Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - The Funds Finished The Week In Green Territory

Most of the funds from the sector are still trading at positive Z-scores, and we do not see a statistical edge to include some of them in our portfolio.

The municipal bonds increased their prices after their worst week since November 2016. The key event of the past week was the meeting of the central bank of the U.S.

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage and directional opportunities for active traders like us.

Currently, we are cautious when we choose our long positions, as most of the closed-end funds which hold municipal bonds have lost their statistical edge and are traded at positive Z-scores. However, there are several interesting pair trade opportunities which can be traded. For the conservative market participants with a longer investment horizon, I still see interesting dividend opportunities that are trading at high discounts.

The Benchmark

After their significant decline in the second week of September, the municipal bonds seemed inspired to recover the losses. The positive news which helped the sector was the outcome of the meeting of the Federal Reserve. The central bankers decided to decrease the interest rate which gave a positive impulse to the fixed assets. The municipal bonds were among the biggest winners from this change as they are interest rate-sensitive due to their higher duration, and most of the market participants pay serious attention to the fluctuation of the yields. The iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) rose by $0.62 and finished Friday's session at $113.99 per share.

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The strong correlation between these major indices and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The narrowing spread and 3-month LIBOR are important for the leveraged municipal funds, and they can be highly affected by them. The 3-month LIBOR rate is a commonly used funding benchmark for the municipal bond CEFs.

Source: YCharts.com, 10-2 Year Treasury Yield Spread and 3-Month LIBOR based on US Dollar

The News

Several funds announced their regular dividends:

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM) $0.0320 per share.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) $0.0531 per share.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBH) $0.0624 per share.

Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBO) $0.0393 per share.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBW) $0.0448 per share.

Weekly Charts

1. Biggest price decrease

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Biggest price increase

Source: CEFConnect.com

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

After the terrible performance in the second week of September, the municipal closed-end funds found their way back to the positive results. Of course, the main reason behind this impulse came after a fundamental change in the market environment and more specifically after the announced interest rate cut. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) was the best price performer of the past week. This Muni managed to increase its price by 6.23% while its net asset value reported a gain of only 0.62%.

Expectedly, compared to the previous time, we find higher Z-scores in the sector. As you know, the Z-score shows us how many times the current discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. If the Z-score is negative, we can talk about a statistical edge to buy the funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (MYF) is one of the interesting Munis with a negative Z-score. The spread between the price of the fund and its net asset value is 3.03% and compared to its peers, it does not seem impressive, but for this closed-end fund, such a discount is relatively high compared to its historical values.

Source: CEFdata.com

The yield on the price is 4.77%, and the yield on net asset value is 4.62%. Earnings coverage is another characteristic which most of the investors observe and include in their analyses. In our case, we do have earnings of $0.0580 per share. High enough to cover the distribution rate of $0.0560 per share.

Source: CEFdata.com

2. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

The recent interest rate cut is a positive fact for the prices of the fixed-income assets with a relatively long duration. Municipal bond closed-end funds are exactly this type of assets, and we can admit that the increase in their prices was expected. Nevertheless, I notice too high optimism in some of them. Z-score is a tool which can help us to identify relatively expensive funds. From our perspective, Z-score above 2.00 points is a signal to re-allocate your money. A fund is expected to trade between a Z-score of -2.00 points and 2.00 points for 95.5% of the time. So, when we see outliers, maybe there is a temporary mispricing. Currently, I do not see some very overpriced fund in the area, but I also will not enter into a long position in these funds which have relatively high Z-scores.

The average one-year Z-score in the sector is 0.86 points. Last time, the average Z-score of the municipal sector was 0.47 points.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

3. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

Although the sector showed its desire for recovery from the sharp weekly decline, we still have many funds traded at pretty high discounts. My recommendation here is to find a fund traded at an attractive discount and relatively low Z-score. Depending on your investment horizon, take into account the average daily volume. If you are a trader, you do not want to include a liquidity risk to your plan. If you are a long-term investor, then the daily volume will not be so important, but then, you need to gather more info about the portfolio.

Source: CEFdata.com

If you want to extend your investments in California, then BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (BFZ) may catch your attention. It has an average Z-score of 0.80 points and one of the highest discounts in the area. The widened spread between the discount of BFZ and its peers you can easily notice on the above chart. The current yield of the fund is 3.68%, and the dividend is fully covered by the latest earnings. The credit quality of BFZ is more than impressive as 67.84% of its investments are rated as "AA" rating.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

In the above table are the funds which are trading above their net asset values. Theoretically, the participants who are traded at a high premium should be reviewed as potential "Short" candidates, but you need to be careful with PIMCO funds. The market pays a premium for them on a regular basis.

My personal suggestion is to avoid long positions in funds which are traded at a premium accompanied by a Z-score close or above 1.00 point. In our case, we have PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ), PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML), PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (PNF) and BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (MUA), which are overpriced, based on my criteria.

PCQ continues to increase the spread between its discount/premium and the discount/premium of its peers. Currently, the Muni is traded at 38.19% premium, and I consider this CEF as a very risky investment at these levels.

Source: CEFdata.com

The average discount/premium of the sector is -5.29%. Last time, the average spread between the prices and the net asset values of the funds was -6.55%.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above, we saw the willingness of the market participants to pay a premium for the PIMCO funds. This table could be a good explanation of that desire and why PIMCO funds are differently treated. The funds from this sponsor proved that they can outperform their peers by return on net asset value over the past five years. The average return on net asset value for the past five years for the sector is 5.17%.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average yield on price is 4.17%, and the average yield on net asset value is 3.95%. Of course, each of us wants to achieve a higher return, but you need to pay attention to the fundamental analysis and to avoid these ones which are threatened by dividend cuts.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBH) is a very good example where you should be cautious. The latest earnings per share of $0.0560 is not enough high to cover the dividend of $0.0624 per share. In other words, the earnings coverage ratio is 89.05%, and the fund needs to use its UNII balance to maintain its dividend. When the UNII balance amount is used up and if the earnings coverage ratio is still negative, we can expect a dividend cut.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) is the fund which caught my attention in a positive way. It offers a 5.04% current yield, and its dividend is fully covered by the earnings. On top of that, the UNII balance per share is in green territory.

Source: CEFdata.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage %

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average effective leverage of the sector is 35.3%. Logically, most of the funds with lower effective leverage have lower distribution rates compared to the rest of the closed-end funds. Seven funds from the sector have effective leverage equal to zero.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Above, you can find the chart of the funds with the lowest effective leverage and their yields on net asset value. If you are not a big fan of the high leverage, this chart will be very helpful.

Conclusion

Compared to the previous years, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened, but we remain cautious when we select our long positions due to the high Z-scores in the sector. However, there are several interesting trades which you can review if you use the discount as a metric.

Note: This article was originally published on September 22, 2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

