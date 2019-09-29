Iron Mountain: 7.8% Yield Thanks To A Short-Sighted Market

End of year guidance suggests even larger gains as IRM starts seeing the benefit of their investments.

Introduction

One of the things we focus on to our investors is differentiating between short-term headwinds and long-term potential. Mr. Market is often fixated on the last quarter and next quarter, often assuming that the current conditions are going to continue in perpetuity.

This can cause share prices to drop (or rise) excessively, creating a buying (or selling) opportunity for investors that can maintain a more sober, long-term view.

The most common-sense rule of investing is "buy low, sell high". It is ironic that many investors will point to a chart and ask "Why buy this investment? It is down x% in this period." Then when an investment has ran up they will ask, "Why sell this investment? It is up x% in this period."

Since we are focused on finding higher than average dividends, we are often buying into investments at a point when others are "giving up"- having bought at much higher prices and are tired of seeing losses. Yet when it bounces back up, those investors are piling back into it, in fear of missing out.

On the other end, it is psychologically difficult to sell an investment that "has been good to me" and has made you a lot of money.

There is an inherent conflict between the common-sense "buy low, sell high" and our emotional instinct. It is not fun to see an investment dive into the red shortly after you invest or to see an investment continue climbing upward after you sold it.

This is where it is important to evaluate the fundamentals and determine if the share price is down due to long-term issues that permanently devalue the company, or whether the share price is down due to short-term headwinds that will eventually be resolved. We have to answer the all-important question, is the company worth less today, or is it on sale? Or is the company actually worth more today, or is it expensive?

Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain (IRM) has been one of our core holdings that has had a volatile year. With a 7.8% yield, it has paid reliably and has consistently increased their dividend.

The big drop came after Q1 earnings, was due to a earnings miss driven by lower than expected EBITDA margins. IRM dropped even further in July after Bank of America Merrill Lynch cut their rating and target price. That is when we wrote an article encouraging members to take advantage of the sale.

While IRM has been a long-term investment in our portfolio, this was an opportunity for newer members who did not have a position or for those who might want to increase their position. While the price has seen some recovery, IRM remains at a healthy discount.

Bearish sentiment remains strong, despite EBITDA margins recovering to average levels in Q2 and management continuing to guide for a very strong second half.

Let's take a look at some of the stronger bear arguments and look at whether these are short-term headwinds or permanent issues for IRM.

Leverage

Debt is always a concern, and for REITs, debt tends to run on the high-side. Certainly, IRMs increasing leverage has been something that bears have focused on.

Currently, IRM's debt/adjusted EBITDA is 5.8x. Their corporate family credit rating is Ba3 from Moody's, which is consistent with IRM's history. The most recent modification of their credit rating was an upgrade in outlook to "stable" after spending a brief period as "negative". Moody's notes,

The stable rating outlook is driven by an increase in portfolio size and scale in recent years, as a result of recent investments in its global data center platform as well as other strategic acquisitions in the secure storage space. The company's gross asset base on a book value basis, has increased to approximately $16.9 billion (Moody's adjusted) as of Q1 2019, from $10.0 billion at year-end 2014. The profile of the company has transformed over time, with a growing footprint in the global data center space and in top North America MSAs as well as faster-growing international markets. Iron Mountain's portfolio consists of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries.

Additionally, Iron Mountain's leverage and coverage metrics are considered solid relative to similarly rated companies and REIT peers, in particular net debt to recurring EBITDA (6.3x at YTD 1Q19), secured debt (17.7% at YTD 1Q19), and fixed charge coverage (2.9x at YTD 1Q19). Alternatively, effective leverage (debt plus preferred over gross assets) has been consistently high, at approximately 61% at YTD 1Q19. We will continue to monitor IRM's book leverage going forward as the company continues its long-term growth initiatives.

There are two things that drive debt/EBITDA, debt and EBITDA. IRM has been increasing their debt, but their Adjusted EBITDA is down 3.9% year over year.

Source: IRM Supplement

This drives up the debt/EBITDA calculation. The question we need to answer is whether this is a permanent long-term trend, or if it is due to temporary headwinds. In Q1, IRM had an earnings miss of $324.5 million Adjusted EBITDA. Management reiterated guidance, and was reassuring on the earnings call claiming elevated labor expenses in Q1 that would start resolving as soon as Q2, but Mr. Market panicked and IRM sold off.

In Q2, we saw a significant improvement in margins as expenses declined and EBITDA grew 8% from Q1 to Q2.

Source: IRM Presentation

Adjusted EBITDA margins were only 30.8% in Q1 of 2019. We saw significant improvement in Q2, though still lower than margins in 2018. This is consistent with management's guidance that elevated expenses would continue to be a headwind in Q2.

Guidance

Source: IRM Presentation

IRM management has stood by their guidance, despite an underperforming Q1 and continued headwinds in Q2. In the first half, IRM has had $2.12 billion in revenue and $675 million in Adjusted EBITDA in the first half. Guidance suggests $2.18 billion and $785 million in adjusted EBITDA in the second half.

If achieved, that implies an improvement in Adjusted EBITDA margin to 36% and an Adjusted EBITDA run-rate in excess of $390 million/quarter. That would lower IRMs debt/EBITDA to below 5.4x, solely through increasing EBITDA.

Where The Growth Comes From

Source: IRM Supplement

IRM has been investing hundreds of millions of dollars, primarily into expanding their data centers. A business that is a natural evolution for IRM as protecting digital information becomes as important as protecting paper records.

This move has been criticized by many pointing out that the digital REIT space is quite competitive. On one hand, IRM is well-positioned for cross-selling and integrating their products, on the other hand, we do not have any concrete results to point to. Anytime a company branches into a new direction, there is a risk of failure.

Source: IRM Presentation

Fortunately for IRM, they have room to experiment. Digital remains a small source of their revenue and their legacy business remains a very profitable business with a very large moat.

IRM does not need to become the best digital REIT. It is enough for their digital business to simply be profitable and be able to integrate with their existing business.

In Q1 and Q2, IRM was at the point where they were investing substantial money into their data center business, but have not yet started realizing the full benefit. Building things takes time and there is no reason to panic when debt/EBITDA increases while waiting for construction.

Legacy Business

In IRM's developed markets, they have seen a modest decline in volume over the past 6 quarters. This has been more than offset by significant growth internationally as IRM can utilize their expertise to become the dominant solution in developing markets.

This legacy business is a cash-cow for the company, and for shareholders. The conversion from paper to digital has been occurring for decades and will continue for several more decades.

Since IRM has such a wide moat, and the paper records business is not one that is likely to attract any new players, they have been able to more than offset declines in volume with rising prices.

Dividend Coverage

IRM has been very open about their plans. The expect to have over $230 million in retained cash and capital recycling to invest in a total investment of $625 million. That means their 2019 expansion will be funded by 36%+ equity and 64% debt. While slightly elevated, we do not believe that ratio is unreasonably high.

Also, it is worth noting that as calculated above, their run-rate adjusted EBITDA will be $100 million higher going into next year. So while dividend coverage is a bit tight with a payout ratio of 90%, it should be closer to 80% in 2020, providing IRM with cash to de-lever.

Conclusion

The bottom line is that from the point where a REIT spends cap-ex, there is a lag period before they actually start receiving revenue. In Q1 and Q2, IRM was investing heavily in their data centers, as well as in making reforms in their organization that are designed to improve efficiency. Management has stuck by their guidance, which suggests that they can achieve Adjusted EBITDA margins of 36%+ by the end of the year.

Those margins are substantially higher than IRM has experienced historically and it will make IRM's financial profile more attractive. IRM's debt level looks high, their dividend coverage looks high and their margins look compressed precisely because IRM just invested a significant amount of capital and has not yet started realizing the benefits.

This is exactly the type of short-term headwind that provides us the kind of deals we love. IRM is investing in its future, and the bears in the market somehow see that as a bad thing.

IRM enjoys a large moat around their legacy business and they are expanding in a very natural direction in the digital business. While they are unlikely to ever compete with the likes of Equinix (EQIX), they don't need to. IRM has their niche which has proven to be a very profitable, and recession-resistant one.

As investors, we do not expect IRM to trade at the 30x+ P/FFO valuations we see in the digital REIT sector. IRM currently trades at 14x P/FFO, and has a yield that is 4.6 times higher. It would not be unreasonable for IRM to trade at 18x FFO. IRM is easily a $40 stock that is trading at a substantial discount due to a short-sighted market. We are happy to collect our 7.8% dividend yield while we wait for the market to realize it has overreacted to the downside.

Keep in mind that many stocks, including dividend stocks, get attacked by shorts (mostly hedge funds) who wish to scare off retail investors into selling at low levels. The key is to believe in the stock that you own, and know that it is a high quality one.

Speculators who are shorting IRM are not going to scare us into selling our position. I would recommend that income investors buy each and every dip. These shorts will need to cover one day, and will result in a much higher price for IRM.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.