Why Overstock.com Is Doomed In The Short Term

It seems each week brings a new negative headline or controversy regarding OSTK.

Former CEO and founder Patrick Byrne dumped all his shares last week and is under investigation by the SEC for market manipulation.

They no longer have any real advantage over their competitors.

(Image from Trending Topics 2019 via Flickr)

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) has been trending lower for months now ever since its January 2018 peak at $85. Despite having already fallen over 86% to $11.19, there is still time to be short OSTK, as it will soon test long-term support at $9.00.

I like Overstock. But I would still short it, like many other investors over the past year.

Just 12 months ago, it seemed as though Overstock had the potential to turn itself around. tZERO was going to be revolutionary, like discovering cold fusion. OSTK was even planning on divesting its entire retail business and going full blockchain. This was going to change the course of history by allowing securities to be tokenized.

Today, however, things have changed.

Crypto Couldn’t Save OSTK

tZERO has been a total disaster. The blockchain-based utopian visions of Byrne have evaporated.

In 2018, Byrne was quoted by The Wall Street Journal as making the following statement:

“I don’t care whether tZERO is losing $2 million a month…we think we’ve got cold fusion on the blockchain side.”

I’m not sure who the “we” is that Byrne was referring to, but apparently, “they” overestimated things. For the most part, no one is adopting tZERO. The potential to create tokenized securities is remarkable, and many people, including myself, thought it would be revolutionary. But this hasn’t translated into any measurable success for OSTK, and for the most part, no one’s using it, and it’s not profitable.

Overstock invested $175 million in Medici Ventures, Inc., to house tZERO. Medici has also been losing money. From The Wall Street Journal:

“Medici lost $39 million through the first nine months of 2018, following a $22 million loss in 2017."

This investment hasn’t produced anything of value. The tZERO app, for example, doesn’t do anything special. The app brands itself as “…an easy and intuitive way to buy, sell and manage cryptocurrency.”

The website goes on to say how the app allows users to own their private cryptographic keys, which is a great thing. But how is this different than any other mobile-based cryptocurrency wallet or hardware wallet? It’s not.

The crypto wallet space is so saturated that Patrick Byrne’s efforts would have been better spent running a taco truck on the streets of Los Angeles. People love tacos. No one wants a crypto wallet that claims to be different than and superior to the five hundred million that came before it.

The real potential of tZERO lied in the ability to issue tokenized securities. But the idea has seen slow adoption, even to the point of people having to be bullied into using it, as we will see.

OSTK had such a great potential. Making the move to accept bitcoin as payment in 2014 was brilliant, and it worked. But, over time, the epic boost the revenue and share price received from this simple change (along with the price rise of bitcoin) couldn’t paper over the fundamental problems underlying the company.

Lack Of An Economic Moat

OSTK doesn’t have any real advantage over its competitors. The online retailer does offer great deals. But what online retailer doesn’t?

One big advantage Overstock has going for it is that it accepts multiple cryptocurrencies as payment. While it may not have been the case five years ago, other online market places also accept crypto now.

OpenBazaar, for example, is similar to eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), but users only transact in cryptocurrency. Another online retailer called Bitrefill lets users purchase gift cards for most of Overstock’s competitors using one of five different cryptocurrencies. Square now allows merchants to accept crypto. And, BitPay processed over $1 billion in transactions last year for their clients.

So much for that competitive advantage.

Some competitors of Overstock include:

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)

eBay

Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

Zappos

OpenBazaar

And, many more.

There have even been rumors that Amazon could accept bitcoin at some point, although that’s probably not going to happen in the near term. For now, shoppers can utilize Purse.io to purchase many Amazon items with bitcoin.

How is Overstock going to compete with the likes of their top-tier competitors going forward? This question has no clear answer at this point. And, when you consider the fact that, just months ago, the plan was to divest the entire retail side of the business in favor of blockchain tech, you have to ask how Johnson, the new CEO, is going to overhaul the entire operations of the company while trying to repair the public relations nightmare created by his predecessor.

OSTK: The King Of Controversy

Not since rap legend Eminem hit the music scene in the late 1990s has an individual or organization been the subject of constant controversy to the extent that Byrne and Overstock have been.

It’s been one thing after another for the past several months for OSTK and Byrne, all the way up to his stepping down as CEO in August (and beyond). He recently sold all his shares in the company, which is, of course, a big bearish signal, and this action has drawn extensive criticism and an investigation by the SEC. Byrne has been accused of insider trading and market manipulation.

MarketWatch described the situation very succinctly:

“Even if Byrne escapes charges of market manipulation or insider trading, this is still a horrible look: Amid an ongoing investigation by the SEC’s enforcement division into Overstock’s tZERO platform and its token offering, the chief executive quit and sold his entire stake while seemingly hiding out in an unidentified Asian country, with plans to invest the money in ways that it may not be recoverable by U.S. authorities.”

Before leaving the company, Byrne set in motion a “digital dividend” for shareholders. They would receive one share of new stock for every 10 shares of OSTK. In order to receive the dividend, they would have to set up an account with Dinosaur Financial Group, the broker for tZERO.

Byrne describes this scheme as “creating an incentive” for people to open accounts on the tZERO platform. The term “incentive” is used creatively here. The reality is that shareholders are being forced to participate in the tZERO platform. That’s how little adoption the platform has seen – people have to be coerced into using it.

What’s more, the digital dividend created a short squeeze scenario, as shareholders who loaned to short-sellers have to buy to cover their position and claim the dividend. This is only one reason Byrne and tZERO are being investigated by the SEC enforcement division.

And, I won’t even get into the hysteria about his “deep state” comments or his alleged relationship with an alleged Russian spy. Let's just say that bad publicity is not always good publicity, and this guy makes John McAfee look stable.

It will take some time for the new CEO to step in and clean things up, assuming that’s even possible.

Being mired in controversy only increases the odds that OSTK continues to crash in the near term, although Byrne stepping down likely means the worst is behind the company.

Will shareholders be able to forget about him, given that he was CEO for the first 20 years of the company, ever since founding Overstock in 1999? Or will they be left with a source taste for years to come? We shall see.

OSTK Chart: Still Far From Long-Term Support

Closing at $11.19 on Monday, OSTK still has room to fall before reaching multi-year support at $9.00. Given the volatility seen in the stock so far in 2019, there could be a temporary bounce at or near that level. But I believe that OSTK could eventually test its all-time low of around $5.

At that point, there will either be a big rally or the stock will head to zero (tZERO would then take on a whole new meaning for Overstock).

For now, there remains room to short. While it may be hard to believe there could be further downside, given the dramatic drops already seen, now is not the time to be long OSTK.

(Chart via Tradingview.com)

The MACD is signaling the most bearish conditions of the past year. The stock plunged beneath its 9-day MA on September 16th and has been in freefall ever since.

And, it’s not just the technical charting that looks bad. Fundamentals have tanked as well.

(Chart via Zacks.com)

Both quarterly revenue and gross profit have fallen off a cliff in 2019. The chart speaks for itself.

Bottom line: OSTK is in bad shape. It will be sometime before the company can get back on its feet. The long-term picture could be different. That remains to be seen. But, for now, stay short OSTK.

The Bull Case Is Severely Lacking

The contrarian in me wants to write about how optimistic I am about Overstock because I really want to be. It’s possible someone out there will do just that. Do they have solid ground on which to stand and make this argument?

Not really.

Overstock has been losing money for a long time now, and so have tZERO and Medici. The SEC is investigating Byrne, who is hiding out in Asia with plans to hide his profits reaped from his shares, which were sold during an allegedly manipulated short squeeze. Competitors are creeping in. Both technical and fundamental indicators look bad, to say the least. The list goes on.

The company had one shot to save itself – the tZERO security token platform. The potential for "cold fusion", however, materialized little more than hot air.

Look, I still believe in Overstock. It has potential. And, at some point down the road, it could become profitable. I hope it does. You can easily argue that once this whole whirlwind passes and the dust settles, OSTK might become a winner in a year or two.

But right now, it’s just not the case.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.