Youngevity International: A New 9.75% Tiny Preferred Stock IPO

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there's any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Preferred Stock issued by Youngevity International Inc. (YGYI). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here's a link to the 424B5 Filing by Youngevity International Inc. - the prospectus.

For a total of just 333,500 shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $8.34M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Youngevity International Inc. 9.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: YGYIP) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 9.75% and has a par value of $25. The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating, pays monthly dividends, and is callable as of 09/23/2023. Currently, the new issue trades below its par value at a price of $24.65 and has a 9.89% Current yield and a YTC of 10.30%.

Here's how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

The Company

Youngevity International, Inc. is an e-commerce company. The Company operates through two segments: the direct selling segment where products are offered through a global distribution network of customers and distributors, and the commercial coffee segment where products are sold directly to businesses. The Company offers over 2,500 products to support a healthy lifestyle. All of these products, which are sold through its direct selling network, are categorized into over 11 sub-product lines. In the direct selling segment, the Company sells health and wellness, beauty product and skin care, scrap booking and story booking items, and packaged food products on a global basis, and offers a range of products through an international direct selling network. The Company is engaged in the commercial sale of coffee through its subsidiary CLR Roasters, LLC (CLR) and its subsidiary. Its brands include Cafe La Rica, Javalution Daily Grind, Javalution Royal Roast, SOZO Global and Integris.

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, YGYI.

You should not rely on an investment in our common stock for the payment of cash dividends. We intend to retain future profits, if any, to expand our business. We have never paid cash dividends on the common stock and do not anticipate paying any cash dividends on the common stock in the foreseeable future. You should not make an investment in the common stock if you require dividend income. Any return on investment in the common stock would only come from an increase in the market price of our stock, which is uncertain and unpredictable.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $152M, YGYI is the 7th smallest company in the "Processed & Packaged Goods" sector (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Youngevity International Inc.'s capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in June 2019. You also can see how the capital structure evolved historically.

As of Q2 2019, YGYI had a total debt of $21.78M, ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series D preferred stock's rank is junior to all outstanding debt and senior to the company's common stock and all other equity securities, 3 series of convertible preferred stocks that totals $12M.

After common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders, our main criteria when determining credit risk is the Market Cap/(Long-term debt + Preferreds) ratio. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 152/(21.8 + 8.33) = 5.04, which shows good coverage of the market capitalization over its debt and the second in lien, the Series D Preferred stock.

The High Yielders

As mentioned, the company has 3 more preferred stocks outstanding that are a private convertible securities:

161,135 shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock ,

381,173 shares of Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, and

697,363 shares of Series C Convertible Preferred Stock.

However, as they are not suitable for comparison and also there aren't any relative preferreds issued by the other companies in the "Processed & Packaged Goods" sector, I will compare the newly issued preferred stock with all outstanding high-yield preferred stocks with no suspended distribution. As a "high yield," I will use these issues with a Nominal Yield of more than 9%.

There are a total of 14 preferred stocks that meet the criteria, 2 of which are with suspended dividend. Three of the paying distribution preferreds are a fixed-to-floating securities, one is floating, and like YGYIP the rest 8 issues are a fixed-rate preferred stocks. For the bubble charts, I'm excluding RHE-A and CETXP that are the two non-paying distribution ones but they will be part of the following table.

By their Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

By their % of PAR and Current Yield

The full list:

Special Optional Redemption

Upon the occurrence of a Change of Control, we may, at our option, redeem the Series D Preferred Stock, in whole or in part, within 120 days after the first date on which such Change of Control occurred, for cash at a redemption price of $25.00 per share, plus any accumulated and unpaid dividends to, but not including, the redemption date.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Youngevity International Inc.

Addition To The iShares Preferred And Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of only $8M, YGYIP cannot be an addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF), which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities. I'll just remind you about the last year's rally in the fixed-income borne from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB and the released cash of over $600M used from PFF to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every preferred stock or baby bond which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, YGYIP is no exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It's not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain, but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

The company debt and preferred stock coverage seem good. The common stock trend cannot be defined as something great but at least is trading in a range for the last 6 years. However, if everything was fine, the company would not finance itself at such a level, issuing a 9.75% perpetual preferred stock with 3 years to call date. Unfortunately, the new IPO cannot be defined as anything more than speculation with the very tiny issue of only 333,000 shares. Furthermore, there is a lack of similar securities whether in the company or in the sector. Generally, if there was an arbitrage opportunity, I would not hesitate to participate, otherwise I would not open a naked long position in such a company.

