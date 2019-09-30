Canopy Growth: The Frankenstein Cannabis Company

Acquisitions are an incredible tool of capitalism. These sometimes result in Frankenstein amalgamations of businesses. Canopy Growth (CGC) embarked on a great spree of acquisitions following Constellation Brands' (STZ) $4 billion investment. This was (and remains) the largest singular investment into a cannabis company, a fact which laid the foundation for substantial share price appreciation across the industry in the months following its announcement.

For many companies, such a large cash infusion would be used to stabilise or boost operating leverage, for large capital projects, or for selective value-creating acquisitions. Acquisitions themselves are an incredibly tricky endeavour, a fact highlighted by a 2016 Harvard Business Review study into 2,500 M&A transactions which found that more than 60% of them failed to create value. If successful, the combined entity could benefit from cost synergies, have a more material share of their respective market, or gain a valued brand or intellectual property. The last two points fundamentally lay the groundwork for the construction of a type of competitive moat that has historically created shareholder value.

Canopy Growth has created a flailing incoherent amalgamation of loss-making entities for which the company overpaid for. Canopy Growth is firmly on track to under-deliver the execution of any semblance of shareholder value creation from it over year-long corporate binge on companies with poor financial statements.

This article, building on the negative sentiment expressed in my previous article, adds some level of granularity around the specific acquisitions that will more than likely necessitate hundreds of millions of dollars in write-downs in the coming quarters.

Further, while the market sentiment towards the company's stock is also negative, longs do not seem to be cognizant about just how large the balance of the company's goodwill and intangibles assets has grown. There is also diverging narrative around whether the company's international exposure represents a source of shareholder value creation or destruction. Indeed, Canopy Growth arguably led the way for other Canadian cannabis companies to pursue international growth as they were rewarded with a premium not given to other companies just constricted to Canada. The current short thesis stands firm; Canopy Growth has expanded too quickly too early. In doing so it created structural inefficiencies that will bite away at its cash pile and scope for future profitability.

Paying C$326m For Coffee Shops And 'Brands'

Tokyo Smoke started off as a minimalist coffee shop in Toronto's Queen Street. The company has since grown to 11 shops made up of 6 cannabis stores and 5 coffee shops.

It later merged with DOJA Cannabis Company to create Hiku Brands and was acquired by Canopy Growth for C$326 million in July 2018. This acquisition of Hiku represented a significant premium to the intrinsic value of the underlying business.

As Canopy Growth paid 0.046 of its own shares for each Hiku share, the actual acquisition price of the all-stock transaction was substantially higher at C$600 million when it closed. Both of Hiku's financial statements were off extremely poor quality, with a balance sheet dominated by goodwill and sales of just C$317,288 for the quarter ending June 30, 2018.

Using the annualized figure, Canopy Growth paid 461x sales for Hiku, C$54 million per store (using the current store figure), and a P/B excluding goodwill of just over 18. What is perhaps more jarring is Bruce Linton's rationale for paying so much for a small range of cannabis and coffee shops tepidly named after Japan's capital.

Canopy Growth also already owned Tweed, a retail brand, which had an established customer base. It made little prudent sense to pay so much another retail brand just in the sake of acquiring more brands.

Not only will this detract from concentrating value, marketing spend, and sales effort on one brand, it will also fundamentally represent a conflict in the allocation of capital for rolling out new stores. Canopy Growth will need to share more information with its shareholders on how it decides whether to open a Tweed store or a Tokyo Smoke store.

Westminster's Own Skincare: This Works

This Works, a UK headquartered (a country where the possession and supply of cannabis is illegal) wellbeing and skincare company were acquired by Canopy Growth in May 2019 for a £43 million (CDN $73.8 million).

In the newswire announcing the acquisition, Canopy Growth fails to provide a clear picture of This Works value-adding proposition. The company does not have any connection to the cannabis industry, is loss-making, and operates in a sector dominated by large companies like Olay, Neutrogena, and L'Oréal.

This Works' financial statements, published in the UK's Companies House, provides the granularity omitted in the newswire. Revenue of £12.60 million 2018 financial year was up 13.17% from the previous year. Further, the net loss of £339,632 was down 67% from the previous year.

While the financials are not entirely bad, the acquisition price at 34.7x the P/B value of This Works' provides a reason for longs to pause. However, this is somewhat countered by the relatively low price-to-sales of 3.4x.

A Plot Of US Land: Acreage Holdings

The most egregious example of Canopy Growth's disregard for accruing shareholder value from acquisitions comes from the company's April 2019 acquisition of Acreage Holdings, the US-based multi-state operator. To be clear, the company paid a cash amount of US$300 million for the right to acquire Acreage Holdings for US$3.4 billion within the next seven and a half years.

Acreage realized revenue of US$17.7 million during its last quarter and negative free cash flow of US$35 million. This places the acquisition at a 72x price-to-sales, and more than 18x the P/B value excluding goodwill and intangibles.

One other significant strategic flaw of this acquisition is the impact it will have on the company's potential future expansion as it now has 4 retail brands; Botanist, Tokyo Smoke, Tweed, and Doja. This effectively splits the scope of future store rollout expansion across four companies.

Acquisitions As A Business Model

Canopy Growth's acquisition strategy is fundamentally destroying long term shareholder value as goodwill and intangibles ramp up while net cash goes in the opposite direction.

The company's core business model, the cultivation and sale of cannabis out of high Capex grow facilities has, in the space of a just over a year, expanded to retail, pharmacy, genetics, coffee shops, skincare. These are all spread across a number of countries, continents and archipelagoes, the bulk of which are yet to legalize cannabis for both recreational or medical use.

Canopy Growth has somehow now ended up in a position where it, to some degree, is competing with Starbucks, Pfizer, and Olay while still rapidly burning cash.

Flailing On The International Stage

I understand the rationale behind Canopy's strategy under Bruce Linton. The quick deployment of its cash balance into a vast array of acquisitions was meant to establish a flag post on numerous higher-margin ancillary companies that could eventually form a part of what is expected to become a $200 billion market. However, the company failed to execute this plan in a coherent manner. Instead, it created what can only be described as a corporate cannabis Frankenstein. This is why the company has executed towards its collapse.

I will expect a future impairment of goodwill as it becomes increasingly clear that the acquisitions provide a very limited value add when compared to their cost. This was always going to be the outcome when a company with a structurally unprofitable business embarks on a great spree of acquisitions without addressing its core business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.