STAG Industrial: What Dividend Growth Investors Need To Know

Below average dividend growth has been driven by low internal growth, high equity dilution, and a high payout ratio at the beginning of the period.

STAG Industrial's (STAG) investment performance over the past five years is better than a REIT index but among the lowest within the industrial REIT sector.

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ Income subscribers - find out more here.

STAG Industrial (STAG) has an elegant approach to capital allocation and risk management. However, the thesis has yet to play out. The firm has outperformed a diversified REIT index but has poor relative performance within the industrial REIT sector as measured by total returns and/or dividend growth. The firm has struggled with low internal growth, and has diluted equity to quickly grow the size of the portfolio. The equity looks slightly undervalued with our fair value estimate of $34 per-share but it's hard to allocate capital to STAG when there are so many strong choices within the industrial sector.

Total Return Performance

STAG Industrial (STAG) has outperformed the diversified ISHARES US Real Estate ETF (IYR), a diversified index tracker, by 30% over the past five years:

(Source: Bloomberg)

However, within the Industrial REIT Sector STAG has underperfomed by a wide margin, in excess of 70%. The following chart compares the total return of STAG shares with the Bloomberg Industrial/Warehouse Index:

(Source: Bloomberg)

STAG's performance relative to some of the individual constituents of the Bloomberg Industrial/Warehouse Index can be seen in the following chart with the relative difference highlighted in the "Difference" column. For example, the worst performer in the sector was Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (MNR), which underperformed STAG Industrial (STAG) by 9.9%:

(Source: Bloomberg)

In my opinion the underperformance has been driven by low internal growth accompanied by high equity dilution through new share issuance. The combination of low internal growth and high equity dilution has resulted in a low dividend growth rate.

Dividend Performance

The five year compounded growth rate of STAG's common equity dividend of 3.42% has trailed the majority of the sector, only besting Monmouth (MNR). Infill specialists Rexford (REXR) and Terreno (TRNO) are the standouts here with 25% and 12.5% dividend growth rates, respectively. Note that First Industrial (FR) has a dividend growth rate in excess of 20%, however, the firm resumed paying a dividend in 2013 after suspending it for several years:

(Source: Bloomberg)

Internal Growth

A useful measure of internal growth is same-store NOI. Since IPO STAG has struggled to grow its same-store NOI. The sector average same-store NOI growth in 2018 was 4.0% with STAG growing at 1.3%. On a cash basis the sector grew same-store NOI at 4.4% and STAG grew at 0.3%. In both cases STAG was the second lowest in the sector.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Equity Dilution

Within the sector STAG is one of the largest issuers of equity at about double the sector average on annual basis. The following highlights dilution as share issuance (negative) as a percentage of equity market capitalization. Over the past four years only Rexford (REXR) has issued more equity than STAG Industrial (STAG):

(Source: Bloomberg)

Each share that is issued has to be funded with the dividend. STAG has grown revenue at a tremendous rate but so far the growth has been inefficient. This can be highlighted by comparing revenue growth with dividend growth. The following chart has two panels. The top panel has 5 year dividend growth rates, and the bottom panel has 5 year revenue growth rates. We are comparing three firms, STAG Industrial (STAG), Terreno Realty (TRNO), and Prologis (PLD). Over the past 5 years STAG has grown revenue at an average rate of over 21% (bottom panel white). However, dividends per share have only grown 3.4%. Comparatively, Terreno (TRNO) has grown revenue at 27% per year with dividend growth in excess of 12% per year. Note that Prologis' (PLD) dividend growth of 11.4% is in excess of its revenue growth of 9.8%. How? This can be partly explained by the fact that Prologis has not been issuing equity:

(Source: Bloomberg)

Payout Ratio

It is worth pointing out that five years ago STAG's dividend payout ratio was extraordinarily high, e.g., 99% of adjusted funds from operations ('AFFO), and 95% of funds available for distribution ('FAD). Payout ratios have come down to the low 80's over the past five years as STAG has grown AFFO (and FFO and FAD) more than it has raised the dividend. With a more conservative payout ratio the firm can retain cash for reinvestment, perhaps increasing internal growth. Future dividend raises should track FFO or AFFO growth. The following highlights the decline in the payout ratio over the past five years:

(Source: Bloomberg)

The Price Multiple Mistake

This usually results from a screening process. Investors identify a security trading at a low multiple compared to the sector average, and then expect the securities' multiple to revert to the sector average. This is a poor approach. Price multiples contain market estimates of growth and risk, hence, different multiples for different firms. Five years ago STAG's forward P/FFO multiple was 13.2 Vs 15.6 for the sector comps, a difference of 2.4. Some view this as undervaluation. However, without accounting for the differences of growth and risk between STAG and the comp firms, the difference in multiples tells you nothing. To highlight the danger of using this strategy we present the following five year chart:

(Source: Bloomberg)

STAG's multiple did expand about 2 turns from 13.4 to 15.5, but nowhere near as much as the sector's multiple expansion. The sector comps currently trade at a blended forward P/FFO multiple of 24.6, about 9 turns higher than STAG.

Valuing The Dividends

We are valuing the dividends in this model because we think that is what STAG's investor base is interested in. The estimated value per-share is $34.14 We used a 10 year, three-stage dividend discount model.

The discount rate

We are using the 10 year US treasury yield of 1.66% as the risk-free rate. It is not lost on us that the 'real rate' has collapsed to close to zero. With the 10 year yielding 1.66% and the 10 Year TIPS yielding .09% (real rate) the breakeven inflation rate is 1.57%.

The estimated discount rate is 6.14% (cost of equity). We began with an unlevered REIT beta of .57 and relevered it to STAG's capital structure to arrive at our beta estimate of .78. The estimated equity risk premium is 5.75%:

Growth

I'm giving STAG the benefit of the doubt with regard to internal growth and expecting the dividend to grow at about 2.5% for the next 5 years. Growth declines in the second-stage (years 6-10) and the terminal growth rate is tied to the risk-free rate of 1.66%.

(Source: Author estimates)

Valuing The Dividends - Addressing Uncertainty

The dividend growth rate over the next five years will probably not be 2.5%. To address this uncertainty we allowed the short-term growth rate to be normally distributed around 2.5% and ran the valuation 5,000 times. In the simulation, eighty percent of the time the short-term growth rate fell between -0.70 and 5.7%:

(Source: Author estimates, @Risk)

The simulation resulted in 80% of the valuations falling between $28 and $41 per-share. The median value is $34 per-share:

(Source: Author estimates, @Risk)

The twelve-month sell-side consensus price target is $32.64 (Bloomberg). Most of the price targets are between $31-$34 per share, with two targets at $36 and $38.

Conclusion

STAG Industrial began the trailing five year period with a high dividend payout ratio. In addition the firm has suffered from low internal growth and high equity dilution. This has contributed to low dividend growth relative to the sector. The total return on STAG equity has outperformed a diversified REIT index but underperformed industrial REIT peers. Expecting the P/FFO multiple to re-rate to the peer group multiple has been a mistake. STAG's multiple has expanded but the peer groups has expanded even more and the spread is much larger than it was five years ago, 9 turns Vs 2 turns.

The equity appears undervalued by 10-15%. We valued STAG using a dividend discount model and arrived at an estimate of $34 per-share. The sell side consensus price target is $33 per-share. Reasonable expected returns should be around 7% at the current market price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRNO, REXR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note, this article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It is intended only to provide information to interested parties. This research is based on current public information that we consider reliable, but we do not represent it is accurate or complete, and it should not be relied on as such. This research is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal. It does not constitute a personal recommendation or consider the particular investment objectives, financial situations, or needs of individual clients. Individuals should consider whether any advice or recommendation in this research is suitable for their particular circumstances and, if appropriate, seek professional advice. The price and value of investments referred to in this research and the income from them may fluctuate. Past performance is not a guide to future performance, future returns are not guaranteed, and a loss of original capital may occur. All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the author, which does not assume any duty to update any of the information. Any positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the author’s abilities to act as an investment advisor.