Crash Protection For Netflix

Risks Mounting At Netflix?

The Seeking Alpha contributor who goes by the pseudonym "The Prospector" warned recently that risks were mounting for Netflix (NFLX). His article is worth reading in full, but, in a nutshell, he pointed to the battle between Netflix and competitive streaming services run by Disney (DIS) and Apple (AAPL). The Prospector didn't mention this particular example, but my Twitter (TWTR) timeline has included a number of promoted tweets recently about Apple's expensive-looking new series starting the young singer/actress Hailee Steinfeld as Emily Dickinson.

As The Prospector notes, in addition to competition for subscribers, this will drive up the cost of content for Netflix as well as its streaming competitors. Show runners will demand much more money to develop shows for them.

The Prospector concludes that Netflix is too risky to buy now, based in part on the streaming competition and in part on Netflix's valuation and debt load. What if you already own the stock though?

Presumably, if you own Netflix shares, you are bullish on the stock. But maybe you're concerned about the risks raised in The Prospector's article. If so, below are a couple of ways cautious Netflix bulls can strictly limit their risk while staying long.

Downside Protection For Netflix

For these two examples, I'll assume you own 500 shares of Netflix and can tolerate a 20% decline, but not one larger than that over the time frames of the hedges. I have circled the cost as a percentage of position value in both cases to distinguish it from the annualized cost as a percentage of position value.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Wednesday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to hedge 500 shares of Netflix against a greater-than-20% drop by mid-January, 2021 (I used this expiration date as it was the furthest out one where it was possible to hedge against decline this small).

As you can see above, the cost here was $18,100, or 13.67% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask). That worked out to an annualized cost as a percentage of position value of 10.46% of position value.

That cost may be too much for many investors. One approach those investors can consider is hedging with an optimal, or least expensive, collar. We'll look at one of those next.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 20% by January of 2021, this was the optimal collar to protect against a greater-than-20% decline in Netflix over the same time frame.

The cost here was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $3,550, or 2.68% of position value, assuming, conservatively, that you placed both trades (buying the puts and selling the calls) at the worst ends of their respective spreads. That worked out to an annualized cost as a percentage of position value of -2.05%.

Wrapping Up - Count The Cost

When considering which hedge to use, you need to take into account the cost as well as your estimate of the stock's potential return over the time frame of the hedge. Let's say, for example, you think Netflix has the potential to climb 34% over the next 15 months. Does that mean you should pick the first hedge here since the second one caps your upside at 20%? Not necessarily. You need to take into account the hedging cost too. Let's say you hedge with the optimal puts above, and Netflix climbs 34% over the time frame of the hedge. Your return, net of hedging cost, would be 34% - 13.67% = 20.33%. If you hedged with the optimal collar above, your stock return would be capped at 20%, but you still need to subtract the hedging cost. So: 20% - (-2.68%) = 20% + 2.68% = 22.68%. In that case, the collar would give you the higher return.

