National Research Corporation: Uncovered, But Not Unloved

National Research Corp.'s addressable market has been expanding since the passing of the ACA and will continue to expand as the health care market becomes more value and performance based.

Investment Thesis

National Research Corporation (NRC) has built a high quality, scalable business model over the past 30 years. The management team's ability to execute on prudent long-term capital allocation led to a well executed equity recapitalization in 2018. The recapitalization has created a timely entry point into what remains a very profitable, high quality firm. The recurring subscription based revenue and potential for increased cross-over sales; as well as, the potential for increasing interest from new clientele based on a shift to a value-based payment system, and a more discerning healthcare consumer segment has created a stable and steadily growing revenue stream. The company’s revenue and cash flow profile paired with its industry leading profitability made it an ideal corporate finance case study on how adding modest leverage can assist in increasing returns to equity shareholders. In the near term the market has started to recognize the potential of this firm; however, there is still ample long-term potential for the equity holders of National Research Corporation.

Market Backdrop

As the 2020 presidential campaigns start to heat up and the economic cycle continues to move into the later innings one of the most controversial industry segments will continue to be the health care sector. This sector historically has been a late cycle bastion for investors looking to ride out increased market volatility due to steadily declining margins and increased demand uncertainty. However, since the 2016 presidential election, health care has been marred by unusual volatility due to increased debate stemming from both sides of the aisle concerning themes around what health insurance should look like in the United States to how individual drugs should be priced. With health care spending accounting for more than 17% of GDP in 2017, there is little question as to why this is such a hot button issue .

While both political parties have their own ideas of how certain objectives should be achieved, I believe both parties agree that the solution should be some combination of a customer-centric model where medical services compensation is tied to both patient outcome and the quality of service. Even in the event the market takes a sharp turn towards a single payer model, this most likely would be based on the current systems administered by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), which have required service providers to provide feedback through the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Services (CAHPS) program for a long time and have recently been working towards a more comprehensive “Star” rating system for all providers. In fact, beginning with the 2020 enrollment period all insurance providers who offer plans on the Affordable Care Act Exchanges will be required to provide these “Star” ratings to standardize comparisons between listings on the exchanges’ websites. These efforts are the earliest forays into improving transparency for a consumer driven health care and insurance industry.

Company Overview

Enter National Research Corporation. The company is a leading survey and data analytics provider to the health care industry. The firm has been conducting survey-based research in the health care industry since 1981 when CEO, Michael Hays, left what is now the Gallup Organization to start NRC. Over the past 38+ years the firm has developed an expertise and network that provides it a key competitive edge against its rivals in collecting, processing and analyzing mission critical data elements from millions of healthcare consumers. While its core services started off utilizing paper based surveys it has developed into a comprehensive digital on-demand platform titled The Voice of the Consumer (VoC) Platform, which provides a suite of subscription based modules to assist in collecting and analyzing data throughout the entire healthcare ecosystem. This platform consists of three primary modules, which can be independently or collectively subscribed to:

NRC Health’s Market Insights Solutions – Allows healthcare providers to track brand awareness and reputation through a syndicated survey that reaches more than 292,000 health care consumers in the top 300 markets across the country. This expansive data is paired with robust real-time analytical tools to provide advertising ROI and detailed segmentation information. NRC Health’s Experience Solutions – Is focused on improving patient experience, engagement and loyalty. This is the modern take on the traditional CAHPS compliant survey data which includes patient and residence feedback, workforce engagement, health risk assessments, transition tracking and improvement tools. This module provides real-time tools to help firms enhance the experience and value received by patients and insight in how to create a more attractive working environment for medical professionals. This module is comprised of multiple independent subscriptions, but generally is key to health care organizations to comply with regulatory requirements (CAHPS) and to improve reimbursement under value-based purchasing models. NRC Health’s Transparency Solutions – Independently creates and maintains a “Star Rating” based on verified patient feedback derived from actual patient survey data. This solution will become invaluable to physicians and health care organizations as a tool to drive new client acquisition through the internet as consumers become more informed and begin to make more thoughtful decisions about where they choose to experience the health care ecosystem.

In addition to the Voice of the Customer Platform, NRC has also positioned itself as a key thought leader in the health care industry. They tap into their proprietary network survey data in order to gain insight into the most pressing industry issues and best practices. They then offer this information through a subscription-based service known as, The Governance Institute (TGI), which includes conferences, publications, advisory services and internet based training geared towards governance, strategic planning, performance and reputation management.

Source: 2018 10-K Pages 2-3

Competitive Analysis

NRC’s largest competitive advantage is the network effect it has created over the past 38 years. The company’s client base is expansive and diverse including healthcare providers, clients and insurance companies and range from the largest to mid and small sized providers as well. Not only is NRC’s client base diverse, but the data collected spans the entire interaction between healthcare consumers and service providers. The breadth and more recently the near real time collection and processing of this data encourages firm clients to increase the scope of services over time, increasing contract value. In addition the subscription based model paired with incredibly high switching costs creates a very sticky client base. This combination of a consistent subscription revenue base and increasing incremental value added to each contract has created a stable historical revenue growth rate of close to 10%.

Historically NRC’s largest competition came from internal research conducted by large health organizations own marketing and quality improvement departments. In fact, in the company’s 10k filing they only call out one major direct competitor by name, Press Ganey (PG). PG is generally considered materially larger than NRC in terms of annual revenue. However, NRC has been focused on gaining market share from PG for the last several years as it is believed that PG is not able to provide a comparable level of service and customization as NRC due to their immense size and lack of flexibility. However, both of the major incumbents have seen increased competition from broader market research and technology solutions firms. NRC believes that the healthcare industry’s needs are unique enough that it will require a firm that is dedicated to providing industry specific features and capabilities to succeed at capturing any significant market share.

Source: 2018 10-K Page 4

Growth Catalysts

NRC views the primary driver of future growth as increasing the number of clients who currently subscribe to more than one module on their VoC platform. Currently, only 24% of the existing client base purchase more than one module. This leaves ample upside potential for increased sales to existing customers. In addition as the data and analytics they are able to offer continue to grow in scale and scope it will become increasingly attractive to larger health care organizations who have either historically used proprietary survey based tools or relied on one of the major competitors discussed above.

In addition to organic sales growth initiatives NRC also realizes that the health care industry is a very dynamic market place and that companies’ needs are always evolving. NRC is focused on creating value for both its existing and potential clients through the development or acquisition of new solutions that are able to capitalize on its existing data platform and/or survey network. This is one of the major reasons why NRC has strived to remain at the forefront of emerging health care trends through The Governance Institute, so that they can have their finger on the pulse of the health care market and drive the discussion instead of being forced to be reactive to disruption in the industry.

Source: 2018 10-K Page 5

Undercovered Security

To say that NRC is not a Wall Street darling is an understatement. According to Factset there are currently no brokers who broadly publish a price target for NRC. Outside of the smaller market cap (relatively speaking) the main reason that there is so little coverage of NRC has to do with a very peculiar, and arguably not very investor friendly, share class split that occurred in 2013. However, this stock was recapitalized under a single share class structure in April 2018, allowing for a straightforward analysis of the equity instead of a relative value debate between the different share classes. The elimination of this complexity should make the single class of equity more attractive to investors and more importantly to brokers to begin covering the stock again.

Technical Analysis

Technically speaking, the chart has held up. At first glance it may appear well over extended relative to the longer-term trend; however, it has recently held at the 50 day simple moving which is upward slopping and well above the 200 day which is also upward sloping. The recent pause has allowed the refresh the relative strength indicator which has been reset from over 80 in mid-July to a more supportive reading of 51. While not an oversold reading by any means, this does provide some headroom for buying pressure to increase.

Source: FactSet

Fundamental Analysis

Most investors would consider NRC’s valuation stretched. However, once you open the financial statements and compare their fundamental metrics to other business services peers with similar margins, the valuation becomes much more palatable. NRC’s EV/EBITDA of 23.5x compares well to the peer valuation of 27.8x and the LTM Price-to-Earnings Ratio of 31x compared to 42x of the peer group. While these valuations are high in an absolute sense, quality firms with outstanding profitability consistently trade at premium valuations.

Source: Data was compiled using Factset

In addition if you look at the firm’s trailing three year valuation metrics, both Price-to-Earnings and Price-to-Free Cash Flow are in line with the firm’s own historical valuation metrics.

Source: Factset

A key catalyst to the success of the firm was the equity recapitalization of the firm that took place in April 2018. Not only did this clear up a lot of confusion and discussion around which share class was most advantageous, but as part of this transaction the firm took on $36 million in long-term debt due in 2023. While many investors hear the words debt or leverage and run for the hills, I feel like this transaction was very intelligent given the company’s consistent free cash flow and earnings provided by NRC’s recurring subscription based revenue. The gearing of the firm’s balance sheet has allowed the firm’s impressive ROA of 25% in 2018 to be more than doubled, providing equity holders a return of almost 55%.

Valuation

Below is a summary table of my valuation analysis based on peer comparable business services equities and an expected continuation of accelerating growth over the next twelve months. I expect that sales growth will increase from 12% to 20% and EBITDA and EPS will go to 30%. Based on a composite of the three valuation approaches depicted below my twelve month price target for NRC is $75/share. However, the long-term potential upside for this company is significantly larger than the shorter term twelve month price target.

EV/EBITDA P/E LTM P/S LTM Est 2020 EBITDA* 58,731 Est 2020 EPS* 1.53 Est 2020 Sales/Share* 5.95 EV/EBITDA Multiple 30 P/E LTM Multiple 50 P/S LTM Multiple 13 Enterprise Value 1,761,942 Net Debt 35,000 Equity Value/Share 76.70 Equity Value/Share 77.40 Shares Outstanding 24,900 Equity Value/Share 69.36 *Assumes TTM EBITDA as of 2Q19 grown at 30% *Assumes TTM EPS as of 2Q19 grown at 30% *Assumes TTM Sales as of 2Q19 grown at 20%

Disclosure: I am/we are long NRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.