American Express Stock Buyback Program Will Boost Its Dividends

The stock is worth $132.60, 12% higher, based on the buyback program because of the way it will boost dividends per share.

Combined with its recently increased dividend which yields 1.45%, the buyback yield of 4.8% gives Amex a total yield of 6.25% to shareholders.

Since the last buyback program was announced, Amex has bought back 117 million shares, or 12.1% of its shares. This new program will take 3 years to complete.

Amex had 52.5 million shares left in the 2016 program, so it has already bought back 11.5 million shares in Q3. Amex bought back just 5.5 million shares in Q2.

American Express announced on Sept. 23 that it would buy back 120 million shares. This replaces the Sept. 2016 150 million program which had only 41 million shares left.

American Express Has a New Share Buyback Program

On September 23, 2019, American Express (AXP) announced a 120 million share buyback program, along with a 10% increase in its dividend per share. There are several interesting things about this so I decided to look into AXP's buyback program further. This article shows how the buyback program will boost AXP's valuation by 12% because of the boost it gives dividends per share growth.

The first thing to note is that American Express really believes in reducing its share count. The chart below shows that in the past 10 years it has reduced its share count by 30%, including the estimate for share reduction this year:

Source: Hake compilation of SEC filings

The second important point is that Amex is one of the few companies that state their repurchase targets in terms of the number of shares. Most other companies state their goals in terms of dollars to be spent.

The third thing to note is that American Express previously had two 150 million share repurchase programs. Here are the recent history of buybacks, quarter-end share counts, % reduction in shares, and amounts left in the various programs:

Source: Hake compilation of SEC filings

Amex noted in their statement about the new 120 million share repurchase program that there were 41 million shares left in the previous 2016 150 million share program. So this means in the past three years (Sept 26, 2016, to Sept. 23, 2019), Amex has bought back 117 million shares. This is close to the 120 million shares buyback program announced on Sept. 23, 2019. Thus, in the last three years, Amex has bought back 12.7% of its shares.

It also implies that during Q3 2019 Amex has already bought back 11.5 million shares, with just a few days left in the quarter.

All of this leads us to assume that on average Amex has bought about 39 million shares per year or about 10 million shares annually. This works out to about 4.5% of its shares outstanding each year. There were two quarters when Amex did not buy back any shares. That is why I raised the average to 10 million shares.

Source: Hake

Lastly, note that the share count did not fall exactly in line with the shares reduced. You can see this in the last column in the table below:

Source: Hake

The difference between the share count reduction and the number of shares bought back is due to shares issued to employees during each quarter. Nevertheless, the total share count still fell by 104.5 million shares during the 3 years of the prior 150 share buyback program, or 11.3% of beginning shares outstanding. This works out to about 35 million shares per year for three years or 8.7 million per quarter. It also implies that the buyback program leads to a net reduction of 3.8% of its shares per year.

Based on that I estimate AMEX will have 811.77 million shares outstanding by 2019 year-end, and 35 million fewer shares in 2020, or 777 million shares.

Valuation

A very simple way to value AXP is to determine where the dividend cost will be in 2 years, divide it by the present yield which provides a market value in millions. Then, since the number of shares will be much lower due to the repurchases, the price per share can be determined.

Here is how that model works:

A. The premise for this model is that Amex has had a very steady and consistent increase in its dividends. This can be seen in the following table:

Source: Seeking Alpha - AXP Dividend History

So the average increase in dividends per share has been 10.6% over the past 5 years. But the average increase in dividends cost to AXP has been much lower: 6.7%:

Source: Seeking Alpha - Cash Flow Stmts

The reason for this discrepancy is between the two growth rates is because the DPS benefits from the lower number of shares from the buybacks. Here is how the model looks using this annual 6.7% dividend cost increase premise:

Source: Hake estimates

B. The 6.7% dividend cost factor is plugged into the cost of the model above. In other words, the column "Divd Cost % Increase" is divided by the dividend yield to determine the "Mkt Value" amount.

C. The "Mkt Value" amount is then divided by the column "Yr End Shs" which brings the answer in the "Price" column.

D. The "Dividend Per Sh" column is determined by taking the figure in the "Divd Cost" column and dividing it by the "Avg Shs O/S" column.

E. The net result is that in 2 years, AXP will be worth $146.19 per share, which is 23% higher than today. To determine what it is worth today I use a 5% discount factor. This is because investors could easily buy other dividend-yielding stocks with a 5% dividend yield - whose dividend would be just as safe as AXP's. The 5% discount factor in 2 years from now is 90.7% (i.e. 1/((1+.05)^2). The present value of $146.19 at a 5% discount rate over 2 years brings AXP's value to $132.60 per share. This is an implied upside of 12%.

Note that this model effectively implies that the dividends per share rise 7.6% the first year and 11.9% the second year. They also show that the dividend per share would increase by $0.03 quarterly the first year and $0.06 quarterly the second year, or $0.09 total over two years. This is effectively 21% over 2 years or about 10.5% annually. That matches the historical average as seen in the table above.

Summary And Conclusion

American Express increased its dividend by 10% and increased its buyback program. It has historically bought back about 4.5% of its shares annually for the past 10 years. The dividend per share has risen 10.6% on average for the past 5 years and the dividend cost has risen 6.7%. Based on today's dividend yield the stock is worth 12% more at $132.60 per share.

Total Yield Value Guide Extensive financial analysis of high total yield and deep value stocks The Total Yield Value Guide launched on August 30, 2019. Until Sept. 30, I am offering a 20% discount to Legacy Launch subscribers, and a two-week free trial period. Total Yield Value Guide follows high dividend yield, and high buyback stocks (total yield) and stocks with abundant net cash, cash flow, and catalysts. Subscribers receive exclusive articles, model spreadsheets on stocks I have published both here and on other sites, access to all my historical articles and a chat room to discuss these stocks. Here is the link to subscribe.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.