Volaris Airlines - A 6-Year Flight Delay

Volaris’ overall capacity grew about 17% in the first half of 2019, and revenues increased 33.7% year over year in the second quarter of 2019.

Macro factors have hurt Volaris’ operating margins in recent years, but operating margins in the first half of 2019 are up about 1,000 basis points from 2018.

Almost two years ago, I summarized the long-term bull case for Volaris Airlines (VLRS). I believe that bull case is still valid today, even though shares are trading around the same level. Shares have essentially gone nowhere for almost two years, except for a couple of strong dips to around $5 per share.

Overview

Since Volaris' September 18, 2013 IPO at $12 per share, Volaris has steadily grown its operations at a mid-teen CAGR. Revenues in Mexican Pesos (NYSEMKT:MXN) grew from 14.0B in 2014 to 30.7B in the last twelve months ending June 2019 (page 23 of August 2019 Presentation). The below chart from page 15 of Volaris' 2018 Annual Report summarizes several key metrics over the last 5 years:

Despite the steady increase in passenger miles, Volaris' profitability has been anything but steady. Operating margins have gyrated wildly. Oil's sharp decline in 2015 initially helped Volaris' operating margins with a decline in its jet fuel costs. The decline of the Mexican Peso, however, occurred at the same time, and when oil rebounded back to $60 per barrel, Volaris' jet fuel costs in MXN increased to pre-2015 levels.

Source: Compiled by Author from yCharts data export. Spot MXN oil price as of quarter end date.

In 2018, jet fuel costs had risen to consume 37% of revenues, from 25% in 2016. This contributed to Volaris switching from an operating profit of 11% in 2016 to negative 3% in 2018 (page 29 of 2018 Volaris Annual Report). The other contributing factor was a decrease in airfares as too much capacity was added to Mexico in 2017. Volaris' low-cost structure allows it to weather route price wars, despite its leveraged balance sheet from renting 100% of its fleet. Below is an excerpt from Volaris' annual report summarizing its CASM versus various competitors:

"These low base fares are facilitated by our low CASM, which at Ps.134.2 cents (U.S. $6.8 cents) we believe was the lowest CASM in Latin America in 2018, compared to Avianca (AVH) at U.S. $14.25 cents, Azul (AZUL) at U.S. $12.95 cents, Copa (CPA) at U.S. $9.8 cents, Gol (GOL) at U.S. $9.0 cents, Grupo Aeroméxico (OTCPK:GRPAF) at U.S. $11.1 cents and LATAM (LTM) at U.S. $10.9 cents. We also have lower costs than our publicly traded target market competitors in the United States, including Alaska Air (ALK) at U.S. $11.66 cents, American (AAL) at U.S. $14.85 cents, Delta (DAL) at U.S. $14.88 cents, Jet Blue (JBLU) at U.S. $12.85 cents, Southwest Airlines (LUV) at U.S. $11.74 cents and United (UAL) at U.S. $13.81 cents." - Copied from page 33 of 2018 Volaris Annual Report. Stock tickers and emphasis added.

US carriers such as Southwest that were adding capacity to Mexico are now cutting capacity and exiting some cities. Lower cost Mexican carriers should gain market share on US-Mexico routes in the long term, similarly to how manufacturing has been outsourced to Mexico over the last two decades due to lower wages. Delta's pilot union has already complained about this occurring in its joint venture with Aeromexico.

Growth Levers

In Mexico, per capita flights per year are 0.4 compared to 2.38 in the United States (see page 25 of September 2019 Presentation). Per capita flights in Mexico are expected to continue increasing over the next decade, as Mexico's flying public grows in population and flies more. Besides its low-price strategy, Volaris has taken market share and grown passengers faster than the overall Mexican flying market by pulling on three strategic growth levers:

Bus Switching : For many city pairs in Mexico, flying Volaris is now cheaper than taking the bus (page 15 of September 2019 Presentation). Volaris targets long distance bus passengers with marketing geared towards them. According to Volaris' internal survey, about 5% of Volaris' 2018 passengers were first time fliers (page 12 of September 2019 Presentation). Volaris has been able to develop new city pair routes that previously had no commercial flights. As a result, Volaris has no competition on 80 of its routes, which is about 25% of its capacity (Q2 2019 Conference Call). This could lead to significant pricing power as these routes mature.

: For many city pairs in Mexico, flying Volaris is now cheaper than taking the bus (page 15 of September 2019 Presentation). Volaris targets long distance bus passengers with marketing geared towards them. According to Volaris' internal survey, about 5% of Volaris' 2018 passengers were first time fliers (page 12 of September 2019 Presentation). Volaris has been able to develop new city pair routes that previously had no commercial flights. As a result, Volaris has no competition on 80 of its routes, which is about 25% of its capacity (Q2 2019 Conference Call). This could lead to significant pricing power as these routes mature. Low Reliance on Mexico City : Mexico City is the hub of a countrywide hub and spoke system. Imagine if every major US airline had its main hub at the same airport. Compared to the other 4 major Mexican carriers, Volaris is the least reliant on Mexico City. Volaris has 35% of its passenger seats paired to Mexico City, versus 88% for Aeromexico, 78% for Interjet, and 41% for Viva (page 13 of September 2019 Presentation) Mexico City's airport is capacity constrained, with no room for additional gates or landing slots. Building a second Mexico City airport has become a hot-button political issue, and it may be many years until a second airport is operational. Volaris should continue to focus its growth outside of Mexico City, as it connects city pairs without the need to go through the congested hub.

: Mexico City is the hub of a countrywide hub and spoke system. Imagine if every major US airline had its main hub at the same airport. Compared to the other 4 major Mexican carriers, Volaris is the least reliant on Mexico City. Volaris has 35% of its passenger seats paired to Mexico City, versus 88% for Aeromexico, 78% for Interjet, and 41% for Viva (page 13 of September 2019 Presentation) Mexico City's airport is capacity constrained, with no room for additional gates or landing slots. Building a second Mexico City airport has become a hot-button political issue, and it may be many years until a second airport is operational. Volaris should continue to focus its growth outside of Mexico City, as it connects city pairs without the need to go through the congested hub. US International & Frontier Codeshare: Volaris also flies to 23 US cities. About 30% of Volaris' passenger miles are on international routes. Frontier operates in all US airports to which Volaris flies, and a codeshare agreement with Frontier expanded the route network to an additional 77 US destinations. Although growth in Volaris' international business slowed significantly during 2016-2018, growth has returned in the first half of 2019, with passengers up 21% over the first half of 2018 (page 5 of September 2019 Presentation).

New Growth Lever

Volaris launched Central America airline operations in early 2018, and has already flown over 1 million passengers in Costa Rica and El Salvador (page 7 of September 2019 Presentation). Volaris is the first Ultra Low Cost Carrier in the region and also operates direct flights to the US. These flights only service Los Angeles, New York and Washington D.C. as of now, but Volaris sees opportunity to add San Antonio, Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Orlando, and Miami. Volaris could continue adding capacity further south, with its eyes set on South America long-term.

As of Q2 2019, Central American flights represent 3.4% of Volaris' total ASM (Available Seat Mile) capacity, having contributed significantly to 2018 growth. If Volaris can continue to grow its Central American flight capacity faster than its overall network, then Central America could become 10% of capacity. Volaris has stated that Central American routes are more profitable than its average network profitability (Q1 2018 Conference Call).

Another reason to increase capacity in Costa Rica and El Salvador is that US dollars have been adopted as local currencies. As a result, 100% of Central American revenues are collected in US dollars. With about 60% of Volaris' cost structure priced in dollars (aircraft rent, jet fuel, etc.) and only about 45% of revenues collected in US dollars, Volaris has a significant operational currency mismatch. Success in Central America would help Volaris reduce this mismatch, and decrease earnings volatility associated with USD/MXN movement (Q4 2017 Conference Call).

Public Comparison

I consider Azul S.A. the closest publicly traded airline comparable to Volaris. Azul is a low cost carrier that went public in April 2017 and is backed by David Neeleman, the founder of JetBlue. Similar to Volaris' story of taking market share from its legacy domestic competitors, Azul is taking market share from its competitors in Brazil. Azul's balance sheet is structured similarly to Volaris' because both have elected to finance their fleet by leasing aircraft. DM Martins Research has done a good job of covering the bull case for Azul.

Azul also operates with a currency mismatch in that 79% of its revenues are collected in Brazilian Reals and 55% of its costs are in US dollars (page 82 of Azul 20-F). It is likely that Volaris was used as one of the public comparables in setting Azul's IPO price, as you can see on the chart below that Azul went public at the same Price to Sales ratio at which Volaris was trading:

Volaris now has trailing revenues of $1.6B and a market cap of $1B, versus Azul's trailing revenues of $2.6B and market cap of $4B. I believe the illiquidity premium is a main reason why Volaris remains so cheap compared to Azul. Volaris is thinly traded, with average daily dollar volume on the NYSE of only ~$3M. Compare this to $20M average daily volume that AZUL has on the NYSE. Many fund managers are simply not allowed to buy shares of thinly traded stocks, as illiquidity can lead to buy/sell orders causing huge price swings. For example, a relatively small sell order caused Volaris' shares to decline 17% intraday the morning of July 26, 2019, after it released what I interpreted as great second quarter results.

As a Volaris shareholder, I find it encouraging that Azul is considered a successful IPO and growth story. Six years since Volaris went public, it is still trading below its IPO price. Unlike other failed IPOs, Volaris shareholders have not been diluted with secondary offerings, as shares outstanding have remained constant at ~100M ADR-equivalent shares. I am hopeful that if Volaris' shareholder base widens, and trading volumes increase, then Volaris could become valued in-line with Azul on a price to sales basis. At today's prices, that would be ~150% upside (1.649/0.644 PS ratios) or $25 per Volaris share.

Volaris' management might be frustrated with the lack of attention their growth story is getting in the US market. In a departure from prior presentations, Volaris began publishing an Appendix slide summarizing sell-side recommendations in the August and September 2019 Investor Presentations (Volaris Archived Presentations).

Why Now?

2019 seems to be the year that Volaris is finally able to increase price. In the first and second quarters Volaris had TRASM (Total Revenue per Available Seat Mile) increase 9.0% and 10.1% respectively. Combined with a CASM decrease of 0.7% and 1.2% respectively, this represents an absolute ~1,000 basis point increase in operating margins year over year. If that performance is maintained in the second half of 2019, then full year operating margins would be around 7% versus last year's negative 3%.

Assuming another oil or peso shock doesn't occur, Volaris should be able to increase operating margins to 10%. Applying 10% operating margins to 2020 $1.899B revenue estimates would amount to an operating profit of ~$190M, or net income of $133M after taxes and $1.33 per share. Volaris shares currently trade at approximately $10, which is only 7.5x this $1.33 2020 earnings estimate. With continued mid-teen bottom line growth expected, that is a forward PEG ratio of 7.5/15 = 0.5.

Earnings could continue to grow at a mid-teen CAGR over the next five years as Volaris plans to continue growing capacity at a low to mid-teens rate. That kind of growth, combined with PE multiple expansion, could lead to momentum and cause investors to notice this under the radar growth story.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VLRS, JBLU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No information provided should be considered investment advice. Please do your own due diligence.