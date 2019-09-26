Another Reason Not To Buy Microsoft

However, the DCF valuation does not point to the current undervaluation of Microsoft.

We also can assume that Microsoft’s operating margin will not decrease in the future.

A SUPER optimistic approach allows predicting that Microsoft’s revenue will grow at a CAGR of 10% in the coming 10 years.

I suggest making a stress-valuation of Microsoft's (MSFT) rational price using DCF modeling. In other words, let's model how much Microsoft should now cost based on a very optimistic forecast for the next 10 years.

Let's start with the revenue.

According to the average expectations of analysts, Microsoft's revenue will grow at a relatively moderate pace in the coming years:

Source: Seeking Alpha

I proceed from the assumption that Microsoft's revenue will growth much faster and the CAGR will exceed 10% in the next 10 years.

Now let’s talk about the operating margin forecast.

Over the last three years, the operating margin of "Productivity and Business Processes" and "Intelligent Cloud" has had a tendency to decrease. The profitability growth was observed only in the "More Personal Computing" segment:

But I assume that the operating margin of Microsoft will remain at the average level of the past three years, which can be seen as an optimistic forecast:

Data by YCharts

Here is the WACC calculation:

Note that the one-year rolling beta coefficient of Microsoft is relatively high now. Let me remind you that Beta reflects a measure of systematic risk associated with owning stocks and here it is clearly very high. But I believe in the future the beta coefficient will drop from its current highs, which would entail lowering of the WACC.

Also, I relied on the following assumptions:

The average tax rate will amount to 24% (world average). The relative size of CAPEX will decrease from the current 11% to 10% in a terminal year.

Here's the model itself:

So, this is what we have: with the super optimistic forecast for the growth of revenue and profitability, we even got negative growth potential for Microsoft shares.

Conclusion

It cannot be denied, that when building the DCF model, I used the most positive input parameters, sometimes even super positive. But even on the basis of the extremely optimistic development scenario of Microsoft, the DCF model has not shown growth potential.

Personally, I see in this a confirmation of the fact that now Microsoft is overvalued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I don't have a trade position regarding Microsoft. And I believe that to be an advantage in terms of analysis because I am able to consider indicators impartially without subliminal motivation to see positive or negative sides even if they don't exist.