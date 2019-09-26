Okay Fed, You Win

As most of the things bullish for risk-assets happened or will happen shortly, the Fed should have an easier time to respond to market pressures, as they will dissipate soon.

The terms "challenges, fears, pressures, or uncertainties" in official Fed communications rose to a record level.

With everyone being an expert on the Fed's monetary policy these days, we must cut the Fed some slack.

If you aren’t in the moment, you are either looking forward to uncertainty, or back to pain and regret. – Jim Carrey

One would expect some clarity from the brightest minds in monetary policy working at the Fed. So far, Powell is borrowing from the Greenspan’s 1998 playbook: three rate cuts of 25bps each.

What would help the Fed in the short term and lift some of the uncertainties on the table? We all know higher stock prices will make President Trump temper his tone at the Fed, so here’s what Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Fund Manager Survey showed earlier this month on what would be most bullish for risk assets:

From bottom to top, the ECB restarts QE. Done.

In the September meeting, the ECB announced a new QE package, unlimited in duration: EUR20bn net purchases "for as long as necessary" and "until shortly before the first rate hike."

Brexit resolution still awaits. With October 31st just around the corner, this may happen too, sooner rather than later.

Fed already cut 25bp, and the third cut in the “Greenspan playbook” solves this point too.

If we add these three (ECB QE, Brexit resolution and anther Fed cut) and interpret the earlier survey again, we have a pretty good shot at a bullish risk on move.

Oh, and Germany and the Netherlands, the two countries running a large fiscal surplus, already committed to invest largely in infrastructure and green projects. China already does that, albeit at a bigger scale.

To sum up, the Fed’s uncertainties mostly relate to time. More precisely, timing.

Just like bringing inflation to target is a balancing act, the same happens when dealing with uncertainties. As most of the things bullish for risk-assets happened or will happen shortly, the Fed should have an easier time to respond to market pressures, as they will dissipate soon enough.

Or will they?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services by Pension Partners, LLC in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Pension Partners, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.