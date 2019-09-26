Fitbit For (Fire) Sale

Last Friday, a report emerged that Fitbit (NYSE: FIT) is considering putting itself up for sale. Here’s Greg Roumeliotis writing for Reuters:

“Wearable device maker Fitbit Inc has been in talks with an investment bank about the possibility of exploring a sale amid challenges in successfully pivoting from fitness trackers to smartwatches, people familiar with the matter said on Friday. Fitbit has not yet decided to pursue a sale and there is no certainty it will do so, the sources said. [The investment bank] Qatalyst has been seeking to persuade Fitbit to explore its options for several weeks, arguing it could attract acquisition interest from Google owner Alphabet Inc as well as private equity firms, one of the sources added.”

Source: Reuters

In reaction, the market sent Fitbit shares up 24% in daily trading. The stock finished Friday’s session with a 12% gain and continues to trade around the $4 mark at the time of writing. Does Wall Street think that there is a real chance for Fitbit to be acquired? Or is this just wishful thinking?

Context

The timing of the reported talks between Fitbit and Qatalyst is not surprising. Back in July, Fitbit cut its full-year guidance and admitted that its basic-utility/low-pricing device strategy is not working. The company acknowledged that customers are willing to pay more for premium wearables - something that was of little surprise to anyone who keeps a close eye on Apple Watch’s continuous strong revenue growth (over 50% in FY19 Q3) and rising flagship pricing (from $399).

Apple’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) recent announcement that its GPS-equipped Apple Watch Series 3 will now be sold from $199 - the same price as the low-end Fitbit Versa 2 - then makes things even worse for Fitbit. The company will be forced to engage in more aggressive discounting, margins will further contract - consequently pushing savings in R&D and marketing. Fitbit's death spiral continues. This development also pours cold water on the original thesis that Fitbit can find pricing room and sustainability in the low-end of the market while Apple would follow its premium-pricing rulebook (I cautioned here that that would not be the case and that a $199 Apple Watch was coming).

Fitbit’s difficult situation now has the investment bankers calling while the company is starting to see the writing on the wall and is willing to talk sale. One piece of the puzzle is missing, though.

Where are the buyers?

Reuters’ report is a good example of an acquisition-talks leak testing interest from potential buyers. The problem for Fitbit is that the buyer part of the sale equation is clearly missing. There have been no rumors on potential buyers so far and, apart from suggesting potential candidates, Reuters’ piece does not bring any news in this respect, either. Notice the very general language of the report: “the possibility of exploring a sale” and “Qatalyst has been seeking to persuade Fitbit to explore its options”. This is nothing but a test balloon with little substance.

The lack of buyers is no surprise given the challenges found in the wearables market. If the smartphone market is challenging, the wearables market is brutal. The tracker segment of the market offers little sustainability as the tracker’s basic functionality is leading to intense competition, low pricing, and cannibalization from the more versatile smartwatch. Acquiring Fitbit for its trackers would be akin to buying Apple’s iPod business - a legacy business with no future. The smartwatch segment of the wearables market is then basically the Apple Watch market with others fighting over the less profitable or downright unprofitable lower-end of the market.

One by one, companies selling wearables products exit the market or end up being sold in a fire sale. Nike (NYSE: NKE), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Intel NASDAQ: INTC), Motorola, Jawbone, Pebble, Vector Watch - the list of failed wearables projects is long and growing. When it comes to wearables and M&A, this is a buyer's market, with sellers unable to recoup the original investment.

Fitbit from the buyer's eyes

Is Fitbit’s situation any different? Could the company attract a buyer and be sold with an attractive premium? Let’s have a look at the potential acquisition from the eyes of a potential buyer. What does a company wanting to succeed in the wearables market need? I consider the following three factors:

Vision

Technology, talent, and other assets

Design and liberal arts focus

Vision

The first problem that Fitbit is facing is the lack of vision in the tech industry. At the moment, Apple is the only Silicon Valley company who views wearables as the future and being worth a significant investment in terms of attention and R&D and M&A money. Step by step, Apple is developing an independent wearables platform for the wrist, ears, and eyes which has a good chance to rival the mighty iPhone business. Unfortunately for Fitbit, Apple has nothing to buy from the company. Apple’s technology is far superior while Fitbit’s talent can be easily poached given the opposite trajectories and physical proximity of both companies. When it comes to Fitbit’s nearly 30 million users, Apple’s long-term strategy is to acquire users through selling superior products, not with M&A dollars.

The rest of Silicon Valley then views wearables as mere accessories with limited application and sales potential. The smartphone and the PC remain seen as the hub for customers’ computing needs while the voice is being pushed as the next big thing (although sales of voice-first products have been robust so far, use cases and value remain and will remain limited). Microsoft, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) - none of the big tech companies with a fighting chance take on the challenging wearables market is showing a serious interest in wearables as the attention lies elsewhere. In the meantime, on the other side of the Atlantic, Swiss watchmakers remain in denial of the smartwatch disrupting their industry and keep believing that rising smartwatch sales will eventually lead to more sales of legacy watches.

Technology, talent, and other assets

Silicon Valley’s interest in wearables will, however, very likely change over time as Apple reaches one sales milestone after another - the company's wearable business is now the size of a Fortune 200 company. Once the tech industry has woken up to a large wearables market dominated by a single company, it will then start racing to develop and acquire core assets needed to power these miniature computers - namely a low-power, custom-designed system in a package including an integrated CPU, GPU, power management, and networking chips. Owning custom silicon is absolutely crucial in developing differentiated wearables experiences. One of the reasons for Wear OS' and Fitbit smartwatches' lackluster sales is dependency on outdated third-party wearable CPUs leading to clunky user experience. It's a catch-22 situation. Chipmakers as Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) do not focus on wearable silicon due to a relatively small market size, wearable sales are then limited by underperforming and rarely updated chips.

Core technologies. Fitbit would be of little use for gaining access to custom silicon as the company is not vertically integrated and mostly relies on off-the-shelf hardware components available to any OEM. The company’s software, however, deserves some attention. Fitbit’s OS does not fit into the leading Silicon Valley ecosystems, but could be found of interest by a newcomer or a traditional watchmaker fighting to remain relevant. For what it's worth, there have been reports that Swatch is developing its own smartwatch OS called Swiss OS. To use some context for estimating Fitbit OS’s value, the operating system is based on Pebble’s OS assets acquired by Fitbit for $23 million. Fitbit’s algorithms to convert sensor data into health and fitness data and R&D underpinning such algorithms is another asset of note but one which all wearable companies have been able to develop themselves in-house, in a reasonable time, and at a small fraction of Fitbit's current market cap of $1B.

Health data. When it comes to Fitbit's health data, there are two parts to consider: 1) A large sample of basic health data measured and estimated by Fitbit devices in the wild and 2) Fitbit's health research with data including detailed health feedback from research participants. Without due diligence access, it is hard to estimate the value of these assets. We do, however, have several clues:

Fitbit has been unable to leverage the data to come up with products and features leading to revenue and earnings growth

Fitbit's language on its health data and research does not hint at any significant value or breakthroughs

There has been no noteworthy buzz from the health community or M&A interest

As a result, it is reasonable to be pessimistic about the company's health data and research having any significant value.

Talent. Another asset to consider is Fitbit’s talent. Here is important to note that a company's stock plays an important role as a talent acquisition and retention tool. It's therefore likely that a large part of Fitbit's top engineers has already left the company as the stock has lost over 90% from its all-time high of $51.64, employee stock options became worthless for many, and the company's prospects became grim. Why work for Fitbit when Silicon Valley is in its backyard?

Source: Glassdoor

Users. Finally, when it comes to acquiring Fitbit to gain access to its users and data, the company’s user base of nearly 30 million is not that attractive when viewed through the lens of companies like Google, Amazon, or Facebook (NASDAQ: FB). It is also likely that Fitbit will eventually start losing users amid intensifying competition in the smartwatch segment.

Design and liberal arts focus

Wearables are so unique because they are as much about design and fashion as they are about technology. Brand intangibles, design (both how the product is used and its look and feel), comfort, and size are crucial in getting customers want to wear and be seen wearing wearable products. As industry experts say - a wearable is not a wearable if no one wants to wear it. No amount or quality of technology can change that.

Not surprisingly, a company looking to succeed in wearables won’t be looking at Fitbit to acquire a design-oriented culture with focus on design, taste, craft, and quality. Fitbit’s utilitarian design, brand, limited size options, and low quality are one of the reasons why the company keeps struggling to move beyond its niche and find traction in the mass-market.

What to do with Fitbit

The above analysis shows that Fitbit is missing several key assets needed to find success in the wearables market, namely custom silicon and design-oriented culture, while having some valuable assets but ones not justifying the company’s current market capitalization. Fitbit then reminds me of a broken car with a missing engine and damaged body. For a potential new owner, it makes more sense to buy the car with a significant discount for spare parts than trying to fix it with large investments while the car stays in the garage and incurs costs. Accordingly, it is likely that Fitbit won't attract an acquisition premium from a company seeking to fast-track its entrance into the smartwatch market. Such a company would expose itself to an unnecessary risk while trying to plug Fitbit's asset holes and getting its business back on track. The most likely acquisition scenario would involve one or several suitors targeting only specific assets at a significant discount.

Conclusion

More than anything, Reuters’ report on sale talks between Fitbit and Qatalyst is another negative signal about Fitbit’s deteriorating prospects. The news lacks any specific information and has been likely purposely leaked to gauge interest from potential buyers. Unfortunately for Fitbit investors, the most probable scenario is that no one will come knocking on the door as timing and quality assets are not on Fitbit’s side. Silicon Valley and Swiss watchmakers lack vision when it comes to wearables and currently have their product attention elsewhere. In the meantime, Fitbit’s assets keep depreciating as the company struggles to find sustainability with its basic-utility/low-pricing strategy in a market driven by affluent users of premium smartphones. Fitbit's attempt to change its Wall Street narrative with paid services will then likely end up as another disappointment given the limited size of Fitbit’s user base, slow user growth, and price-sensitive users with basic needs.

By the time the industry finally takes notice of the importance of wearables and will be ready for significant investments, Fitbit will likely be in deep trouble with limited cash for investment, stagnant or shrinking user base, and low-quality assets far behind the competition and not suitable to meet the critical success factors of the wearables market. Similar to Pebble, there is a good chance that Fitbit will then be sold in a fire sale to one or several buyers targeting only specific assets priced at a fraction of the company's current market value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is no recommendation to buy or sell securities as that carries with it very high risks. The information contained in this article is for informational purposes only and subject to change at any time. Do your own due diligence and consult with a licensed professional before making any investment decision.