PAVmed - Small Medical Device Company 'PAV'ing The Way For Future Price Gains

The founder and CEO has extensive medical device development experience, and built and sold a device company in 2012 (Vortex Medical). He also has a significant stake in the company.

PAVM has a market cap of $35 million with one FDA approved device and another expected by early 2020. The TAM for these devices is $3B+ in the U.S. alone.

Background and Devices

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) is a small medical device company on the verge of transitioning multiple products to commercialization. It currently presents an outsized reward / risk situation due to its extremely low market cap versus the potential revenues and markets they will soon be penetrating.

The list of devices includes:

EsoCheck - FDA 510(k) cleared device (June 24, 2019) for cell collection from the lower esophagus to check for Barrett's Esophagus (BE), a precursor to deadly esophageal cancer, in 20 million US patients with chronic heartburn or acid reflux (GERD). EsoGuard is the accompanying laboratory test for BE. A full launch of EsoGuard is expected by year end as a LDT (Laboratory Developed Test) and the company is working with the FDA to secure a specific BE screening indication as an IVD (in vitro diagnostic) device. US TAM of $2B+. CarpX - minimally invasive device designed to treat carpal tunnel syndrome. Device is expected to dramatically reduce recovery times compared to traditional open surgery. US TAM of $1B+ based on surgeries today, but is conservative as many people delay or do not even get the surgery as they cannot, or do not want to, take the several weeks necessary for recovery. Patent received August 21 which covers not only the CarpX device specifically, but the catheter / expandable member (balloon) / cutting element generally. Projected approval early to mid Q1 2020 after 90 day patient follow up on recently completed surgeries (all surgeries completed by August 15) and re-submission of 510(k) application sent to FDA shortly after (re-submission planned by end of year). PortIO - Implanted device for use in patients with a need for vascular access up to seven days. Being developed under "de novo classification". Performing testing for possible implantation for up to 60 days. PortIO is highly differentiated from other vascular access devices as it does not require regular flushes to maintain functionality. TAM of $750M+. NextFlo - Highly accurate disposable infusion system designed to replace electronic infusion pumps. The device has demonstrated the ability to passively adjust its resistance and deliver constant flow across a wide, clinically-relevant pressure range. The company hired Deloitte Consulting to perform an analysis to support selling or partnering NextFlo and has hired the M&A firm Alvarez and Marsal to market the device to over 70 potential partners / acquirers. FDA 501(k) submission is forthcoming and TAM is estimated at $1B+. Sale or partnering of NextFlo could provide PAVmed with sufficient capital to fund commercialization of all other devices. DissapEAR - Antimicrobial resorbable ear tubes based on a proprietary aqueous silk technology. The company believes DisappEAR will eliminate the need for a second general anesthesia procedure to remove retained or dislodged tubes in most patients. In addition, its antimicrobial quality will eliminate the difficult-to-administer post-procedure antibiotic ear drop regimen.

Additional detail on each of these devices can be found on page 26 of the company's latest form 10-Q.

PAVmed devices appear to be superior to what is in the market currently. Sonex Health SX-One MicroKnife also portends to be a minimally invasive device for carpal tunnel, but it has not received FDA 510(k) clearance and is marketed as a Class I device, something PAVmed never considered for CarpX per the CEO, it was felt based on the purpose and technology, the device needed 510(k) approval.

EsoGuard and EsoCheck have acknowledged advantages over their main competitors in the e-detections and the esophageal cell sampling space, namely CytoSponge and trif oil factor 3RTFF3 [ph]. EsoCheck has many advantages over the CytoSponge device marketed by Medtronic. The CytoSponge capsule must be digested in the stomach before it can be used to sample cells, unlike EsoCheck whose "collect and protect" technology allows it to perform a targeted sample of the lower esophagus, CytoSponge umbrella-pad-like spherical sponge collects cells from the entire esophagus, throat and mouth which dilutes and contaminates the lower esophageal Barrett cells.

Per the CEO on the last business update call Sept. 5 regarding EsoCheck / EsoGuard - "There is nothing else out there we are competing with. We're really confident people will embrace this and we'll be able to get off to a great start." Additionally, the head of the company's Medical Advisory Board, Nick Shaheen, is a very active clinical researcher in this area and wrote guidelines for Barrett's Esophagus.

Management / Ownership

The CEO, Lishon Aklog M.D., has been the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer since its inception, June 2014. Dr. Aklog previously served as Chairman and Chief Technology Officer of Vortex Medical Inc. from its inception in 2008 until its acquisition in October 2012 by AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) for $55 million. He also previously served on the Scientific Advisory Boards of numerous leading medical device companies, including Medtronic, St. Jude Medical, Guidant Cardiac Surgery (now, Maquet Cardiovascular) and Cardiovations (then, a division of Johnson & Johnson). Dr. Aklog is an inventor on 13 issued patents and over 30 patent applications. He received his M.D., cum laude, from Harvard Medical School. He personally owns 25.2% of the outstanding common shares as of June 30, 2019 and is also a partner in Pavilion Venture Partners LLC which owns an addition 20.8% stake. A full description of Dr. Aklog's experience can be found on page 18 of the company's most recent proxy statement.

Other Directors and Executive Officers own 9.4%, so with over 55% of the company owned by insiders or related entities, there is lots of "skin in the game" which aligns management interests with shareholders. Ownership percentages can be found on page 35 of the proxy statement.

Unique Business Model

In contrast to pharmaceuticals and other life science technologies, which typically require long and capital intensive paths to translate into commercially-viable products, the company believes that medical devices have the potential to move much more rapidly from concept to commercialization with significantly less capital investment. Most medical device companies, however, are not properly structured to fulfill this potential. Typical medical device companies take approximately five years to develop and commercialize a product through the FDA's 510(k) pathway and even longer through the FDA's Premarket Approval (NYSEARCA:PMA) pathway.

Prior to launching PAVmed, the leadership team established a business model to realize this potential by advancing medical device products from concept to commercialization using significantly less capital and time than a typical medical device company. Sales will be driven by independent contractors, not an organically grown sales force. This leverages existing sales experts who have already built territories and established contacts and centers of influence.

PAVmed's structure enables them to retain the model's tight focus on capital and time efficiency, including limited infrastructure and low fixed costs, while taking advantage of the scalability and flexibility found in a multi-product company. Project selection is a key element of the business model in that projects are chosen based on strong commercial opportunity and clear pathways to approval. Heavy emphasis is placed on medical devices with the potential for high-margins in attractive markets without regard to the target specialty or clinical area.

Cash and Capital

PAVmed ended the June 30, 2019, quarter with $6.9M in cash. This is enough to last into the fourth quarter as the current cash burn is about $3.5M / quarter. One non-dilutive capital raise management has articulated is the sale of NextFlo in order to fund CarpX and EsoCheck / EsoGuard. The company brought in Deloitte Consulting who created a detailed product analysis. This analysis is currently being pitched to approximately 70 potential bidders by the M&A firm Alvarez and Marsal, including a market leader in the space who contacted PAVmed initially expressing interest in NextFlo.

Selling NextFlo would be the first choice among capital raise alternatives as proceeds would virtually assure PAVmed sufficient capital to market their two other main devices - CarpX and EsoCheck / EsoGuard - and potentially future devices also. However, the company acknowledged on the September 5 business update call that such a process could take weeks or months.

The President and CFO Dennis McGrath also said during the Sept. 5th call "a lot of entities / institutions are very interested in PAVmed. And there are opportunities for us to finance now if that makes sense from the Board's perspective." He really wouldn't go beyond that statement however or expand on it other than to say some longer term financing will be needed in 2020 to push EsoGuard IVD along. While additional dilution to fund CarpX and Eso commercialization exists, as significant owners in the company, management views this as the least attractive alternative.

Why is Share Price hovering near $1?

PAVmed appears to be in the "prove it" stage where their devices are progressing well through the regulatory requirements, but cash is slim and they are still pre-revenue until early 2020. Migrating from a developmental company to a commercial one can be a tricky proposition, but, as mentioned above, the CEO has successfully navigated this process before.

Another overhang to share price is the $7.75 million convertible note that accrues interest at 7.875% and can be payable by either cash or stock at the company's discretion. The note can be converted to shares at a conversion price of $1.60 and matures 12/31/2020. Additional details on the Convertible Note start on page 17 of the latest 10-Q.

There are also approximately 16.8 million series Z warrants (traded under the symbol pavmz) with a strike price of $1.60 and an expiration date of 4/30/24, along with smaller amounts of previously issued warrants as detailed in the latest 10-Q.

There is some fear that a dilutive solution to raise capital may be necessary if no deal for NextFlo, or one of their other devices, is successful at raising the necessary capital in a timely manner. The company has done smaller raises in the past (a quarter or so of cash) to bide time and that may need to be the case here if a deal cannot be done expeditiously.

The company has a lot going on simultaneously, and many shots on goal to gain exposure to lucrative markets. Any deal for any device would most likely be the catalyst to provide enough cash that future dilution could be avoided.

Reward / Risk

With the stock hovering near $1, a market cap today of $35 million, and looking at potential markets for their devices, the reward to risk is highly favorable based on their progress to date, history, management, and business model.

There is currently a significant disconnect between market cap and potential revenues / net income if even only one of their devices successfully enters the market. That disconnect should significantly narrow with positive FDA rulings and successful entrance into markets. So far, management has performed well, keeps lines of communications open with shareholders, and has hit the milestones they put forth. Should that continue into the commercialization stage, the current $1 share price will be a distant memory.

That said, this is still a highly speculative stock today being pre-revenue and only one FDA approved device. Risks still include dependence on FDA approvals, ability to fund commercialization if approvals are received, larger and more financially stable companies developing competing products, and others listed in corporate disclosures. However, if the company is successful even on even some (not necessarily all) their devices, the stock could be a multi-bagger in the next 12-24 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PAVM, PAVMZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.