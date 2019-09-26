An Interesting Recession Indicator

This relationship is akin to the more oft discussed yield curve shape, but including a credit component could also proxy the market's propensity to "reach for yield".

This article shows that when this yield differential has hit previous lows, financial market turmoil has not been far behind.

Two of the positive attributes I most enjoy about the Seeking Alpha community came together to shape this article. First, articles can receive instant feedback from readers. When readers comment with differing opinions, it can help to shape a market thesis. Second, some readers responses or questions can shape future research and articles. For regular contributors, reader comments are often the best source of article material because they drive the subject matter further or drive a topic in a new and interesting direction.

In a recent article entitled A Bearish Signal From Credit Spreads, I showed that the difference between BBB-rated corporate bond spreads and BB-rated corporate bond spreads had narrowed to the lowest differential in the post-crisis era. I surmised that investors were incrementally reaching from the lowest rated parts of the investment grade universe to the highest rated parts of the speculative grade universe to combat falling interest rates. While this is a rational response to the need for investment income for many, I suggested that BB yields at just over 4% looked unattractive for macro investors. I received some feedback from readers that 4% still looked okay relative to cash alternatives which yield low nominal returns and near-zero real returns when adjusting for inflation.

It was that line of thinking that led me to examine what BB bond yields have looked like versus what could be earned on cash. With BB yields near post-crisis lows, and cash yields off the zero-bound from Fed tightening, the difference between BB yields and cash rates are tautologically at cycle lows. What has this relationship looked like historically?

To do this examination, I pulled monthly yields on the BB slice of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield Index (HYG), and compared these rates versus the 3-month Treasury Bill (SHV) as a cash proxy. The graph below includes a series of the yield of those two classes and the calculated yield differential.

Stripping away the yields on the BB Index and the 3-month Treasury bill highlights that the current yield differential is at post-crisis lows.

For older investors or those with a sense of financial market history, the previous lows on the chart above correspond with some interesting times in financial markets. For those looking for some historical perspective, I graphed this yield difference and overlaid the duration of economic recessions as dated by the National Bureau of Economic Research.

The current difference between the yield on the BB Index (4.09%) and the 3-month Treasury bill (1.89%) is at 2.2%. This is up slightly from month-end August 2019 (2%), but at roughly the low point since the trough in February 2007 (1.42%). The equity market would peak in October of that year, and a recession would begin in December of that year (although most of us did not know it yet at the time).

Prior to the 2007 trough, the previous low happened in early 1998 when the differential hit 2.2% - roughly the same as the current level today. Market turmoil would soon follow with the Russian debt default in August of that year and the LTCM collapse in September. While the 2008 crash would make 1998 seem quaint, the S&P 500 did experience a 19% drawdown over a six week period from mid-July to late August of that year. Extraordinary monetary accommodation and a booming technology sector would arrest market declines and keep the economy humming for another two years.

The yield differential between BB-rated bonds and 3-month Treasury bills also got to the low 3% area in early 1989. The S&P 500 (VOO) would deliver its first negative return in 9 years in 1990.

For those scoring at home, the last six negative years for the S&P 500 were 1990, 2000-2002, 2008, and 2018. Perhaps this yield differential is a recession indicator worth monitoring. Because it includes yields on short-term debt versus longer-term fixed income assets, it is akin to the more heralded yield curve inversion. I think including a credit component in BB yields illustrates the risk-seeking behavior that ultimately unravels into financial market instability over time.

Outside of an eight month period from late 2006 to mid-2007, investors have never been paid less in the last three decades to own BB rated debt versus cash. That period would end poorly for investors, prompting a sell-off in risky assets that would increase risk premiums markedly.

The research behind this article was borne out of reader comments from a previous article, and I hope to hear interesting observations from the examination of this historic relationship.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore, inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.