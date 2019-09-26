By The Book I.01: The Ben Graham Dividend September Folio

YCharts explains it selects stocks daily based on the Graham Defensive Investor screen, stocks are sought that "are large in terms of sales and total assets, have a strong track record of earnings and dividend payments, have a reasonable current ratio and level of long term debt, and that have a low valuation given by PE Ratios and Price to Book Value ratios."

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield Ben Graham Formula-selected dividend dogs showed 33.77% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little low-priced Graham-select dogs ruled this pack.

26 of 34 Graham Strategy stocks tracked by YCharts showed dividends >4% as of 9/24/19. Top-ten ranged 6.1%-12.38% by yield and ranged 21.7%-122.73% by broker price target upsides.

The Ben Graham defensive investor strategy contains ultra-stable stocks that rarely lose money over a long time-period, as sourced from the "Defensive Investor" screen in Graham's book, "The Intelligent Investor".

Last month, a previous series of "by the book" articles looked at five essential published investment strategies named for Ben Graham, Growth at a Reasonable Price, Peter Lynch, Large Cap Value, and Dividend Power. This coming month will bring the I-V.01 updates to those previous articles.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 19.08% To 128% Net Gains For Ten Top Graham Selected Dividend Dogs By Late September 2020

Five of ten top Graham selections by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for Graham defensive formula selected dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 50% accurate.

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to September 24, 2020, were:

Source: YCharts.com

China Yuchai International (CYD) was projected to net $1,279.77, based on the median of target price estimates from three analysts plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 81% more than the market as a whole.

CNOOC Ltd. (CEO) was projected to net $379.47, based on the median of target price estimates from eight analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 8% more than the market as a whole.

Ternium SA (TX) was projected to net $340.22, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from fifteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 33% less than the market as a whole.

Olin Corp. (OLN) was projected to net $379.47, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 58% more than the market as a whole.

Domtar Corp. (UFS) netted $260.57 based on the median of estimates from thirteen analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 97% more than the market as a whole.

Barclays PLC (BCS) was projected to net $257.69, based on the median of target estimates from 3 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 3% less than the market as a whole.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri (TKC) was projected to net $218.79, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 27% less than the market as a whole.

Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) was projected to net $197.58, based on the median of target price estimate from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 13% more than the market as a whole.

Kohl's Corp. (KSS) was projected to net $195.37 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from twenty-one brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 1% over the market as a whole.

PacWest Bancorp. (PACW) was projected to net $190.76, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from thirteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 50% above the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 36.05% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 38% more than the market as a whole.

Source: thelabradoresite.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

The Graham Selections For September 2019

How did this collection of 34 Graham select dogs come to be?

It was developed based on the "Defensive Investor" screen in Graham's book The Intelligent Investor. It selects stocks that have large sales and total assets, have a strong track record of earnings and dividend payments, have a reasonable current ratio and level of long-term debt, and that have a low valuation given by PE Ratios and Price to Book Value ratios.

34 Graham Selections By Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

34 Graham Selections By Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Graham Defensive Stocks By Yield

Top ten Ben Graham stocks selected 9/24/19 by yield represented seven of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Top dog was the lone energy sector finisher, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd (SHI) [1]. The top of three financial services Graham folio holdings placed second, while the others placed, sixth, and seventh: Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) [2]; PacWest Bancorp (PACW) [6]; Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG) [7].

A lone consumer cyclical sector representative placed third in the top ten, The Cato Corp. (CATO) [3]. Then, two industrials sector representatives placed fourth and eighth on this list, Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) [4], and China Yuchai International Ltd (NYSE:CYD) [8].

A single communication services representative placed fifth on the Graham list, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (TKC) [5]. Then, one basic materials firm placed ninth, Ternium SA (TX) [9].

Finally, to complete the Ben Graham defensive top ten dogs by yield a healthcare operation placed tenth, Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) [10].

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten September Ben Graham Defensive Screened Dogs Showed 13.4%-122.5% Upsides While (31) One Downsider Hit -1.17%

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 33.77% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Graham Select Dividend Stocks To 2020

Ten top Graham dividend dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Graham Formula Selected dividend dogs of 9/24/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented seven of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Graham Defensive Dogs (32) Delivering 36.99% Vs. (33) 27.65% Net Gains by All Ten Come September 2020

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the lowest priced five in the Ben Graham kennel by dividend yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 33.77% more gain than $5,000 invested as $0.5k in all ten. The second lowest priced selection, China Yuchai International Ltd. was projected to deliver the best net gain of 127.98%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Graham defensive formula selected dividend dogs as of September 24 were: Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS, China Yuchai International Ltd; Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO); The Cato Corp. (CATO); Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC), with prices ranging from $5.70 to $18.68.

Five higher-priced Graham dividend dogs as of September 24 were: Ternium SA; Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI); Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG); Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd. (SHI); PacWest Bancorp (PACW), whose prices ranged from $18.96 to $35.90.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your By The Investment Book Picks stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from Indexarb.com; YCharts; Yahoo Finance; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: thelabradoresite.com

