoring the Advancing side, for a 32% reading for that day (330 - 170 = 160 ÷ 500 = 32%).

This market action appeared (at the time) to be yet another bullish S&P 500 breakout following a consolidation, and we expected SPY to continue upward, setting new All-Time Highs (ATH) in the process. In a bull market, overhead resistance should always be a non-factor, as much more risk is presented by broken Support levels.

Chart 4: This is a chart of the S&P 500 we published for subscribers ten days ago. You can see the early-September breakout accompanied by a Breadth Thrust in the lower window.

In addition to the ADP Bullish Breadth Thrust that we saw from the SPDR S&P 500 ETF - SPY, we also recorded an ADP Bullish Breadth Thrust for the seven cyclical sectors in the S&P 500, as well as two of the three defensive sectors. All in all, it was a very bullish breakout across the board for the S&P 500, and we were quite surprised to see overhead resistance at the July high cause trouble for the S&P 500 ETF - SPY.

Tight Squeeze/Losing Momentum

Chart 5 below shows the same SPDR S&P 500 ETF layout as Chart 4 above, except that it also includes the last nine days that omitted from the chart above. In Chart 5, we can see that SPY ran into overhead resistance from the July 26 high at 301 and has subsequently floundered down to about 294-295 where it stands on Wednesday morning.

Chart 5: The S&P 500 ETF is in a very tight, 7-point range between 301 (top) and 294 (bottom). The lower window shows that RSI has formed a Bearish Divergence.

The space between Resistance (dotted red line at 301-302) on the top side and Support at 294 below comprises only seven points - a range of just 2.4%. Should the ETF break that Support level (which is not as critical), and fall to the lower support level at about 285, it is still a span of just 5.6%. Falling to this support level at 285 - at least - might be precisely what the S&P 500 does at this time, considering the buildup of negative indicators that is occurring.

Also, notice the Relative Strength Indicator (RSI) in the lower window, which shows a Bearish Divergence between relative strength and price. While this is not a 100% foolproof tool to determine a stock or ETF's direction, it does factor into the onslaught of negative news the market is facing.

On Tuesday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an official impeachment investigation of President Trump in the US House of Representatives, which is serious news for the nation. However, this process should have little or no impact on corporate earnings or the price of stocks or bonds - when considering time frames of more than a week.

Also, Trump gave a speech at the United Nations in which he tamped down enthusiasm (which he had previously built-up) for a Chinese trade deal. Despite this negative news environment, the S&P 500 fell only -0.84% on Tuesday and remains above critical support levels.

We shall see what the remainder of this week brings for investors, however, as long as the S&P 500 does not pierce the support levels that we discussed just above, the bull market for the S&P 500 remains intact.

What's Ahead?

Investors should stay 100% in the market because there's the possibility a sizzling, blow-off top could develop, and often these classic patterns produce exceptionally palatable returns.

Based on the two indicators discussed in this article alone (the flattening and soon rising Unemployment Rate and a Yield Curve that is already inverted), we can see that the S&P 500 is very close to a historic inflection point. Keep in mind that we are about to witness a moment in time when the longest Bull Market in history changes direction and becomes a Bear Market.

Let's just hope that the strength of the imminent Bear Market is not as hearty as the length of the record-setting Bull Market from which we have all recently profited.

Nevertheless, the opportunity we'll all have to experience and study a market regime change as it takes place before our eyes - while also taking action to avoid losses or produce profits - provides an excellent opportunity for investors to learn more about the market. Even old, grizzled investment dogs - including the one writing this article - can learn many new lessons during a regime change from a bullish environment to bearish.

Perhaps more importantly, you have the chance to learn about yourself and see how well you respond to money-related stress. This stress can shoot to the moon, and people often do things that surprise themselves during the intense volatility that often accompanies economic contractions and Bear-Market downturns - but that's an article for another day!

Disclosure: I am/we are long RSP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.