Tuesday's Headlines Ruined Trading, Wednesday Pays It Back. Buy Tech For The Bounce. But Beware

Friday down, Monday holds on, Tuesday down, Wednesday pops

The entire movement was due to political news. Yes, news on trade is important because trade is purportedly affecting the US economy. I believe that notion is debatable. Trade and tariffs, yes, they are affecting the stock market because they interfere with visibility. However, the economy will adjust with changes in logistics, and also currencies will nullify the tariff cost we do bear. Right now, "animal spirits" have suffered, but they will return. As long as we continue to lower the regulatory burdens and taxation low, business leaders will return to optimism. Leaving aside the macroeconomics and returning to stocks, the jagged behavior of the indexes shows that these types of headlines should be ignored. In fact, they have proved to be buying opportunities again and again. Stocks will have recovered nearly in full if we close out Thursday at the level the futures are projecting. The news was pretty unsettling the last two weeks, yet the market is standing strong. Stay bullish my friends. More on that later.

The headlines say that the market is up because Trump said a deal with China is coming "sooner than you think". Doesn't that mean we are driven by headlines?

I think that is the lazy conclusion. I believe that the price action last week before Friday was that the market is happy with talks going on at a lower temperature. As evidenced by tariffs being curtailed and China starting to buy Ag products. Also, Tuesday was really driven by the impeachment announcement. In fact, the indexes on Tuesday were beginning to rise late morning and going flat before news of the Pelosi announcement crammed the indexes down again. The market popped yesterday because Trump signaled that talks are ongoing; that is really all the market wants at this point. This shows that the market has moved on from trade and tariffs unless Trump starts ratcheting up the tariffs again. That is not the same as the market needing MORE progress to go higher. Also, what does it say when the market shrugs off the Pelosi impeachment announcement and moved up significantly to the close. It's the "economy stupid," not impeachment.

Jabil Inc. reported good revenue and earnings and what that says for tech

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) reported a 23% jump in electronics manufacturing. It has manufacturing worldwide so this isn't about China, at least for this writing. What this says to me is that technology is strong. JBL engages in all levels of manufacturing, but its original business was circuit boards. The original name for JBL was Jabil Circuits. Jabil engages in sophisticated electronics manufacturing, and that 23% jump means tech is powering ahead. If tech is growing, then the US economy is growing. This is another data point that proves that a supposed looming recession is a fairy tale. Q2 final GDP was 2%. I will go out on a limb right here and say that Q3 will show a re-acceleration in GDP.

We saw housing starts jump 12% last week, productivity continues to be elevated, new home sales jump above August rates, and we saw strong CarMax (KMX) earnings results. What is harder to see is the strength of small businesses. It's anecdotal, but ask any tradesman, carpenter, plumber, welder, or small business owner and they will tell you "business is good. Real good". That takes time to show up in national numbers. In my opinion, this is the invisible hand that is buoying our overall economy. Small businesses' health makes me overall very bullish and great JBL results make me want to buy tech stocks. I would go out on a limb right here and say Q3 will print 2.3%. Once we see that, the talking heads will wake up and project 2.6 for Q4. We finish with the S&P up +3,200. I said that on Monday and I will say it again. I stand by that prediction.

High-flying tech names really took it on the chin the most this week, what does that mean?

Obviously, if you were in those names, like The Trade Desk (TTD) or Shopify (SHOP), or a Mongo DB (MDB) and many others, you might be feeling a bit punched out and questioning your strategy. What in the heck happened? Look, even a name like Exact Sciences (EXAS) went down hard and even Mastercard (MA) was down almost 30 points this week. They are not cloud software productivity tools. All the names above are stocks that are up very nicely this year. What is going on is we are closing out the quarter. A lot of market participants also have private equity names that are not doing all that well in the aftermath of the WeWork (WE) fiasco, and also those that were latecomers to Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft Inc. (LYFT) funding got hurt on that IPO. So when you need to sell, you sell what you can, so they took profits in the most successful stocks. You know that selling begets selling after it builds up enough momentum. So going into the quarter-end, market participants would rather sell and show good profits than to report to their clients that they held on too late.

My big worry remains Amazon (AMZN). We need to see AMZN to re-accelerate for the rally to really have legs and move us over old highs. So what to buy? I would look at the non-FANG tech names like Salesforce (CRM), Okta, Inc. (OKTA), Coupa (COUP), PayPal (PYPL), Square (SQ), TTD, SHOP, and MDB. If you are following me, you know the names, and you are probably in them at higher prices. If you are following closely, then you know that you should be buying these names in small bites. So take a few more bites today.

You might be surprised by my opinion of Peloton (PTON) since I panned UBER, Beyond Meat (BYND), and WeWork

First, let me say that my objection to BYND is not the business model or the product; it was purely based on the stock price, the coming competition and the way the founding execs screwed shareholders by breaking the IPO lockup. UBER and WeWork (if it's still going to go public) have highly flawed business models. All that said, PTON is probably going to open at a price that I think is too high, but I think the business model makes sense. The equipment is expensive, but there is a subscription component for the media and the software that is very compelling. It is basically turning a dumb object into a "smart" piece of electronics. Very much like what is happening to cars now and what happened to phones a decade ago. The barrier to entry is the hardware which is very high quality but also very expensive.

The CEO was interviewed on CNBC and he shared that the service can be unbundled from the hardware for the treadmill "sitting in your basement". Now you are talking about a much larger total addressable market - TAM. The hardware can remain as an aspirational, high-quality luxury good and even have further growth here and in Europe and possibly China, and other large upper-middle class in the Pacific Rim. To my mind's eye, the real scaling ability is with the software both in managing the media and also an IoT aspect in biometric monitoring of exercise. So PTON is not an UBER that will never make a nickel in its main rideshare business. Perhaps its trucking logistics biz will remain after everything else comes crashing down. UBER has no moat. It's a car service with an app. It has a brand, and I will give it that, not much else. WeWork is a joke. It is one inch from bankruptcy even now if it doesn't get funding and certainly at the next recession if it does. It might be a viable company if it either goes asset-light like a Marriott or OWN the underlying real estate. Either way, the valuation won't be anywhere near the $47, $20 or even the $10 Billion it was trying to get from the market.

The latest news is Masayoshi Son will throw good money after bad in a bid to keep the company afloat as it furiously fires people and shuts down operations. Leaving aside the current positive news that McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) will trial the Beyond Burger, BYND is way over-priced. I see it is up 23 points on the news. I would be tempted to recommend creating a put-spread on it. My only hesitation is being "put" the stock at expiration as the stock falls below the lower bound of any worthwhile spread. If you twist my arm, I would say BYND is a buy for a trade if it falls to $60 per share and only for a bounce. I think eventually perhaps 18 months from now, BYND will be closer to $20 per share.

So here is my feeling about PTON. The IPO price is $29. There is a good chance that PTON will trade beyond that level. I would watch and wait. There is no hurry to get into PTON. Wait for its first earnings report as a public company at least. PTON is not an easily understood company. Is it an exercise equipment company, a media company or a tech company? It is for that reason that I think PTON shares will come under pressure after earnings. We could revisit getting long then. I am interested, but not at this price.

Analyst Corner

Illumina (ILMN) had its price target raised by analysts at Argus to $340.00. They now have a "buy" rating on the stock. 15.1% upside.

KB Home (KBH) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. 11.3% upside.

Lennar (LEN) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. 10.5% upside.

Jabil had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $34.00. They now have a "hold" rating on the stock. 3.5% upside

Jabil had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $36.00 to $40.00. They now have a "buy" rating on the stock. 21.8% upside.

My take: I have been behind housing names for most of this year. Even just a few weeks ago, I spent time in these pages detailing what housing names to buy. LEN was not a preferred name on the list since it is more for the upscale homebuyer. I think the best opportunity is in first-time starter homes. Clearly LEN getting upgraded is great news for housing, the economy and maybe it is a good bet too. I think KBH is a better buy, though at this point you might want to wait for a temporary sell-off to get into the housing names.

Insider Buying

Datadog (DDOG) - Amit Agarwal (Insider) bought $675,000 in shares AFTER the IPO on September 23. David M. Obstler (CFO) bought $400,000 in shares after IPO as well.

I think it's very interesting that insiders bought in shares AFTER the IPO. They paid $27. Something to think about...

Geopolitical Warning

I am leaving this notion as the last piece for this morning because I want you to understand that I am VERY optimistic, and I am VERY bullish. Also, I wanted to stress that political headlines are not important long-term. All that said, we have to keep an eye to the Persian Gulf. There has been virtual silence from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on reprisals. Iran did score a huge coup in a daring raid on KSA's oil capacity. This cannot go unanswered, and even if it does go unanswered, Iran will be emboldened because it is choking on its own oil. The economic blockade of Iran is taking its effect. The Mullahs of Iran have less and less to lose, and in that culture, passivity invites aggression which is a miscalculation of US resolve. They assume that the US military is either cowardly or they are throwing the Saudis to the wolves. The Saudis not detecting the raid won't be able to respond to the next one so why not? At some point, the US and KSA, and maybe even the Europeans, will have to react. We should get ready for another kinetic action, most likely from Iran, but also it's quite possible we will see an answer from KSA as well. This might create another dislocation in the market. We need to BUY that sale in tech names and sell against the pop in oil prices if they in fact even move. What you should NOT do is panic sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.