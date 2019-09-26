What Thomas Cook Bankruptcy Means For Booking Holdings

The biggest boost to online travel agencies will likely be the images of stranded travellers that people see all over the news.

Thomas Cook (OTCPK:TCKGY) filed for bankruptcy on Monday. Analysts were quick to point out the advantages to cruise operators and TUI (OTCPK:TUIFF). In fact, TUI gained 14% over Monday and Tuesday. Though Thomas Cook offers a different product than Booking Holdings (BKNG), it is nevertheless a sensible step to also look at the upside for OTAs, or online travel agencies.

The dynamics

UK-based Thomas Cook is a traditional travel agency, which relies in part on physical stores for travel sales, which are often package deals. Analysts correctly observe that the overlap between TUI and Thomas Cook is significant in terms of the package deal product, (geographic) customer base, and destinations. Also, a hypothetical "switch" of a quarter of TC customers to TUI would benefit the latter much more in relative terms (+14%) than the same share of TC revenue going to Booking (+3.4%). This difference is further amplified by the fact that a third of Thomas Cook's revenue was made by its airline, while Booking Holdings is mostly about accommodation. However, we must consider the chart below and think about the dynamics for a moment.

Source: Booking Holdings gross bookings; TUI and Thomas Cook use revenue data and these were sourced from Seeking Alpha. The chart reflects fiscal years which end on Sept. 30 in the case of Thomas Cook.

Booking.com has been growing at an extremely rapid pace over the past 10 years while traditional travel agencies like TUI and Thomas Cook have struggled to remain stable. The collapse of Thomas Cook will allow TUI to remain healthy for a longer time by an increase in customers and probably margins too, but the future is undeniably online. Thomas Cook has given reasons for the slow market too, such as a hot summer in 2018 which made many people stay at home. However, given the average number of British holidays abroad has been strong in 2017 and 2018, it should be an important tailwind too, as the figure below shows. Another reason quoted often is Brexit (the vote was in June 2016), but we observe an increase instead of a decrease in holidays abroad in the two years following the vote. Besides, Thomas Cook also offers non-EU destinations in the Mediterranean, such as Turkey.

Source: ABTA Holiday Habits report 2018.

Because Thomas Cook and Booking have a strong presence in Europe, both in terms of users and destinations, they are essentially competitors. The market may see that otherwise, but the hotels that have lost Thomas Cook's business will now have to find other ways to fill their spare capacity. Clients who used Thomas Cook before for its package deals will now have to turn elsewhere. It is not necessarily so that all of these people who would normally use TC will switch to OTAs and assemble holidays themselves, but some definitely will.

Hotel (supplier) perspective

A possible source of upside for Booking can be hotels using its platform to get users, as Thomas Cook leaves a hole in their occupancy. Admittedly, Thomas Cook only uses 3,150 hotels. Booking has relationships with over 430 thousand hotels it offers to clients. So this will not be a big driver in Booking's offering.

Nevertheless, the situation is troubling for many accommodations used in Thomas Cook's package deals. Due to Thomas Cook using relatively few hotels versus gross bookings, the logical result is a high share of occupancy to these hotels. There are reports of Greek towns where 80% of the tourists arrive on Thomas Cook package deals. A source at the other side of the Mediterranean in Tunisia says it could even lead to bankruptcies. A logical step for these hotels, besides contacting travel agencies similar to Thomas Cook, is to use booking.com to fill the gap by either starting a partnership or by expanding their capacity offered with Booking.

Publicity

More than anything else, this will dent the reputation of package deal holidays by traditional travel agencies. That is, in my view, the most important booster to OTAs following this bankruptcy.

We have to take note of the chaos this bankruptcy imposes on travellers. Many who are currently abroad are being brought back home by the British government (the situation is different for travellers of subsidiaries in other countries). Meanwhile, those who stayed at home read headlines like "Thomas Cook collapse: Customers hit with hotel bills" on theguardian.com and see stranded passengers at airports all over the news, not to mention the people who already paid for their holiday, looked forward to it, but now can't go and everything else in this mess. People who see these news items all think the same thing: "I wouldn't want that to happen to me". One very obvious way to prevent this situation is to use a profitable online travel agency like Booking.com instead of a package deal by a more traditional agency. To me it seems reasonable that these publicity effects reach beyond Thomas Cook's market share.

According to data by ABTA (UK travel trade association), it looks like package holidays were already in relative decline, but in my opinion, this bankruptcy will only exacerbate the ongoing trend towards "DIY" holidays in the UK.

Source: ABTA Holiday Habits reports. Sum of categories may exceed 100% as the same person can book multiple holidays.

Conclusion

Over the past 10 years, Booking has shown traditional package deal travel agencies its taillights. This was helped by the switch from offline to online and by consumers slowly moving away from package deal holidays. The combination of these factors in the end toppled Thomas Cook. This bankruptcy in itself won't be a swift, significant revenue boost to Booking, as Thomas Cook was simply too small for that. What it will do is to contribute to consumers realizing that package deal holidays, especially from traditional operators, come at a risk. It is hard to forecast this reputational effect, but it will definitely be an incremental positive to Booking Holdings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BKNG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.