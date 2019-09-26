Barnes & Noble Education: Attractive Fundamentals And A Digital Option

Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) has always been on our watchlist. However, we have avoided it because we believed the company was a traditional retailer in secular decline like its parent Barnes & Noble, Inc. (BKS). However, after today's downgrade by Sidoti, our interest has been piqued once again. After looking through the financials and filings, we realized our pessimism was misplaced - BNED's legacy businesses were more attractive than we had previously thought, and it was pivoting to digital, which could unlock massive upside. At the current price, upside far outweighs downside.

Not exactly a retailer

BNED has been selling off recently like most other traditional retailers. However, it has several advantages compared to other retailers, with the most notable being its exclusive contracts with universities, which give it full access to student traffic without any competition. Even better, there is no "rent" to be paid for many of these spots - BNED instead pays a % of sales, therefore universities are incentivized to drive traffic to BNED.

We operate 772 physical campus bookstores. Our physical bookstores are typically operated under management agreements with the college or university to be the official university bookstore and the exclusive seller of course materials and supplies, including physical and digital products sold in-store, online or through learning management systems. We pay the school a percentage of sales for the right to be the official college or university bookstore and the use of the premises; more than half of our agreements do not have any minimum guaranteed amount to be paid to our partners. - 2018 10-K

BNED can use this favorable position to push its other products, including subscription services (as we will discuss later). It can direct students to its online stores and promote its online stores.

Unsurprisingly, this retail segment is extremely cash generative, generating $30mil of FCF in FY 2019.

WY Capital, BNED press release

Yes, revenues have been falling for a while now, but this is more likely due to declining enrollments than anything, as one SA article suggests. To stem the decline, BNED has created innovative new offerings designed to make textbooks more affordable, like its First Day inclusive access program, and has tried to make its stores a "third home", like what Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) has done.

In Q1 2020, BNED partnered with Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) and AT&T (NYSE:T) to try and enhance its in-store experience by installing AT&T lounges and launching 10 Urban Outfitters concept stores. BNED has seen positive responses from students regarding these initiatives. BNED also is re-imagining 70 brick-and-mortar stores and remodeling them to create highly curated concept shops.

These initiatives should help stem the sales decline in the short term until there is some catalyst - like a recession - that makes college attractive once again. Even if college is in secular decline, this segment should still generate plenty of FCF, giving BNED the chance to pivot to digital.

BNED also operates the MBS Wholesale segment, which it acquired in early 2017 from its founder Leonard Riggio for $174.2mil. MBS services more than 700 virtual bookstores and sells new and used textbooks to over 3,700 physical college bookstores, including BNED's 770 campus bookstores, and provides inventory management, hardware and point-of-sale software for college bookstores.

WY Capital, BNED press release

MBS is declining like the retail segment, but this isn't surprising considering MBS sells directly to college bookstores. It still generates lots of cash flow though, with an estimated FCF conversion ratio of over 70% and an estimated $25mil in FCF generated in 2019.

Overall, these two businesses are declining, but generate lots of cash flow. It's hard to tell whether the decline is cyclical or secular, but either way, there should be enough cash for BNED to make its digital pivot, which brings us to the DSS segment.

The digital pivot and DSS

BNED acquired Student Brands for $50mil recently. Student Brands is a collection of websites that help students with writing and charges a monthly subscription. It has a really attractive SaaS business model with recurring revenue streams and high margins, but revenue growth has been pretty slow.

WY Capital, BNED press release

The best part about DSS isn't Student Brands, however, but rather a service BNED created recently named Bartleby. Bartleby is a learning tool with many similarities to Chegg (CHGG), the market leader in this space. BNED has recently been ramping up SG&A expenses to support Bartleby, as you can see from the chart above.

The reason Bartleby is so interesting is because we believe it has a small chance to capture significant market share from Chegg. We have written about our thoughts about Bartleby vs. Chegg in this article. If Bartleby does get a significant share of the market, BNED's valuation should skyrocket. Chegg trades at 10x revenues, yet BNED currently trades at around 0.1x revenues and is valued at around 5% of Chegg's valuation. The market is valuing this option at around 0, especially if you throw in the highly cash generative legacy businesses, which, as mentioned earlier, may not even be in secular decline.

Attractive multiple

Although revenues are declining at BNED, cash generation is extremely strong, with the company generating over $100mil a year in adjusted EBITDA, far more than enough to cover maintenance capex and interest expenses. We estimate that BNED generates over $60mil a year in Adjusted FCF (Adjusted EBITDA - maintenance capex - interest), which means it is trading at an EV/Adjusted FCF multiple of around 5x. That is a really attractive multiple, even for a company whose revenues are shrinking.

Even if the digital efforts don't do as well as expected, we believe the company has limited downside potential due to its extremely low valuation.

If the digital business takes off, it's not hard to see the valuation quickly taking off. For every dollar of Bartleby revenue BNED takes in, DSS should be valued at 10-15x that.

Meanwhile, if college admissions improve, perhaps in a recession, that'll be another boost to BNED's valuation. It wouldn't be hard to see how BNED can trade at 0.2-0.3x sales in this scenario, which represents significant upside from the current price.

Takeaway

BNED's price honestly doesn't make sense. It isn't a traditional retailer, yet it's being valued like one. Its legacy business generates lots of cash, and there's a good possibility that this business will improve if admissions improve. There's also an option on the success of Bartleby, which we believe is severely undervalued by the market. Overall, there is a good chance that BNED's intrinsic value is far higher than the current price, and the cheap valuation helps protect against downside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BNED over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.