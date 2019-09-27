Doubling Down On Bank Of America Dividends For 14% To 18% Yields

We detail four trades with payouts that are 4X to 9X BAC's quarterly dividend.

Financials have had an up and down year in 2019, along with many other sectors. Different sub-industries have waxed and waned, in tandem with the market's anticipation of and reaction to the Fed's rate decisions. The general thinking was, if interest rates go down, it squeezes banks' margins, and if they go up, it benefits banks' margins.

Overall, though, the Financial sector is up 17.93% so far in 2019, only ~1% behind the S&P 500.

Within the money center banking sub-sector, Bank of America (BAC) has tracked the market pretty well, gaining 18.71% year to date, as of 9/25/19, and is sitting just 6.16% below its 52-week high.

In comparison with the benchmark Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB), which tracks the major US banks, BAC has outperformed over the past year and year to date.

More interesting, though, is the fact that both BAC and KBWB have outperformed the market over the past month and past quarter by a wide margin, even though the Fed was in a rate-cutting trajectory. BAC is up 9.2%, and KBWB is up 10.5% over the past month, vs. a 3.3% gain for the S&P:

Earnings

Although its trailing revenue growth is only 4%, BAC has put up some pretty impressive EPS growth figures over the past four quarters, ranging from 12.9% in Q1 '19 to 48.9% in Q4 '18, with average trailing EPS growth figures of 27.27%, which seems impressive for a mature company of this size.

Financials

BAC's ROA is in line with that of the sector median, while its ROE is 110 basis points better. It has a higher debt/equity leverage, though, and its operating margin is much lower.

Valuations

However, BAC does look cheaper than its overall sector, on a P/E, price/book and price/sales basis. Its 2.46% dividend yield is slightly lower, but we have a short-term cure for that further on this article.

Analysts' Price Targets

With its 18.7% rise in 2019, BAC is 8.3% above analysts' lowest price target of $27.00. However, it's 11.87% below the average price target of $33.19.

Dividends

BAC pays in a March/June/Sept./Dec. cycle, whereas its ex-dividend dates bounce around a bit. It has gone ex-dividend in the first week of June, September, December over the past four quarters, but went ex-dividend on 2/28/19 for its Q1 '19 dividend. It should go ex-dividend next ~12/6/19.

After having to knock its quarterly dividend down from $0.64 to $0.32 to $0.01 during and after the financial crisis, BAC's management slowly began elevating it again in 2014, to $0.05, and has raised it every year since, up to the present $0.18 level.

So, that 77.23% five-year dividend growth rate is a bit misleading since the jump from $0.04 in 2013 to $0.12 in 2014 was a 200% increase. However, BAC's dividend growth over the past four years, starting with $0.12 in 2014, is still an impressive 46.53%.

Options

You can see more details for these four trades and many others on our Covered Calls and Cash Secured Puts tables.

Covered Calls - If you want to increase your income on BAC in the near term, selling covered calls can help. The upside is that you'll receive a much higher payout from BAC's option premiums than from its $0.18 quarterly dividend. The caveat is that, the closer to BAC's price/share that you sell, the greater the chance of having your shares assigned/sold away.

This December trade utilizes the $30.00 call option strike, which pays $1.03, over 5X BAC's quarterly $0.18 dividend.

The combo of the $0.18 dividend and the $1.03 in option money equals a yield of 4.14%, in three months, for an annualized static yield of 17.56%. Static means that if BAC doesn't rise to or above $30.00, your shares won't be assigned/sold.

If BAC does rise to or above $30.00 prior to the December ex-dividend date, and your shares are assigned, your total income would be $1.78, comprised of $1.03 in option money, and a capital gain of $0.75/share.

If BAC rises to or above $30.00, and your shares are assigned after the December ex-dividend date, your total income would be $1.96, comprised of $1.03 in option money, the capital gain of $0.75/share, and the $0.18 dividend. The yield would be 6.7% in three months, or 28.44% annualized.

If you want to get paid a higher premium, you'll need to go further out in time. This March 2020 covered call trade pays $1.68, at the same $30.00 strike price, but it also includes two quarterly dividends of $0.18 each from BAC.

Cash Secured Puts - Conversely, if you'd like to own BAC, but at a cheaper price, selling cash secured put options below BAC's price/share can accomplish that goal.

In essence, you're getting paid to wait, which gives you a lower breakeven than the current price, if you sell a put option below the current price/share.

BAC's December $29.00 put strike pays $1.27, ~7X the $0.18 dividend, for an annualized yield of 18.59%, and it gives you a breakeven of $27.73, which is 2.7% above analysts' lowest price target of $27.00.

This February 2020 cash secured put trade pays $1.73, over 9X BAC's $0.18 dividend. It gives you a lower breakeven of $27.27, with an annualized yield of 14.81%.

Another feature of this February trade is that it expires one week before BAC's ex-dividend date, so, if you get assigned BAC shares, you would qualify for that Q1 '19 dividend.

The two 2020 trades above also have a potential tax deferral advantage: Even though you receive the option premium money in 2019, if the trades aren't closed in 2019, you won't have to pay taxes on that income until mid-April 2021.

