September Outlook On Ripple

Fundamentals on the XRP token have not coincided with this adding value for investors.

Despite doing some good business for itself, Ripple Labs has so far found it difficult to transmit the same results into its native crypto. Like many other altcoins, Ripple (XRP-USD) has found itself on the back foot in its pairing with BTC and has struggled to gather bullish momentum. So what does September 2019 hold for XRP/BTC?

Fundamental Outlook

Ripple crossed the newswires a few days ago with news that a Pakistani-based financial institution has joined RippleNet and will be using xCurrent to conduct cross-border payments. Faysal Bank Ltd is one of the largest banks in Pakistan and by this agreement becomes the first bank in the country to join RippleNet. This news was confirmed by the bank's Twitter handle.

Similarly, Ripple-based solutions are now available to clients of PNC, the 8th largest bank in the US. This is because PNC now uses xCurrent, one of the products rolled out by Ripple Labs to enable financial institutions to carry out cross-border payments and remittances.

These partnerships will utilize the enterprise solution and not necessarily the XRP token, which is why this news is not expected to have a short-term impact on the XRP/BTC pairing.

Technical Outlook

The weekly chart shows that XRP/BTC is in a period of consolidation after experiencing steep price declines in the last 8 months.

XRP/BTC Weekly Chart: September 7, 2019

The oscillator is in oversold territory but it is still trending downwards, which could suggest that price still has more room for further downside movement. When you also consider that the closest long-term support is at 0.00001683 while XRP/BTC continues to trade at 0.00002484, this downside expectation assumes a greater dimension. Further resistance levels can be seen at 0.0010623 (site of April and September 2018 highs) as well as at 0.00006179 (July 2018 high).

A switch to the daily chart paints the picture in a clearer dimension. We see that after price previously broke the symmetrical triangle to the downside, the price has started to turn upwards. Daily Chart for XRP/BTC: September 7, 2019

This is more or less a pullback move, which typically happens after a break from a consolidating pattern formation. The corrective pullback rally may also be supported by the oscillator signal, which shows that the second dip by the oscillator's signal line into the oversold boundaries did not extend as far into the oversold territory as the first, creating the so-called failure swing.

In the light of the chart information above, what should be the outlook for XRP/BTC?

Trade Scenario

Technically speaking, XRP/BTC is still in a long-term downtrend. The break from the symmetrical triangle to the downside only confirms this. If we are to take the price move which preceded the formation of this triangle into consideration for the measured move, 0.00002202 should be the downside target. However, a corrective rally could occur first before such a measured move was to pan out.

In the near term, price action may rally correctively to the broken border of the triangle before a resumption of the long-term downside move would recommence. The interaction of the price with the existing support/resistance areas on the BTC/USD chart may play a role in determining where XRP bulls and bears start to exert their price activity.

In the near term, the price may rally to 0.00002705. A break of this level would invalidate further downside (at least in the near term) and open the door to 0.00002893.

On the flip side, failure of price to break above 0.00002705 would confirm the long-term focus, and price would be free to continue its downtrend which may take it to 0.00002488 and below this, the measured move target of 0.00002202.

Market Sentiment:

The long-term, mid-term and short-term outlook of the XRP/BTC pair is:

Long-term - bearish

Mid-term - neutral

Short-term: bullish

The weekly chart showcases long-term trend and this is still decidedly bearish, with price breaking the symmetrical triangle to the downside in obvious continuation of the preceding downtrend. However, there may be periods of consolidation (medium-term) and corrective rallies in the near-term, giving a bullish sentiment that is not expected to last very long unless a radical change in XRP's fundamentals is seen.

