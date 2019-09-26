HP Acquires Bromium For Endpoint Security Tech

With the acquisition, HPQ has chosen to bring in-house a security partner as it seeks to provide improved security tech for its family of devices.

HP has announced the acquisition of Bromium for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

HP (HPQ) announced it has acquired Bromium for an undisclosed amount.

Bromium provides micro-virtualization and hardware-based security for enterprise desktops.

With the deal, HPQ is bringing in-house a licensor partner as it prioritizes device security in an evolving threat environment.

Target Company

Cupertino, California-based Bromium was founded in 2010 to develop micro-virtualization and hardware-based security solutions for enterprise desktops.

Management is headed by CEO Gregory Webb, who has been with the firm since 2016 and has previously served in various roles at Venafi, including VP WW Marketing.

Below is an overview demo video of the company’s tools:

Bromium’s primary offerings include the Bromium security platform, visualization-based security, bromium protected app, rapid deployment and ROI, as well as a risk assessment calculator.

Company partners or major customers include:

Moffitt Cancer Center

The Mosaic Company (MOS)

ADP (ADP)

Investors have invested at least $115.8 million in the company and include Highland Capital Partners, Intel Capital (INTC), Ignition Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Silver Lake Ventures, Meritech Capital Partners, and Andreesseen Horowitz. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by The Radicati Group, the global business endpoint security market was valued at $6.4 billion and is projected to reach $13.1 billion by 2022, as shown by the graphic below:

This represents a very strong forecast CAGR of 20% between 2018 and 2022.

The main driver for this expected growth is that organizations of all sizes are recognizing endpoint security as an integral part of an organization-wide defenses and are increasingly adopting solutions due to an increasing risk of threats and malicious attacks.

According to another market research report by Market Study Report, the global endpoint security market is projected to exceed $7.5 billion by 2024.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate between 2017 and 2024 due to the focus on digitalization in the region, especially in India, due to a rising risk of malware due to a rapid penetration of smartphones and tablets and improving internet connectivity.

Major vendors that provide endpoint security include:

F-Secure (OTCPK:FSOYF)

Webroot (CARB)

Sophos

Ahnlab (KOSDAQ:053800)

IBM (IBM)

Symantec (SYMC)

BitDefender

Cisco (CSCO)

McAfee

ESET Microsoft (MSFT)

Acquisition Terms and Financial

HPQ didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of July 31, 2019, HPQ had $4.9 billion in cash and equivalents and $33.5 billion in total liabilities, of which $4.7 billion was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the nine months ended July 31, 2019, was $3.6 billion.

In the past 12 months, HPQ’s stock price has dropped 29.8% vs. the U.S. Tech industry’s fall of 2.8% and the broader overall U.S. market’s result of no change, as the chart below indicates:

Earnings surprises have been positive in eight of the last twelve quarters, as shown in the chart below:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has been uneven but is currently at an 18-month high, as the linguistic analysis chart shows here:

Commentary

HPQ acquired Bromium to bring its endpoint security capabilities in-house after licensing the technology.

As HP stated in the deal announcement,

Bromium technology complements and enhances HP’s existing security platform with hardware enforced application isolation and containment to protect against advanced attacks while providing real-time threat intelligence. Combined with HP solutions including Sure Sense, Sure View and Sure Start, it provides comprehensive protection against the most sophisticated malware and enhances our industry leading firmware and BIOS security layers.

While the deal itself won’t likely move HPQ’s stock price, it is indicative of management’s desire to incorporate technologies it views as critical as opposed to just licensing them.

Notably, HPQ hasn’t been terribly acquisitive since its split with the enterprise group in late 2015, although the firm did acquire U.K.-based Apogee in 2018 to bolster its printing strategy.

It appears management is being highly selective in its deal-making, which is a prudent approach given an uncertain economic backdrop in the markets it operates in.

