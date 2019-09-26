McDermott International Has Serious Financial And PR Problems

The trading in securities of McDermott International (MDR) has been chaotic over the last week as investors faced extreme uncertainty and lack of transparency by management. Too much negative news has come from non-management sources and some positive news by management has been very vague. This public relations disaster might be indicative of the poor quality of management running the business on a number of other issues. The company, which is incorporated in Panama, could file for Ch.11 bankruptcy in the U.S. or it could be a great buying opportunity for investors.

Are the issues from the last week just poorly handled public relations problems or is the company in serious trouble? This article will look at some of the issues, but will, however, still raise more questions than answers.

Term Loan

The price of the $2.26 billion secured term loan plunging to under 70 cents on the dollar indicates that the market is very worried about the value of the underlying secured assets and/or the ability of McDermott to stay out of bankruptcy. The low price is an "orange" flag to investors in unsecured notes and stock.

The holders of this secured debt might want to use a credit bid to buy the underlying collateral assets under section 363((k)) as part of a Ch.11 reorganization plan. A credit bid would allow them to use the full face amount of their claim as if were cash to bid on the assets and not 70 cents current market price. Any other bidder would have to bid higher than their credit bid to buy the assets if the company is in Ch.11.

Many of the major holders of term loan paper are "loan to own" type of investors- Highbridge Capital ($105 million), Carlyle Group ($92 million). Venture CDO ($86 million), Sound Point ($74 million), Octagon ($42 million), and Capital Group ($36 million). (Note: This is not a complete list of large holders. The data is from a Bloomberg Terminal and could be out of date due any recent trading)

Lummus Technology

The company reported last week that they had received "unsolicited approaches to acquire" Lummus "exceeding" $2.5 billion. This is a very lukewarm statement. I am not sure if it is just a public relations wording problem or the potential offer is almost all talk.

Would some of the holders of the term loan prefer the company went into bankruptcy and then credit bid for assets, especially Lummus Technology? Why sell Lummus and get cash? Why not buy Lummus cheaply using a credit bid in bankruptcy?

Whoever is now the potential buyer of Lummus is effectively bidding against equity funds who could collectively use the price discount advantage of credit bidding if they went into Ch.11. It is, therefore, unlikely any outside buyer will be able to buy Lummus at a bargain price, especially since holders of the term loan may be asked to grant waivers on certain covenants in order for the company to secure a term loan while waiting for the sale to close. If the holders of the term loans are unhappy with the purchase price, they could refuse to give the waivers and try to force the company into Ch.11 so that they can buy the assets instead via a credit bid.

Lummus was owned by Chicago Bridge & Iron, which McDermott bought in May 2018. Lummus was bought for $850 million net cash in 2007 from Asea Brown Boven. The $2.5 billion talked about number compares to a current market value for the entire capital structure of $2.759 billion (Using $2.15 for stock, 70 for the term loan and revolving credit facility, 30 for unsecured notes, and a "guesstimate" price of 500 for preferred shares.) The $2.5 billion seems reasonable, but the lack of much disclosure in the press release causes concern that this is not even close to a "done deal". No time frame, no bidder name, and no discussion if subject to getting financing was mentioned in the press release.

$1.7 Billion Bridge Loan

Bloomberg reported that McDermott is trying to arrange for a $1.7 billion bridge loan to raise cash until the close of the Lummus sale or other asset sales. Their business model for major projects requires a lot of cash up, but it is unclear why they need so much additional cash now. If operations continue to worsen and as covenants becoming more restrictive, waivers might be needed to issue that much debt that matures too far out. Restrictive covenants (not a complete list):

1) minimum fixed charge coverage 1.5 to 1.0- June 30, 2019 it is 2.46x

2) maximum leverage ratio June 30, 2019 2.61x

4.25 to 1.0 Sept 30 2019

4.00 to 1.0 Dec 31 2019

3.75 to 1.0 during 2020

3.50 to 1.0 during 2021

3.25 to 1.0 2022 and beyond

3) liquidity- $200 million June 30,2019 $1.023 billion

(June 30, 2019 data is from 10-Q)

Bankruptcy Issues

McDermott is incorporated in Panama and is subject to their laws. If they do file for bankruptcy it most likely will be Ch.11 bankruptcy filed in a U.S. bankruptcy court under the UNCITRAL Model Law that covers cross-border insolvency. They still, however, will be subject to Panama Law #12 (Scroll down to page 44 Insolvencia Transfronteriza.) that covers insolvency in Panama. This law replaced the 1916 Code of Commerce in January 2017. The new law is very friendly to cross-border cases and should not be an issue for any stakeholder. Under the old law, unsecured noteholders, in an attempt to get a higher recovery, may have tried to stop the court in Panama from granting the U.S. bankruptcy court primary jurisdiction because the old law required liquidation and did not provide for any reorganization of a new company.

I would expect the holders of the term loans to be the key parties negotiating a Ch.11 reorganization plan. The plan most likely would try to greatly reduce debt and raise new cash. I would, therefore, expect the $1.3 billion unsecured notes to be cancelled and there could be some asset sales and/or rights offering of new equity to raise cash. Since there were, according to the latest filings, large holdings of both the term loan and unsecured notes by a number of hedge funds, the holders of the unsecured notes could get some recovery, such being able to participate in a rights offer. Retail holders of the unsecured notes need to be aware that often institutional investor backstop participation and other fees greatly reduce recoveries for retail holders. In addition, rights offers are frequently open to only accredited investors.

While I would not expect any direct recovery for equity holders, there could be some token for payment for releases to MDR shareholders. The releases could protect various people/entities from litigation over issues involving the purchase of Chicago Bridge & Iron in May 2018. Traders in options need to factor in the possibility the MDR shares do not go zero, but to some token amount as payment for releases.

Bargain

If the last week or so wild price changes were just a case of inept public relations and that not much has really changed, McDermott might be a bargain. While I think selling their best asset indicates very serious problems going forward, a huge reduction in financial leverage would be a step in the right direction. Because of the massive cash needed for projects, a growing backlog does not mean that much if you don't have the capital. I have traded MDR, but I have never been a holder/short seller for more than a few months at a time because their contracts have made it difficult to estimate future earnings/losses.

If you think poor public relations is just a scapegoat for major financial and operating problems, MDR is absolutely not a bargain and could it be headed for an in court restructuring.

Conclusion

Unless McDermott can sell assets quickly to raise cash, I think they are headed for court. This could be a typical Ch.11 case where first lien holders negotiate a plan with management. With secured term debt selling at such a large discount, the market is pricing in a case where even secured debt holders may not get full recovery. The unsecured noteholder's recovery is the most difficult to estimate at this time. The recovery for MDR shareholders is, in my opinion, easier to estimate-shareholders could get nothing unless there is some payment for releases.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I reserve the right to go long and/or sell short any and all McDermott securities, but I have no plans to do so over the next 72 hours.