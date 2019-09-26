ADO Properties - A Sad Day For The German Wild West Capital Markets, The ADO Story Could Be Dead

Sale of 5800 units is the right step by managment - with all its beautiful consequences - but less fruitful with change of ownership.

For new readers about ADO, I would kindly refer you to my first article for a better understanding of the business.

Summary

In the past week there has been some newsflow about ADO Properties (OTC:ADPPF):

Sale of Units: ADO 's management decided to sell around 5800 units ADLER Bid: Adler Real Estate (OTC:ADREF), another German residential property company paid an implied price of around 51.5€ for 33% of ADO, through the Israel listed entity ADO Group.

While, especially 1) is a management attempt to set free value for all stakeholders and can be perceived as positive, 2) has implications that in my view are negative for ADO stakeholders, and effectively change the rational for holding an ADO shareholding.

Yesterday morning ADLER has announced to be interested to purchase the largest shareholder of ADO Properties, the Israeli listed company ADO Group that holds around 38.16%. This is very unfortunate as the intentions of the ADLER management are not clear but point to a consolidation of the stake and effectively de-lever their debt level (they wanted to de-lever the balance sheet since years). Moreover, for a merger to be feasible for ADLER, the stake of ADO Group cannot be higher than 33.3% as otherwise this would trigger a mandatory take-over offer under Luxembourg law. Since ADO Group holds 38.16% (as of last disclosure) there could be tremendous overhang of stock for the coming weeks. Secondly, I am almost certain that ADLER will push for a cash dividend, which is not the optimal capital allocation for ADO Properties shareholder. The best outcome would have been at least a part allocation of capital to share buy backs. That would have been accretive on every level – FFO, NAV or Dividend Payout - even when assuming 20% tax rate on the portfolio sale of those 5800 units. However, given the risk of a mandatory take-over offer forced upon ADLER by holding 33.3%+, this is rather unlikely. The only remote solution would be a tender offer for shares where ADO Properties offers to purchase some of the shares and ADO Group will be able to tender a certain amount below the threshold necessary and conditional for an ADLER merger. This is unlikely and if I had to pick a probability for it: <1%.

While a take-out by a bidder for the full 100% of ADO Properties would have most likely been favorable, the value proposition for shareholder in ADO Properties has changed. The major argument for higher intrinsic value relative to the market valuation is still there, but the optionality for management has decreased and as such the potential for a share-buy-back. Furthermore, a potential buy-out by a private equity player or peer company is definitely off the table. There is a rest chance where a company could start bidding for ADO Properties at a discount to the implied offer of 48.6€, but this also is rather unlikely and I am not sure if this would be within the regulatory framework – i.e. Not making a mandatory offer.

While the valuation of the assets is still attractive in the longer term, and in regard to the rental freeze regulation, a further shareholding has to be dependent on the following beliefs:

ADLER Perspective: ADLER has the intention to not only consolidate but to set free the undervaluation of ADO Properties assets. This is executed in the same style as a private equity player would approach it: selling down the portfolio over time. For this to happen ADLER might eventually purchase the remaining 67% of ADO Properties – question is here how since the current LTV stands at 61.1% (incl. convertibles). However, at this stage it is difficult to gage the likelihood and the intention of the management of ADLER. But one argument could be found in the increased pressure to sell assets due to the debt level of ADLER and in combination with a potentially hugely dilutive equity raise and pay down of acquisition financing. In case ADLER does the only right thing, to increase all shareholder value via a share-buy back, then this would be a positive (please see further below). ADO Corporate Governance: Independency of ADO Properties management and board of directors. Given the belief that the ADO management will act independently and in the best interest of the majority of shareholders of ADO Properties, the execution of a share buy back – that is the most rational and best solution for all stakeholders - could be possible. Additionally, one has to believe the board of directors is acting independently, irrespective of minority shareholders most likely controlling ADO Properties with a minority stake.

In case the shareholder cannot believe in both points or at least one, I suggest a swap into Deutsche Wohnen (OTCPK:DTCWY) (OTCPK:DWHHF) shares would be a good approach. However, one could also wait for the actual unit sale to see if there will be a positive impact on share price. Certainly there should be an at least incremental positive impact. It is also be recommended to wait a bit as it is not clear if the ADO Group is currently selling the 4.8% in the market causing an overhang and selling pressure.

Ad 1) Sale of Units:

After the sharp share price decrease in recent months, management is acting and is in negotiations to sell around 25% of ADO's portfolio. Those 5800 residential units, including commercial assets as well as parking spots could mean a huge cash inflow and helped the share price to rerate around 7% in the past week (which is almost fully erased with the ADLER bid). The implications of the potential sale of even 0% premium to book, but at the current average portfolio valuation of 2600€ per sqm could have been very positive. It would send a strong signal to the market that the equity market value is cheap relative to transaction prices and would give the management a lot of potential to set free shareholder value by reallocation of capital.

Assuming some outcomes below, an example of 0% premium to book with a 20% tax rate on the sale and a full buy-back of shares at 42€ would be accretive on NAV, FFO as well as Dividend Payout going forward. However, a 0% premium on the book values is rather unlikely given the history of crystallized premia.

Such a share buy back would certainly increase the LTV to levels of around 48%, but still far away from any issues in regard to covenants. I guess the risk reward of accretion would more than outweigh the increased leverage.

There could be various scenarios such as retirement of debt or special cash dividend, both by far not as accretive as buying back shares. Unfortunately, such a scenario that would have been advantageous to all ADO stakeholders has become unlikely with the ADLER bid of yesterday morning.

Ad 2) Adler Bid

The Adler bid for the ADO Group has rather negative implications for ADO Properties shareholder:

A) Corporate Governance ADLER:

Unfortunately, the track record in regard to corporate governance has not been “stellar”. Examples were a high leverage in combination with constant guidance to reduce the level. The intention was most likely there, but the discipline was not as deal-making started: debt level stayed high as opportunistic acquisitions were undertaken. Moreover, the management structure is not optimal with Co-CEOs, but no CFO. Deutsche bank would be the poster child for dual leadership in the rather recent history - even though Adler only underperformed all its peers during the biggest real estate boom in Germany, while for Deutsche Bank performance is an alien concept. Also it is not clear how the bonus program works and how LTIP and STIP are actually structured - there is no information in the Annual Report. Being a shareholder in the current situation reverts the 50cent to a 1USD of Warren Buffett. One would actually raise cash at somewhere around 11€ while the fully diluted NAV stands at 24.4€. (What's the best horror movie you have seen?).

Given the track record and implications of Corporate Governance, the ADO Properties valuation would have to be penalized and implicitly should be lower. Especially, since the 33.3% are seemingly a controlling stake, as even though the share of ADO Group in ADO Properties is “only” at current 38.16% there are at least 3 board seats connected to the ADO Group. In a worst, but more likely case even 5 from the total 7 are affiliated to the ADO Group. Given the voting participation in the past AGM, the stake effectively means control.

The question is if ADLER has a clear strategy, funding in place and are interested in crystalizing shareholder value. It seems to me, that a different ownership partner could be preferred - let's give them the benefit of a doubt. However, the return underperformance of ADLER as a company has lagged all the peers on the German residential real estate market and assumingly during the biggest real estate boom in history. ADLER returned a rather meager 34% over 5 years. As comparison, even with the massive sell-off of the Berlin residential companies, the gap to the Berlin players of Deutsche Wohnen and ADO Properties is still a material 20%. The return differential to Vonovia is even around 100%.

Instead of taking an excitement in consolidation, all shareholders lost money – except those in ADO Group.

B) Valuation:

The implied valuation for ADO Properties is actually interesting as ADLER will pay a price of around 48.6€ per share for their stake of 33%, which would mean a still 20% premium to the current share price. While this seems to be a positive, there must not be the intention to acquire the full 100% of ADO Properties. Unfortunately, there are various ways how this could play out:

ADLER Consolidates + Special Dividend: Adler consolidates the business and tries to use the funds to pay itself a special dividend via the funds of the unit sale of 5800 units.

Depending on the book premium ADO could crystalize for the 5800 units, this could be a positive with a special dividend paid to all shareholders as well as signaling the market the true value of the portfolio. This is also likely, given the need that ADLER's balance sheet reflects for cash. However, it is not the optimal solution.

2. ADLER Consolidates: Adler only consolidates, and de-levers ADO Properties with its implications onto ADLER.

Net negative for ADO Properties shareholder as the leverage is already low and in now circumstance proposes any risk to the company. Furthermore no value would be set free for ADO shareholders.

3. ADLER Consolidates + Share Buy Back: in case Adler would actually use the proceeds of the unit sale for buying back shares on the ADO Properties level, this could increase their stake further at cheap levels as well as increase the value proposition for all other shareholders which would not like to sell their ownership.

Positive for all stakeholders with NAV actually increasing, FFO accretive and increasing dividend payout. Of course this highly depends on the level shares could be bought back and the willingness of the management to do so. As mentioned earlier, this would only work in case ADO Group or ADLER as the owner would be able to tender some shares in ADO Properties, so that the shareholding does not exceed the level of the 33%, set by ADLER. However, there is no indication of authorized capital for ADO Properties, so the case is rather unlikely. There is also no reason to apply Art.430-15. (2) – Luxembourg Law on Commercial Companies.

The above scenarios assume that ADLER can consolidate ADO Properties with its merged 33% share - condition of the merger. It then comes down to control and how much control ADLER could effectively impose on ADO Properties.

In regard to the ADLER bid, ADO Properties unfortunately is not as attractive as before, even though there is value in the relation of market value and the price of its equity. Especially as it is unclear how strong the remaining shareholder base could defend its interests. The proposition of a larger share buy-back is with the news of this morning less likely, the special dividend likelihood increased.

Conclusion:

The case shows the imminent need for more shareholder activism in Germany – a land of capital market wild west.

The situation is difficult to master as there is no visibility and no clear pathway for shareholder value creation – where there is so much potential. A typical case of destruction of shareholder value by poor corporate governance – for now. Two recommendations from me:

If you want to wait for the sale of the 5800 units, get a certainly positive premium on the assets, and maybe achieve more visibility for what ADLER plans to do, then wait for it and sell your shares that exact day. If you do not want to wait, and doubt potential shareholder value creation, swap the shares into DWNI and don 't look back.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADPPF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is solely my own opinion.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.