3 Healthcare REITs For Sector-Leading Performance

The Real Estate Sector is a top-three sector of choice for me. Within that, the Healthcare REITs offer an attractive opportunity for dividend-growth investors.

The Real Estate Sector is a top-three sector of choice for the Technical Investor right now. It is a top-three sector because of the earnings outlook, market conditions, dividends, and dividend growth. This article is a deeper look into the Healthcare REIT Industry and the REITs dividend-growth investors should be focusing on for new investment.

The S&P 500 Healthcare Sector (XLRE) is expected to produce the second-strongest growth of any this quarter. A broader analysis of the REIT market shows FFO growth will be closer to flat than not. Within the sector, growth is going to be spotty. A few will post FFO growth, but most will not.

The Healthcare REITs are one industry that is not expected to post FFO growth this quarter. That is a problem for me, but all seven S&P 500 REIT sectors have some drawback to them; valuation, yield, payout ratio, etc. What the Healthcare REIT industry has going for it is yield and valuation.

Regarding yield, my group of Healthcare REITs averages 4.57%. This is 2.5X the broad market S&P 500 average and 2.7X the 10-year Treasury. Regarding valuation, the group is trading about 17.50X forward FFO. This makes it fairly valued relative to the broad market S&P 500 and the broad REIT industry.

The drawbacks are distribution safety and FFO growth. Regarding distribution safety, the payout is safe, but barely. My threshold of safety for REITs is 85% and the Healthcare industry is getting close. At 79.74%, the group payout ratio is the highest of any REIT sector, but still within limits. Distribution increases can be expected, but probably not at the fastest paces.

FFO growth is going to be iffy among the Healthcare REITs this quarter; some will have it and some won't. Looking out to next year, the group is expected to rebound from this year's weaker performance, but again, not at the fastest paces among the broad spectrum of REITs.

Digger deeper into the sector, it is possible to find better dividend safety and FFO growth. Payout ratios run from a low of 73% to a high of 85%. Cutting out the three highest payout ratios also removes three of the highest yields, but those REITs are also the weakest dividend growers. No big loss there. The three left have a slightly lower average yield, but an improved payout ratio and growth outlook. Those REITs are:

Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) - Diversified Health including Senior Housing, Medical Office, University/Research, Inpatient/Acute Care, and Health Systems.

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) - Diversified Health including Senior Care, Post-Acute Providers, and Health Systems.

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) - Senior Housing and Care.

Ventas, Inc.

Ventas has been moving higher since the last time I highlighted it. The company is not expecting FFO growth this quarter, but is expecting its long-term growth strategy to begin paying off this year. Ventas has been actively investing in new properties and also upgrading in an effort to improve revenue, decrease costs, and increase FFO. Looking to next year, FFO growth isn't going to be strong, but is going to be there, enough at least to keep the dividend coming anyway.

The dividend yield isn't the highest on the short-list, but it is right up there at 4.36%. The downside is the payout ratio is the highest at 80%, but still not too high to be discounted. The upshot is Ventas has the only current history of annual dividend increases.

Welltower, Inc.

Welltower, Inc. is the most richly valued of the REITs on the short-list (of all the Healthcare REITs really), but that valuation is well-deserved. Welltower is the largest operator of senior housing and skilled nursing facilities in the U.S. The company has been able to grow FFO this year despite headwinds in the industry. FFO growth is expected to accelerate next year and lead the group at nearly 5.0%.

Welltower's dividend yield is the lowest on the short-list, but still well above the S&P 500's average at 3.90%. The payout ratio is a little high, but not the highest in the grouping, and far enough below my threshold distribution; increases may come, if small ones. Welltower does not have a current history of distribution increase, as it hasn't increased the distribution in at least a year, but it does have a long history of increases. Once FFO growth begins to accelerate, another increase may be forthcoming.

LTC Properties

I covered LTC Properties about two months ago calling it An Undervalued Gem. At that time, it was trading about 15X forward FFO. It has since moved higher, but still poses quite a value for dividend growth investors. The REIT is up 8.70% (total return) in the last two months and poised to move higher. The valuation suggests a multiple expansion is underway that is driven by a flight to value/yield.

Based on the industry and short-list P/FFO (fwd) LTC could see another 2X 2020 FFO added to its price. That's $6.18 or 13%. At the same time, LTC is yielding 4.55%, has the lowest payout ratio, and the best outlook for FFO growth this quarter.

The bottom line is this. The Real Estate Sector is one you want to own because of earnings outlook and yield. On an industry-to-industry basis, FFO growth, yield, distribution safety, and distribution growth are spotty, so it pays to be choosy. The Healthcare REITs don't have the strongest FFO growth outlook or the safest yields, but they do have a safe yield. Within the sector, there is better growth and value to be found as well as yield. If you're looking to put new money to work, VTR, WELL, or LTC could be the REITs you're looking for.

