Inter Parfums Smells Too Good To Ignore It

Thanks to such solid fundamentals, chances are the growth pattern will continue for the next 10 years, even if not at the same stellar rate.

The remarkable success the company has achieved over the years is the result of a simple business model and the great expertise of its management team.

Inter Parfums’ long-term growth in the luxury industry has often been ignored.

“He who ruled scent ruled the hearts of men!”, wrote Patrick Süskind in his famous novel: Perfume: The Story of a Murderer.

That certainly worked out well for Jean-Baptiste Grenouille, Süskind’s main character, but it looks like it worked just as well for Jean Madar and Philippe Benacin, the two fathers of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR). Since its IPO, this $2 billion French/American perfume seller has simply crushed not only the S&P 500, but virtually all its publicly-listed competitors.

Chances are it could turn out well for the savvy long-term investors who will go long IPAR from now on, too.

That is, thanks to the great competitive advantage and the simple low capital business model the company developed.

Even luxury giants, like Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMHF) or L’Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCF), despite their immense resources and great competitive advantages, could not keep up with the relatively small Inter Parfums in the long run.

Company Overview

IPAR is a pure player in the fragrance business for both mass and luxury products.

The global fragrance market is a stable one. Its value is estimated to exceed $52B by 2025, at a CAGR of roughly 3.5%. Therefore, the size of IPAR’s business is still minuscule (its revenue amounted to $676M last year), compared to its TAM, despite the impressive growth of the business in the past three decades.

IPAR's total sales came in at $344.5M (+7% YoY) in H1/2019, with $127.7M in gross profit (63% of sales) and $56M in operating income (16% of sales). Thus, margins are very healthy and able to justify a premium market valuation (currently P/S=3 and forward P/E=31; Enterprise Value/EBITDA = 19). The stock is certainly not cheap but, at the same time, not expensive. IPAR's figures are in line with those of premium luxury companies that share a similar (if not worse) long-term top line’s growth. Revenue has increased threefold during the last fifteen years, a CAGR of almost 8%, remarkably higher than the long-term growth rate of the global fragrance market.

Moreover, IPAR has a long dividend growth story: an interesting summary is shown below (Source: Seeking Alpha):

A 10-year CAGR of more than 20% is not something you will easily find, even among large and well-established businesses.

The company's balance sheet is de-leveraged and safe with a very comfortable cash position (cash on hand significantly higher than the total current liabilities). Current assets are three times bigger than current liabilities.

The debt coverage is very comfortable too, with the debt-to-equity ratio at ~15% and the annual EBITDA being over 4 times more than the outstanding debt.

IPAR business model

The company’s founders shaped their business in a very peculiar way. IPAR seeks global, exclusive license agreements to commercialize fragrances under the brands of famous contractors, but it doesn’t own any manufacturing facility. Instead, they outsource the needed components for their products from suppliers. In other words, its operations are much less capital intensive, unlike other players such as Coty (NYSE:COTY), L’Oreal, or the Spanish fashion firm Puig.

Thus, IPAR’s moat is based on a solid relationship with its suppliers (perfume designers, manufacturing companies, glassmakers, logistic and packaging specialists) and the expertise it has acquired in mastering the various stages of the final product, from the initial concept to its launch.

This process (according to the company) can be summarized as follows:

· Consulting with perfume designers and creators simultaneously to determine a concept choice;

· Creating bottle and packaging mock-ups before making the final selection;

· Scheduling production and packaging;

· Issuing orders for the purchase of the components;

· Quality control of the incoming components;

· Quality control of packaging and inventory.

They typically launch a new fragrance line for their brands every year or two, and often introduce seasonal and limited-edition fragrances as well.

IPAR’s exclusive focus on fragrances and fragrance-related products is another reason why they stand out. Instead, most of its competitors run multiple businesses and manage a large variety of beauty care products, which, sometimes, could pose the risk of underestimating the challenges of embarking on new sectors without possessing the needed expertise. That was likely the case of Coty and its recent struggles to assimilate the P&G beauty business, acquired two years ago for a chunky $12B check.

The below list shows IPAR’s portfolio, which includes several renowned brands (with the expiration date of their licenses).

Brand Name Expiration Date Abercrombie & Fitch December 31, 2021 Agent Provocateur December 31, 2023 Anna Sui December 31, 2021, plus two 5-year optional terms Bebe Stores June 30, 2020 Boucheron December 31, 2025, plus a 5-year optional term Coach June 30, 2026 Dunhill September 30, 2023, subject to earlier termination on September 30, 2019 French Connection December 31, 2027, plus a 10-year optional term Graff December 31, 2026, plus 3 optional 3-year terms GUESS December 31, 2033 Hollister December 31, 2021 Jimmy Choo December 31, 2031 Karl Lagerfeld October 31, 2032 Kate Spade June 8, 2030 Lily Aldridge December 31, 2023 Montblanc December 31, 2025 Oscar de la Renta December 31, 2025, plus a 5-year optional term Paul Smith December 31, 2021 Repetto December 31, 2024 S.T. Dupont December 31, 2019 Van Cleef & Arpels December 31, 2024

We should also add Rochas and Lanvin, two brands which are fully owned by the company (even though, at the time the Lanvin brand name and trademarks were acquired, IPAR granted the seller the right to repurchase them in 2025 for €70 million).

The first four company’s brands in the H1/2019 were the following:

The robust network of license deals demonstrates IPAR’s ability to instill a feeling of confidence and reliability into its partners, who are generally glad to extend their license agreements beyond the expiration dates.

In rare cases, thanks to the company’s remarkable job of enhancing the value of its brands, the licensors are able to buy-back their rights, as it happened in 2012, when Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY) paid IPAR approximately $220M to regain control of its perfume and cosmetic rights.

Therefore, in such situations, the loss of a revenue source, which was quite significant in Burberry’s case, is counterbalanced by a relevant capital inflow, usually in the form of cash.

IPAR aims at further strengthening its business through the development of new promising channels.

One example is travel amenities, a line of personal care products found in hotel rooms, such as soaps and shampoos.

Another interesting initiative is the partnership with the modeling agency IMG: supermodels, like Lily Aldridge will become the faces of new fragrances developed for the e-commerce sector.

Additionally, it’s worth mentioning that they own the Rochas fashion house, which (to quote the company’s own words) allows IPAR to:

apply a global approach in order to manage a fragrance brand with complete freedom in terms of creativity and aesthetic choices.

At the same time, they can benefit from the high degree of visibility that the perfume business provides in order to further elevate Rochas’ already predominant position in the luxury goods market.

In Fact, Rochas brand sales currently include approximately $2.5M in royalties generated by its fashion and accessory business.

Risk factors

Among the long-term risk factors, we shouldn’t forget the company’s dependence on the skills of Philippe Benacine and Jean Madar, IPAR’s President and CEOs, who created this business virtually from scratch and turned it into a compelling, decades-long, successful story.

However, it’s not clear how crucial their role in the company’s actual organization is.

IPAR's stock price today doesn't offer a meaningful "margin of safety," even if its shareholders can count, as already mentioned, on an outstanding and well- managed business, with still a lot of room to grow. Yet, short term profit seekers should stay away from the company.

Takeaway for investors

Inter Parfums is a long-term growth company which has made the fortune of its shareholders in the course of the last 30 years, while flying under the radar.

Chances are the overperforming results will continue in the years to come, thanks to the company’s simple business model and its management’s outstanding competence. The perfume market is huge and growing at a healthy rate. Moreover, IPAR looks capable of successfully finding new revenue sources, ranging from the skin and body care business to the general fashion world.

At the moment, the market values IPAR fairly. Nevertheless, the company presents a terrific opportunity for long-term-oriented investors who are looking for stable businesses with increasing dividend payouts.

