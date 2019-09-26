Our Investment Strategy With Cyclical Stocks

As usual, we only focus on wonderful businesses, but, with cyclical stocks, would pay extra attention to their fundamentals during past economic downturns.

But the recession could be a double-edged sword for market-leading cyclical businesses, as it helps wipe out the competition.

Pick cyclical stocks could be tough because of the less predictability of their businesses.

Overview

Cyclical businesses are tough for both management and investors. After all, even the experts find it difficult to predict the economic cycle accurately on a consistent basis.

For long-term buy-and-hold investors like us, one solution may seem simple - just purely focus on the non-cyclical ones. But then, such a solution would make investors give up a big pie of the total stock market, as many industries, such as technology, industrial, business service, and consumer product, have to be cyclical by nature.

Wonderful businesses are rare species and hard to find. Although enduring more economic uncertainties, some cyclical stocks do deliver long-term shareholder value on a risk-adjusted basis. In this regard, investors may want to pay extra attention to fundamentals while searching for such companies. Below are our screening factors that we would particularly watch out for in terms of cyclical stocks -

Return on capital: the business still earned a decent return on capital (e.g., 5%+ ROA, 10%+ ROTA, 10%+ ROIC) during the recession; Free cash flow: the business still generated a decent level of free cash flow (e.g., 5%+ FCF margin) during the recession; Financial strength: the company currently has a solid balance sheet with plenty of liquidity (e.g., a current ratio of over 2x) and a reasonable amount of debt (e.g., a D/E ratio of below 0.5x); Market leadership: the company possesses its dominant position in the category where it operates; Industry stability: the industry is stable and less prone to disruption; Long-term focus: the management was willing to invest for the long run to widen the moat and/or gain market share especially during the recession.

In our opinion, No. 6 is the most important factor among all the above for cyclical businesses, offering good opportunities to strengthen competitive positions, and hence, attractive risk-adjusted alpha opportunities for long-term shareholders (with the help from No. 1 - 5 of course).

We would like to exemplify the strategy using the 5 picks below.

Graco (GGG)

Minnesota-based Graco is the leading manufacturer of fluid handling systems and products for painting, anti-corrosion, fluid transfer, gluing and sanitary applications for markets like automotive, aeronautic, body refinish, wood, building, and construction.

The company operates mostly in the niche categories, where there is not so much competition and dominates the markets consistently through reputation, high switching cost and scale of distribution.

During the "darkest" days of the great recession, Graco was still able to generate at least 11% return on invested capital and 21% FCF return on total assets, while its closest competitor, Nordson (NDSN) could not even break even.

The FCF margin never dropped below 10% over the past 15 years (see below).

The strong and stable cash generation enabled Graco to continue investing during the recession to widen the gap against its peers. The company increased its R&D expense through 2008/2009, as shown below.

The management focuses on ROIC and invests for the long run. The company currently possesses a strong balance sheet with a 2.22x current ratio and a 0.22x D/E ratio. 40% of the total revenue at Graco are recurring, derived from aftermarket sales.

Due to high operating leverage, operating margins may look "ugly" during an economic downturn. But the business could take advantage of recessions to enhance its competitive position, and therefore, to deliver long-term shareholder value (given that it is purchased at the right price).

SEI Investments (SEIC)

SEI Investments is a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions that help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. What makes this company interesting is that it is both a financial software provider and an investment management shop.

SEI Investments help clients with accounting, regulatory reporting, client management, and more, though its technology-driven platforms. Once installed and integrated, the platform is hard to get rid of, as it is embedded in the day-to-day and missional-critical operations on the customer side. It would be neither cost-effective nor knowledge-based effective for the customer to switch to a new vendor even with lowers fees and slightly better quality.

Additionally, the full spectrum of services provided, from business process outsourcing to front-office investment management, and operations outsourcing, adds to the durable competitive edges for SEI Investments when facing its clients. This is why the mid-sized company is a household name in investment management circles.

Per YCharts below, SEI Investments generated at least 11% annual return on invested capital and at least 14% FCF on assets throughout the last recession, roughly matching the performance of Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR), one of its peers. At the same time, its largest rival, State Street (STT) was unable to make a profit or positive free cash flow.

The company generates tons of cash for its owners - even during the toughest time in 2008/2009, it maintained an above 15% FCF margin, as shown below.

SEI Investments has plenty of liquidity and minimal debt on its balance sheet, with a 5.78x current ratio and a 0.02x D/E ratio. The business still has a revenue model predominantly driven by asset value. But the management appears to consider the recession an opportunity to drive secular growth, as their CFO, Dennis McGonigle, replied to our recession concern previously as follows:

If we have an upcoming recession that results in disrupted markets, we usually see additional market opportunity emerge as the markets we serve become more attracted to outsourcing of technology, operations and asset management. We are not immune to market moves, however as ’08 and ’09 showed our business is financially resilient, our balance sheet is strong and our willingness and ability to lean into clients pays off in the long-term.

It is worth noting that SEI Investments invested more net cash during 2008/2009 than any other time during the past dozen years (see below).

Paychex (PAYX)

Paychex is the leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, retirement and insurance services for small- and mid-sized businesses.

Similar to SEI Investments, Paychex builds parts of its economic moat through the installed base of its integrated cloud-based HCM (Human Capital Management) platform. This, along with a strategic focus on the small- to mid-market space, helps the company dominate the market segment that it operates in.

Paychex mainly competes with Automatic Data Processing (ADP), the global mass-market player. There are also the smaller new entrants in the space, including Paylocity (PCTY), Benefitfocus (BNFT), and Workday (WDAY), while the latter two have yet to break even.

As you can imagine, the financial performance of Paychex should be highly correlated with the situation of the job market. But during the great recession, Paychex still generated superior returns on invested capital between 35% and 45%, beating the performance of ADP (see below).

As of the latest quarter, Paychex has a current ratio of 1.17x, which is above its historical average, and a D/E ratio of 0.3x. Over the past 15 years, the business maintained its superior FCF margin of above 25% (see below). The cash richness enables the company to invest in R&D, sales & marketing and M&A deals even during tough times. In the meantime, when the recession arrives, more cost-conscious businesses may consider Paychex's HCM platform and PEO services to improve efficiency.

Nike (NKE)

Nike is the world's largest supplier of athletic shoes and apparel and a major manufacturer of sports equipment. The company maintains its market dominance for so long through its consistent investments in branding and retail network.

According to the charts below, its major competitors, Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) (OTCQX:ADDDF) and Under Armour (UAA) (UA), have never been able to catch up with Nike in terms of return on invested capital or FCF return on assets.

During the last recession, Nike was able to generate a 15% return on invested capital and a 6% FCF return on assets at minimum, both outperforming Under Armour, which even experienced negative free cash flow (see above).

Nike has a strong balance with a 2.1 current ratio and a 0.38x D/E ratio. The FCF margin has always been above 5% over the past 15 years (see below). It can be reasonably expected that the company would take advantage of the next recession to further widen its economic moat.

As implied below, Nike spent more net cash on investments during the recession of 2008/2009 than either before or after the recession.

Accenture (ACN)

Partnering with more than three-quarters of the Fortune Global 500 and with a high customer retention rate, Accenture is a global leader in management consulting and professional services.

The long history of serving both international and local businesses worldwide as well as the comprehensive spectrum of expertise, insight, and knowledge have put Accenture in the No.1 position on most managers' minds when it comes to the need for consulting or technology (or both).

During a recession, businesses may cut the budget on outsourcing services. However, in 2008/2009, the return on invested capital at Accenture deteriorated to a much smaller degree than its competitors, including Infosys (INFY) and Cognizant Technology (CTSH).

The business has very minimal debt and plenty of liquidity on its balance sheet. The current ratio is 1.34x, which is roughly the historical average. Over the past 15 years, the FCF margin of the business never dropped below 9% for a single year (see below). The strong cash flow should provide Accenture with more downside protection and the capability to invest in R&D and sales & marketing even when its opponents struggle.

Summary

A recession is never good news for investors and managers of cyclical businesses. However, it is sometimes a double-edged sword for dominant players, as it helps wipe out competitions, and hence, strengthens their leading positions. In this regard, we would pay special attention to business performance during the previous recession, competitive position, and financial strength, as described above.

What is your favorite cyclical stock? Feel free to comment below.

