If History Tells Us Anything, Expect A Huge Gap After Stitch Fix Earnings

The last four earnings reports have resulted in huge gaps in the chart, two to the upside and two to the downside.

Online clothing retailer Stitch Fix (SFIX) has been on a rather wild ride since it went public in the fourth quarter of 2017. The IPO price was $15.00 that November and the stock shot up to $30 before the end of the year. The stock settled into a range between $17.50 and $25 from January ’18 through May ’18.

In June of last year, the stock went on a tear and moved from under $20 to over $50 by mid-September. Unfortunately, the stock fell even quicker than it rose, falling from above the $50 level to under $25 in only four weeks.

The stock would eventually fall to almost $16 in December before rallying to double by March. Once again the stock would pull back sharply, rally up to $32 again, and now has pulled back to within reach of the $16 level once again.

Stitch Fix is scheduled to report fourth quarter and full year earnings results after the closing bell on Tuesday. Analysts expect the company to earn $0.04 for the quarter and $0.32 for the year. Revenue for the fourth quarter is expected to come in at $432.28 million and $1.58 billion for the year.

If the EPS estimate is accurate, it would represent a sharp decline from the $0.18 the company earned in the fourth quarter of 2018. The revenue estimate is 35.8% higher than the $318.3 million the company produced last year.

Stitch Fix has seen its earnings shrink by an average of 4% per year over the last three years while sales have been growing by an average of 30%. Earnings declined by 22% in the third quarter while sales were up 29%. Analysts expect earnings to show an 18% decline for the year.

The company doesn’t have any long-term debt and that helps boost the return on equity to 20.4%. The profit margin is only 3.5% and that is an issue as to why sales continue to grow so rapidly while earnings are declining.

Another factor that has been hurting the company is increasing expenses. From 2016 to 2018, net revenue increased by 67.9%, but the cost of goods sold increased by 70%. During this same time period, selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by 90.3%. Some of these expenses are attributed to stock-based compensation from the IPO and selling by current and former employees.

Regardless of the factors behind the increases in expenses, when expenses are rising at a far faster rate than the revenues, the end result is a negative one for earnings.

Clear Support And Resistance Levels Have Formed

I opened this report with a brief history of how wildly the stock has moved up and down over the last two years. We see how it moved from the $16 level in December to the $32.50 level in March, dropped back down to $22 and then bounced back up to $32.50. Since the beginning of July, the stock has fallen from $32.50 back down below $20 with the IPO price and the low from December within reach.

The selloff over the last two and a half months caused the weekly stochastic readings to move from overbought territory to oversold territory. The indicators did just make a bullish crossover a few weeks ago, but they remain in oversold territory.

In the short time since the stock debuted, the moving averages haven’t meant much in the way of support or resistance. The 13-week did seem to act as resistance at one point late last year and again briefly in January. As for the 52-week moving average, it first appeared last November and since then the stock has crossed above or below it on four separate occasions.

With the moving averages pretty much out as support or resistance levels we are left with the double-top in the $32.50 area and the support in the $16 area.

The huge drop last October came after the fourth quarter and year-end earnings report for 2018. The company beat earnings estimates by a wide margin that quarter, but the guidance spooked investors and the stock fell sharply as a result. The stock fell 35% in one day and then continued to decline for another 10 days or so.

The Sentiment Is Rather Bearish Toward Stitch Fix

Turning our attention to the sentiment indicators for Stitch Fix, we see some rather pessimistic readings. There are only 11 analysts covering the stock at this time with five “buy” ratings and six “hold” ratings. This puts the buy percentage 45.5% and that is well below the buy percentage for the average stock. Of course, we have to take into account the fall in earnings and how much of the pessimism is deserved.

The current short interest ratio is 6.47 which is well above the short interest ratio for the average stock. Stitch Fix’s short interest ratio has been all over the place in the last few months. It was as low as 1.96 in mid-June and as high as 9.2 back in mid-May. The biggest variable in the ratio seems to be the average daily trading volume as the number of shares sold short has been trending higher since mid-April and the 19 million shares sold short at this time is the all-time high reading.

The put/call ratio is at 0.86 currently with 69,498 puts open and 80,768 calls open. This reading is slightly below average and indicates a small degree of optimism, but not a great deal. The put/call ratio was lower back in June when the company last reported, so the fact that the ratio is rising is a sign that option traders are becoming more pessimistic.

My Overall Take on Stitch Fix

I don’t see Stitch Fix as a great long-term investment at this time. The low profit margin and the declining earnings are two things that make me leery of the stock as a long-term investment. However, the earnings report could be a great trading opportunity. The stock has experienced big gaps after each of the last four earnings reports - the last two were to the upside and the two prior ones were to the downside.

Given the way the sentiment has grown more bearish in recent months, I can see the stock gapping higher again after earnings. When we see growing pessimism toward a stock ahead of an earnings report, it usually means the expectations are pretty low and that makes it easier for the results to surprise investors.

The stock has jumped 14% and 25% on the last two earnings reports and it fell 20.9% and 35% in the previous two. The only problem is the options are too expensive to play a straddle. The October $18.50 strike calls are currently priced at $2.50 and the puts are priced at $2.25 giving the straddle a cost of $4.75. That would mean the stock would have to jump to $23.25 or fall to $13.75 in order to break even - at least on an intrinsic value.

If I had to make a trade on Stitch Fix ahead of the earnings report, it would have to be a bullish trade using the October 16 strike calls. These options are $2.73 in the money and there is the matter of the support at the $16 level. At this writing, the asking price for the options is $4.00 so 68% of the price is made up of intrinsic value.

If the stock jumps 14% like it did last earnings report, that would put the stock at $21.35, and that is based on the closing price of $18.73 on Wednesday. At that stock price, the options would be at a 33% gain. If the stock jumps 25% like it did in March, the stock would be up at $23.41 and the options would be at a gain of 85%.

I don’t really like the risk/reward relationship here, but that would be my first choice of how to play Stitch Fix ahead of earnings - the October 16 strike calls. It is a risky trade and not for the faint of heart.

