Stag Industrial: A Sound Choice For Income

A bit of context

The rise of e-commerce, with its needs for warehousing space, and the economic expansion have been a boon for industrial REITs. The sub-sector has been a winner, with most names outperforming the Vanguard REIT ETF (VNQ). Besides long-established peers like Prologis (PLD), Duke Realty (DRE) and Liberty Property Trust (LPT), the relatively young Stag Industrial (STAG) stands out as a rising star in the SA community. The company has been firing on all cylinders since its IPO in 2011, aggressively growing its asset base while offering a relatively high dividend to investors.

10years performance of selected Industrial REITs. Source: Morningstar

With the company growing in market cap, late-cycle dynamics kicking-in, and a recession looming, investors may be wondering if the time to reassess their exposure has come. The article will not make specific macro assumptions, but I will take a closer look to STAG current economics to understand if the company still warrants a bullish stance from a fundamental perspective. The company certainly thinks the game is still in the early innings, pointing out to investors its addressable market is large enough to ensure growth will last for decades to come.

Source: Stag Industrial investor presentation, Summer 2019

Business and portfolio

Stag Industrial owns and operates industrial properties, focusing on the acquisition of single-tenant industrial properties in the US market. The company claims it follows a relatively unique strategy which is property-driven rather than location-driven. Other industrial RE buyers tend to focus geographically on a few primary markets and larger properties. Stag instead evaluates the property economics and prospective cash flows, not concentrating on primary (or super-primary) markets. Its competitors in secondary locations are often local investors who do not have the same level of access to financing, giving the company an upper hand in new property acquisitions and fueling external growth.

The current portfolio comprises of 409 properties in 38 States, mostly warehouse and distribution type (over 80% of the total assets) and light manufacturing facilities being the rest. Stag has an excellent geographical diversification, and no market contributes to over 10% of the REIT annual base rent. Philadelphia is the company biggest market, producing a bit over 9% of the REIT’s ABR.

Source: Stag Industrial website

The primary business risk associated with Stag’s kind of assets is that, when compared to other real estate building types, single-tenant industrial properties either generate full revenue or nothing. Also, since tenants typically cover certain operating expenses, when the property is vacant Stag, as the owner, is responsible for those expenses. Thus, the business risk associated with one property and tenant tends to be higher for the landlord than apartments or offices and requires longer re-leasing times. However, the company can still mitigate its risk by diversifying across a long list of properties/tenants. The properties do not require as much operating and capital expenses for re-tenanting, so idle assets do not have significant negative impacts from a cost perspective.

A skilled management team can, therefore, make the difference and create substantial value for shareholders by identifying opportunities in the market. Stag claims individual single-tenant properties are persistently mispriced due to their additional layer of risk, which creates higher potential volatility in asset cash flows compared to multi-tenancy assets. Investors apply higher risk premiums when evaluating these properties, but in theory, a sufficiently extensive, low-correlated collection of buildings can mitigate this binary risk. Stag’s management has executed well so far: lease retention ratio stood at 83% in 2018, with an average of 72% since the IPO. The company has also been apt to deals, opportunistically disposing of non-core assets while continuing to enlarge its overall portfolio. Shareholder’s value has also been created through operation, by repositioning assets from manufacturing to warehouse/distribution, expanding buildings, acquire vacant assets, and enhance marketability to re-lease them.

Source: Stag Industrial investor presentation, Summer 2019

Q2 2019 results

During the last earnings call, CEO Ben Butcher told investor the market is not showing any signs of a slowdown, and most notably the demand-supply balance remains favorable to landlords:

The industrial sector remains healthy, with tenant demand outpacing new supply in virtually every market in which we operate. Given these conditions, rental rates have continued to grow across these markets. Our second quarter and year-to-date operating metrics bear this out. STAG's portfolio continues to perform very well. (Benjamin Butcher)

As a result, the company is achieving releasing spreads over 20% while maintaining high retention. SS Cash NOI growth of 1.0% was also positive. While the increase is not particularly significant on an absolute basis, Stag continued a positive trend started with its IPO. Core FFO was flat on a per-share basis, but the company has been growing its asset base, strengthening its balance and active on the financing side, closing on new draw term loans at lower rates.

The company has continued to lower its AFFO payout ratio and deleverage at the same time (also thanks to strong EBITDA growth) bringing the net debt to adjusted EBITDA to 4.6x and fixed charge coverage ratio to 5.3x. I see these metrics particularly relevant and part of a virtuous cycle in which STAG, already rated BBB by Fitch and Baa3 by Moody’s, could benefit from an upward rating revision. Further improving its capital access, the company could, in turn, strengthening its balance. Stag already cruise within the required parameters for a change, but Moody’s wants to see a longer track record to proceed:

Upward rating movement is unlikely in the intermediate-term and would reflect a strong track record in managing its business through industry cycles and maintaining effective leverage below 40%, net debt to EBITDA closer to 5.0x, and fixed charge coverage above 4.0x. (Moody's)

Debt/EBITDA below 5x and coverage ratio above 4x are also the listed requirements indicated by Fitch that could lead to rating action.

Relative value against peers

With market nearby all-times highs, industrial REITs ain’t come cheap. While I have recently highlighted a few opportunities in laggard REIT sub-sectors, office and retail seem the spaces where it is still possible to fish for value. Quality names like Simon Property Group (SPG) and SL Green (SLG) currently sell for historically low P/FFO and well below NAV, but this is not the case for industrial REITs.

According to the latest REITWatch issue (I used their FFO and updated share price as of September 25th), industrial REITs trade at the average rich P/FFO of 23x and forward P/FFO of 21.4x:

Within the group, Stag valuation seems to remain surprisingly affordable considering that the only two cheaper names, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) and Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM) are very high-risk plays. In the case of PLYM, the company is the latest addition to the group with a market cap of only $200 million and sky-high leverage. The company sports an attractive 7.7% yield, but I find the lower valuation and higher dividend appropriate to the different associated risks.

In the case of ILPT, this REIT is externally managed by The RMR Group (RMR) which has been flagged several times on this site for unclear dealings with their entities and history of underperformance (to put it mildly) for companies such as Office Properties Income Trust (OPI). Again, the low P/FFO ratio seems justified by the different risk/return profile.

Among the less speculative names, Stag and Monmouth seem to offer the best bang for the buck, and Stag advertises to investors this discount (page 21). However, investors shouldn’t hurry to jump to conclusions. There are again good motives for the company to trade at half the P/FFO multiple of Terreno Realty (TRNO). For those who wish to take a more in-depth look there is a dated, but golden article by fellow contributor Beyond Saving. Long story short, there’s a considerable difference in asset quality between the two. As I said earlier, the single-tenant, secondary-markets kind of properties which are Stag bread and butter are considered “high risk” by the market. While cap rates of 6% - 9% are the norm for Stag, the average cap rates on “premium” industrial assets on which Terreno focuses are half those of the peer. Consequently, while the historical P/FFO range for TRNO has been 22x to 36x, it has been only 9x to 21x for Stag. Investors should account for asset quality and FFO growth, and reasonable expectations call for higher levels of growth from the kind of properties TRNO owns. On the other hand, analysts expect to see Stag growing its funds from operations at similar levels with peers trading at higher multiples.

As anticipated, TRNO expected FFO growth is almost double that of STAG. There are no big surprises from the data: the estimate call for about 6% increase from all established names, with the notable exception of PS Business Parks (PSB).

The dividend

The current average yield for industrial REITs stands at 3.5%, significantly lifted by the outsized payouts of PLYM and ILPT (without these two, the average would have been 2.8%). STAG is the third-highest yielder with a dividend of almost 5%, paid monthly. The stock has been a favorite among income investors also for this nice-to-have feature.

However, amongst fully valued assets, the highest returning stocks are those who can couple a decent yield with superior FFO growth prospects. Stag does not currently appear undervalued. The historical P/FFO multiple is right in the middle of its long-term trading range. Peer Monmouth, which has comparable growth prospects and dividend yield with Stag, trades in close range.

The company also believes its equity is reasonably priced and continues to issue new shares, both through its ATM program and new offerings. On September 24th, Stag announced the issuance of 11M common shares, with a greenshoe option for up to an additional 1.65M. Secondary offerings are standard financing for REITs, and I don’t see the issuance as a negative for the company, but still note that at its current share price, Stag’s cost of equity is reasonable and leaves opportunities to pursue accretive deals to the management.

If investors should not count on valuation-boost, their expected long-term return should be equal to dividend yield + FFO long-term growth. While the dividend is generous at 5%, I see somehow muted potential for FFO growth in the short-term. Growth within the entire economic cycle should nevertheless fall somewhere between 4% and 5%, providing a return of 9% - 10% to long-term shareholders.

However, there is a significant risk to this thesis. In the past years dividend increases were almost nil, with only token raises awarded to investors. If such growth is any indication of future performance, the total return investors could expect from STAG at present levels is about 7% rather than the 9% - 10% previously mentioned and that I find adequate for this kind of asset.

Wrapping it up

I recognize that, even besides the high yield, there are several reasons to like STAG Industrial. Although IPO-ing in 2011, Stag has been around since 2003 and has stood the test of time, most notably the Great Recession. With a new downturn becoming more and more inevitable, it is essential to be sure the company will survive the next slump and see the next upcycle. Benjamin Butcher is a veteran of real estate and has been with Stag since its very beginning. Interested readers can find a youtube video telling more about the company and its CEO here.

I also believe that, while single-tenant properties might be somehow riskier, Stag has done a great job in diversifying risk across an extensive poll of tenants and industries. The largest tenant accounts for only 2.1% of ABR, and the top 20 customers do not reach 20%.

Source: Stag Industrial investor presentation, Summer 2019

STAG has also been focusing on Non-Super Primary U.S. industrial markets, an entirely different strategy from some of its peers. The company has stressed several times in investor presentations that it can achieve strong performance in secondary industrial markets through careful underwriting.

Source: Stag Industrial investor presentation, Summer 2019

However, investors should remain vigilant about several not-so-exciting aspects of STAG. First of all the payout ratio, while decreasing over time, remains elevated and above the average of industrial peers.

The company is currently not cheap, and investors could suffer significant paper-losses in a downturn. A strengthening of the trade war rhetoric could have a negative impact on the Stag’s growth drivers, while the lower interest rates environment continuously invoked by President Trump would not help as much as investors might be expecting: Interest rates sensitivity is relatively small for industrial REITs.

All in all, while allured by the safe income perspective, I believe there are better risk-adjusted return opportunities in the current market, and so I rate Stag a HOLD.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLG, SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.