IPO Update: ADC Therapeutics Readies $200 Million IPO

However, the proposed $1.6 billion enterprise valuation is out of range for typical biopharma IPOs, so I'll be watching the IPO closely for a potentially lower entry point post-IPO.

ADCT has produced promising trial results for its lead candidates and existing investor AstraZeneca is seeking to increase its stake in the company.

The firm is advancing an ambitious pipeline of treatments for various blood cancers and solid tumors.

ADC Therapeutics has filed proposed terms for its U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) intends to raise $200 million in an IPO of its common shares, per an F-1/A registration statement.

The company is developing a pipeline of drug treatment candidates for various blood cancers and solid tumors.

ADCT has shown promising trial results and has the growing backing of AstraZeneca, although the IPO's proposed valuation is quite high.

Company & Technology

Epalinges, Switzerland-based ADC was founded in 2011 as a Spirogen (LON:AZN) spin-off to develop ADC-based therapeutics for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Management is headed by Co-founder, CEO and Director Christopher Martin, who has been with the firm since inception and was previously co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Spirogen.

ADCs are a recognized therapeutic approach that selectively delivers a potent chemotherapeutic cytotoxin directly to tumor cells, with the goal of maximizing activity in the tumor while minimizing toxicity elsewhere.

The antibody component of ADCs is designed to selectively bind to a distinct antigen that is preferentially-expressed on the tumor or other cells in the tumor microenvironment, upon which, the cytotoxic warhead is released causing cell death.

ADC has developed and owns the proprietary rights to its ‘next-generation pyrrolobenzodiazepine’ [PBD] technology.

According to management, PBD warheads have a different mechanism of action than other warheads as they create cross-links in the cancer cells’ DNA that do not distort the DNA helix, potentially evading the natural DNA repair mechanisms.

Additionally, management claims that, preclinically, PBD ADCs are about 100 times more potent than the currently-marketed ADCs using other warheads.

Below is a brief overview video of the company, its lead drug candidate and its target patient demographic:

Source: ADC Therapeutics

ADC’s lead drug candidate ADCT-402 is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma [DLBCL].

As of August 2nd, 2019, the firm has observed a 41.7% overall response rate [ORR] in the first 96 patients enrolled.

Previously, the firm had conducted a 183-patient Phase 1 clinical trial of the drug for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma [NHL] that resulted in a 41.4% ORR in patients with DLBCL.

Upon successful results of its Phase 2 clinical trial, the firm intends to submit a biologics license application with the US FDA in H2 2020.

The company’s second lead drug candidate ADCT-301 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma.

In Phase 1 clinical trial with 133 patients, ADCT-301 showed an 86.5% ORR in patients with relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company registration statement

Investors in ADC include Redmile Group, Auven Therapeutics, AstraZeneca (AZN), and EG Capital Advisors among others. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Market Study Report, the global blood cancer drugs market is projected to reach $55.6 billion by 2025.

The main factors driving forecasted market growth are the increasing death incidences due to blood cancer and innovation for development of novel therapeutics, as well as the rising research and development expenditure for biological and targeted therapies.

Major competitors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Amgen (AMGN)

Bayer (FRA:OTC:BAYN)

Pfizer (PFE)

AbbVie (ABBV)

Roche (SWX:ROG)

Celgene (CELG)

AstraZeneca (AZN)

Novartis (NVS)

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Merck (MRK)

Eli Lily (LLY)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Status

ADCT’s recent financial results are typical of clinical stage biopharma firms in that they feature minimal revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with its development pipeline research efforts.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited IFRS for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $182.2 million in cash and $22.9 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

ADC intends to sell 8.164 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $24.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $200 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares in the aggregate of up to $115 million at the IPO price. This is a strong signal of investor support of the IPO valuation for prospective IPO investors.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $1.6 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 11.15%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

to advance ADCT-402 through the completion of the ongoing pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory DLBCL, to advance ADCT-402 through the completion of the ongoing Phase 1b combination clinical trials with ibrutinib and with durvalumab and potential other combination trials and to commence preparations for a clinical trial that we anticipate will be a post-marketing confirmatory clinical trial if ADCT-402 is approved on the basis of Phase 2 data; to advance ADCT-301 through the completion of the planned pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory HL, to advance ADCT-301 through the completion of the ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of selected advanced solid tumors and to commence and advance potential combination clinical trials for ADCT-301 in these and other indications; to advance ADCT-602 through the completion of the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory ALL; to advance ADCT-601 through the completion of the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected advanced solid tumors; to commence the scale up of commercial operations in the United States for ADCT-402 and to fund our commercial-scale CMC plans for ADCT-402 and ADCT-301; the remainder to fund working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch, and Cowen.

Commentary

ADCT is seeking a large public funding for its ambitious pipeline of blood cancer and solid tumor treatments.

The company has two candidates in or near pivotal trials, with its lead candidate ADCT-402 achieving an overall response rate [ORR] of 41.7% and its other lead candidate ADCT-301 achieving and ORR of 86.5% in its most recent trial results.

If the trials are successful in meeting their endpoints, management could submit ADCT-402 for a BLA by the second half of 2020 and for ADCT-301 by the first half of 2022.

The market opportunities for various blood cancers is quite large and expected to grow as world populations continue to age and blood cancers and solid tumors become more prevalent.

Notably, one of the investors seeking to increase its investment in ADCT is AstraZeneca, lending further credence to ADCT’s prospects.

As to valuation, management is seeking an enterprise value of $1.6 billion, which is quite far above a typical biopharma IPO valuation.

Given the existing investor support for the company’s valuation at this level and its promising results for its two lead candidates, for life science investors willing to pay a significant premium for the firm’s prospects, the IPO may be worth considering.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 2, 2019.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.