FFC: Solid Fund For Income Investors

FFC does trade at a slight premium of 1% at the moment, but isn't too far out of their 1-year average discount of 2.08%.

This piece was originally released on August 29th, 2019. Please check the latest data before making any investment decisions.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund (FFC) is an attractive option for income investors. This is especially true as we continue to experience a deepening conflict in the U.S.-China trade war. In addition to the ongoing trade war, the yield curve has also frequently been inverting over the past several weeks. Another sign that a recession may be on the horizon for 2020. It definitely has been adding a lot of volatility to the markets overall. This fund can help protect your assets as it holds preferred securities and other fixed-income instruments. Not only is this important now, for a defensive posture of your portfolio but also can help contribute to an overall sound portfolio.

FFC is even more defensive than some of the other previous names that I've been covering lately. Funds that include Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred & Income Fund Inc (RNP) and John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD), just to name a couple. RNP and HTD both hold significant positions in preferred investments. They also include holdings in REITs for RNP, and HTD has considerable holdings in utilities. However, FFC currently holds all preferred securities and fixed-income holdings. This takes the fund to the next level of defensiveness. Although, giving up some potential future growth in the form of capital appreciation. The fund's strategy is as follows:

General Investment Guidelines Of The Fund:

at least 80% of its Managed Assets in a portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities

more than 25% of its Managed Assets in the financials sector

at least 90% of its Managed Assets in (I) investment grade quality securities or (II) below investment grade quality preferred or subordinated securities of companies with investment-grade senior unsecured debt outstanding, in either case, determined at the time of purchase

“Managed Assets” are the Fund’s net assets, plus the principal amount of loans from financial institutions or debt securities issued by the Fund, the liquidation preference of preferred shares issued by the Fund, if any, and the proceeds of any reverse repurchase agreements entered into by the Fund.

This all leads to a CEF that is a solid choice for income investors. As I've mentioned previously, preferred securities complement a CEF very well. Being that they are both primarily income vehicles.

For members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we had just recently made a swap back into FFC from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC). The alert was sent out on August 14, 2019. FLC was trading at $21.25, with a premium of 0.94% and a z-score of 2.0. Conversely, FFC was trading at $20, with a premium of 0.70 and z-score of 0.8. So, with that swap, I felt it an appropriate time to cover FFC for those that may be holding the position with a long-term focus, and for those that may not have swapped to FLC at all previously, to begin with.

FFC has total managed assets of $1,338.523 million and utilizes leverage at about 35.5% of the fund's assets. The expense ratio for the fund is a reasonable 0.86% excluding leverage, with leverage expenses included the total expense ratio comes to 2.68%. The fund has an investment objective to "provide high current income consistent with preservation of capital."

Performance

The closing price of FFC was $20.23, with a NAV of $20.08, as reported on 8/27/19. Giving investors an opportunity to pick up shares for around a similar premium that the Tactical Income- 100 portfolio was able to just a couple of weeks ago. In general, FFC has a history of trading at a premium. Its 5-year average premium is actually at 1.99%.

(Source - CEFConnect)

So, while the fund trades at a slight premium, this isn't something new for the fund. The fund is trading in-line with its longer-term range and therefore can provide an attractive entry price that won't put investors at an immediate disadvantage.

Data by YCharts

Looking at the fund's long-term chart, we can see that shares have been relatively flat since inception. This isn't necessarily a bad thing for a CEF, in general, with investors that emphasize capital preservation. However, bear in mind that FFC wasn't spared from the financial crisis of 2008/09. And additionally, wasn't spared from the December 2018 selloff either. This should be noted as the fund isn't completely sheltered from volatility.

FFC also has a history of strong returns, with the 10-year time period showing market returns of 15.19% annualized, and total NAV returns of 14.93% annualized. Even the 3-year and 5-year annualized NAV returns are quite attractive, 8.45% and 8.44%, respectively.

This year, in particular, has been incredibly strong for the fund. As was previously mentioned, the preferred securities and fixed-income spaces have been bid up significantly due to the ongoing trade wars, and the fact that yields on safer-yielding investments have been drifting lower. Preferred and fixed-income investments are still providing attractive income potential for investors with an income focus.

(Source - CEFConnect)

Distribution

The current market distribution rate for FFC is at 6.64%, with a NAV rate of 6.69%. This comes in the form of a monthly payout of $0.1120. Although, this has been drifting lower the last couple of years with a few cuts the fund had to make. Since FFC invests almost the entirety of its assets in preferred and fixed-income; it leaves them with little room for capital appreciation potential. Thus, they must keep their distribution in-line with what the fund can produce in NII.

(Source - CEFConnect)

The fact that this is an investment that is still yielding 6.64% should continue to provide a floor for the fund, as this is a considerably higher yield than one can achieve in treasures. Of course, this does increase the risk but the management seems to have been able to maneuver the fund respectably over the years.

FFC also offers investors a dividend reinvestment plan. The discount dividend reinvestment price is achieved when certain conditions are met.

(Source - FFC Semi-Annual Report)

More specifically:

The number of shares of Common Stock distributed to participants in the Plan in lieu of a cash dividend is determined in the following manner. Whenever the market price per share of the Fund’s Common Stock is equal to or exceeds the net asset value per share on the valuation date, participants in the Plan will be issued new shares valued at the higher of net asset value or 95% of the then current market value. Otherwise, BNY Mellon will buy shares of the Fund’s Common Stock in the open market, on the New York Stock Exchange or elsewhere, on or shortly after the payment date of the dividend or distribution and continuing until the ex-dividend date of the Fund’s next distribution to holders of the Common Stock or until it has expended for such purchases all of the cash that would otherwise be payable to the participants. The number of purchased shares that will then be credited to the participants’ accounts will be based on the average per share purchase price of the shares so purchased, including brokerage commissions. If BNY Mellon commences purchases in the open market and the then current market price of the shares (plus any estimated brokerage commissions) subsequently exceeds their net asset value most recently determined before the completion of the purchases, BNY Mellon will attempt to terminate purchases in the open market and cause the Fund to issue the remaining dividend or distribution in shares. In this case, the number of shares received by the participant will be based on the weighted average of prices paid for shares purchased in the open market and the price at which the Fund issues the remaining shares. These remaining shares will be issued by the Fund at the higher of net asset value or 95% of the then current market value.

A dividend reinvestment plan isn't for all investors but may be attractive for those that are more hands-off on their investments. We generally take distributions as cash and deploy that cash to a more opportune investment. However, a long-term investor shouldn't disregard the potential for slightly discounted shares.

(Source - FFC Semi-Annual Report)

From their latest report, we can see that the fund is covering 96.35% of their distribution through NII for the preceding 6-month period. This can be compared with the last full year's reported coverage of 95.48%. Keeping in mind that the last full year that was reported had several months of the slightly higher $0.1140 monthly payout. With that being said, last year's total distribution was classified as 100% ordinary income. However, 79.42% of the distribution was classified as qualified dividend income. Qualified dividends are those eligible for the more appealing long-term cap gains tax rates.

(Source - FFC Fund Website)

The following chart shows that NII has been trending slowly lower, and this helps explain the need for the distribution cuts along the way. We recently had discussed this phenomenon in muni funds at CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. And generally, I believe the same is relevant for FFC here. In general, as interest rates had been increasing, this had been narrowing the spread between the interest on the leverage used and what the underlying investments can payout. FFC has an agreement on their borrowings of paying LIBOR + 0.80% on the borrowed funds. This means they have an interest rate on their leverage that increases when interest rates were increased. This helps explain why NII would be on the decline. Now, interest rates are going the other way and we should see relief in the decline.

(Source - Annual Reports, compiled by author)

Holding

FFC is heavily invested in the banking/financial/insurance sectors. Their top holdings are reflective of this. Keep in mind though, these are preferred issues and not the bank's common stocks. The common stocks of the financial sector have been crushed this year. Although, their preferred shares have performed very well. Again, this is due to the attractive yields that an investor can attain through holding these issues.

(Source - FFC Fund Website)

As we can see, the fund holds some of the largest banks in the U.S. and world. Therefore, we shouldn't expect any significant risks of the issuing companies coming even close to bankruptcy.

The top sectors make up a total of 82% of the fund's assets.

(Source - FFC Fund Website)

Additionally, the credit quality of their bond portfolio is split between investment-grade and non-investment-grade. With the majority in investment-grade, that is one notch above "junk."

(Source - FFC Fund Website)

The fund does hold significant positions in below-investment-grade bonds, which should be noted. However, these bonds would still be senior in-line in the event of company bankruptcy. Of course, it helps boost the overall NII of the fund as well - which gives investors a higher yield than a comparable CEF that is invested 100% in investment-grade bonds.

Finally, the fund's geographic breakdown shows us that it is heavily invested in the U.S. This may make investors even more confident in the stability of the fund. It is generally viewed that the U.S. is one of the most stable markets, relatively speaking.

(Source - FFC Fund Website)

Conclusion

Overall, I think the mix of holdings for the fund is a good complement to investors that may be seeking shelter from volatility. In general, the fund could work well as a position in an overall portfolio of an income investor. The fund should provide stability for an investor. This is because it is invested in preferred and other fixed-income investments. This is especially true if we continue to see the same volatility and lower yields throughout the rest of 2019. Although, I believe holding FFC with a long-term view should provide investors with attractive total returns as well, and not necessarily just a fund for the short term.

If you like this article, please consider clicking the "Follow" button above to stay up to date on future articles.

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas

At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage ~8%-yielding closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service. To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!



Disclosure: I am/we are long FFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.