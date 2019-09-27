The Addiction To Stimulus Is A Monkey On Central Banks' Backs

I first came to Wall Street in 1981, when interest rates were at lofty levels. I remember having a discussion with one of the senior traders at the time about how he invested his bonus from the previous year. He told me that he had taken $100,000, a massive amount of money to me at the time and bought 30-year US government bonds that had a yield of around 20%. Each year, for the next three decades, that bond would pay him $20,000 while the value of the bond would be worth the same $100,000 at maturity. It all seemed incredible to me at the time, but the amazing thing was having $100,000 in the first place.

These days, in hindsight, the truly incredible factor was that interest rates were at 20% and the government would pay such a juicy coupon. Ironically, that trader made his bonus trading silver during the days when the Hunt Brothers took the price to $50 per ounce. While the price of silver got close to the 1980 high in 2011, bonds have never come close to a 20% yield in the US.

These days, central banks are addicted to monetary policy stimulus and historically low rates of interest. Since the 2008 financial crisis, dovish central bankers have been sitting on yields, which weighs on the values of fiat currencies. After two reductions in the Fed Funds rate since July 31 and the recent move by the ECB, rates are trending lower once again. Precious metals tend to thrive in a falling interest rate environment, and silver can be one of the most volatile members of the sector. Silver mining shares often outperform the price of the metal during bull market periods. The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is a product that holds shares in many of the leading primary silver producing companies. If the price of silver is blasting off to the upside, SIL could provide extraordinary gains.

Mario Draghi's swan song was another round of stimulus

Mario Draghi presided over the European Central Bank during a period of unprecedented monetary policy accommodation. His legacy will be as one of the most dovish central bankers in history. His final move was to lower the deposit rate by ten basis points and set the stage of a resumption of quantitative easing. The ECB will begin purchasing debt securities to the tune of 20 billion euros per month in November. He leaves the ECB with the printing presses starting again and the deposit rate a historic low of negative 50 basis points.

Mr. Draghi has handed over control of the central bank to the former managing director of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde.

The Fed followed at the September FOMC meeting

The September meeting of the US Federal Reserve followed on the heels of the ECB meeting. The Fed reduced the Fed Funds rate by another 25 basis points at its gathering on September 18 citing uncertainties over global economic conditions. The move was the second such reduction since July 31.

The Fed was not unanimous at its FOMC meeting. The vote for the one-quarter of one percent reduction was 7-3. Of the three dissenters, two favored no such rate reduction. Eric Rosengren and Esther George had voted against the July 31 move and continue to believe that the strength in the US economy does not support lower short-term interest rates. Meanwhile., James Bullard went the other way. He dissented because he believed that the Fed should have lowered the Fed Funds rate by 50 basis points at the September 18 meeting.

Chairman Jerome Powell suggested that the dissent within the committee was a healthy sign of contrasting opinions when it comes to the central bank's path of monetary policy. The move, statement, and press conference that followed the meeting left market participants with few clues about the next step by the US central bank. The market's consensus seems to favor another 25-basis point rate cut before the end of 2019.

The bottom line is that the world's central banks, led by the ECB and Fed, are pushing rates lower as the addiction to stimulus continues to be a monkey on the back of central bankers.

The new ECB President understands that stimulus needs to come from fiscal policy

One of the reasons for economic growth in the United States compared to the rest of the world has been the use of fiscal stimulus that replaced monetary policy actions over recent years. The tax and regulatory reforms under the Trump administration boosted economic growth and the stock market in the US. The next President of the ECB seems to understand that fiscal stimulus is necessary to lift the European economy out of its malaise. In an address to the European Parliament, Christine Lagarde aid that "central banks are not the only game in town." She said, "I am not a fairy."

Ms. Lagarde went on to express that wealthy economies in Germany and the Netherlands who "have the capacity to use the fiscal space available to them" should spend on improving their infrastructure.

In the US, Chairman Powell's predecessor Janet Yellen often said that fiscal stimulus was a necessary accompaniment to the monetary policy path of the Fed to establish sustainable economic growth. It appears that Ms. Lagarde is a student of Ms. Yellen when it comes to the impact of fiscal stimulus in the US. Christine Lagarde is likely to assume an initial dovish stance on monetary policy. However, she could put more pressure on members of the eurozone to spend money to create jobs and spur economic growth. Time will tell if her influence will jump-start the European economy, but the example of the US has been compelling.

Trade, Iran, and Brexit are a trio that will keep the pressure on rates for the coming months

Meanwhile, the "crosscurrents" that have created the uncertainty that caused the Fed to lower interest rates by 50 basis points since July 31 remain a clear and present danger to the global economy.

In his comments to the United Nations on September 24, US President Donald Trump made it clear that the trade war with China will continue until the Chinese capitulate and compromise on the many issues that have caused the wave of protectionist measures. The US President restated that China's treatment as an emerging economy when it is now the world's second-wealthiest nation is inappropriate. He also criticized the Chinese over their theft of intellectual property. The speech was a sign that the trade war that weighs on global economic growth is far from over.

The world continues to wait for a response to the attacks on Saudi oilfields on September 14, which knocked out half of its daily crude oil output. The United States slapped additional sanctions on Iran, but there has been no observable military response to the action that increased tensions in the Middle East. The potential for hostilities in the region of the world that is home to more than half the world's oil reserves is another factor that threatens periods of fear and uncertainty in markets.

The deadline for Brexit is still on October 31. The positioning within the UK continues to create more than a little uncertainty about the path of the divorce from the EU by the UK. In the latest move, the Supreme Court in the UK said that the five-week suspension of the Parliament was an illegal move by the Prime Minister. The Parliament was back in session on Wednesday, September 25. The legislature had made it illegal for the Prime Minister to exit the EU unless he has a deal in hand by October 19.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Johnson continues to tell the public that he will fulfill the will of the British people and take the UK out of the EU by October 31. The chances of a general election with a host of different potentials outcomes has risen in the UK. The coming weeks could be a very volatile time as the political issue plays out in London.

Meanwhile, political divisiveness in the US continues to increase. On September 24, the Congress appeared to be moving closer to an impeachment vote against the President. The bottom line is that there are more than a few issues that create the "crosscurrents" that have caused central banks around the world to resort to cutting interest rates in the current environment.

Silver sent a message on Sept. 23 - SIL for the upside

Gold has been rallying on a combination of lower interest rates and the fears surrounding the impact of the trade war on the global economy. War in the Middle East is another factor that could underpin precious metals prices. At the same time, gold rose to a high in July 2016 in the aftermath of the Brexit referendum, so there are lots of issues that support the price of the yellow metal.

Gold broke out to the upside of its $331.30 trading range that had been in place since 2014 when the price broke above $1377.50 per ounce in June. While silver followed gold higher, it has yet to challenge the July 2016 high at $21.095. On Monday, September 23, the price of silver sent a bullish sign to markets.

The daily chart of December silver futures highlights that after reaching a peak at $19.75 per ounce on September 3, the day that gold reached its most recent peak, silver corrected to a low at $17.47 on September 13. The December contract closed on Friday, September 20 at $18.055 per ounce, and spiked higher to $18.78 on Monday, September 23. On Tuesday, silver made a marginally higher high at $18.81. The chart also shows that volume in the silver market on September 23 and 24 was higher than usual, which is a technical validation of the move to the upside. However, on Wednesday, September 25, the price came right back down. Volatility in the silver market has increased significantly over the recent sessions. The December contract was at the $18 per ounce level on September 26.

The current political and economic landscapes around the world have provided support for gold and silver prices. If silver is heading higher and challenges the July 2016 peak and critical technical resistance level at $21.095 per ounce, the shares of silver mining companies are likely to outperform the price action in the silver market on a percentage basis. The Global X Silver Miners ETF product has net assets of $537.32 million and trades an average of 453,940 shares each day. The ETF charges an expense ratio of 0.65%. The top holdings of SIL include some of the leading companies that extract silver from the crust of the earth, including:

A product like SIL eliminates the idiosyncratic risk of holding shares in a single silver mining company by diversifying across a portfolio of companies with exposure to the price of the precious metal. The price of December silver rose from $17.47 on September 13 to a high at $18.81 on September 24, a rise of 7.67%.

Over the same period, the SIL ETF moved from $28.64 to $31.24 per share or 9.1% as the product outperformed the price action in the silver market. If silver breaks above the July 2016 high, the money flowing into speculative mining share could make its percentage performance even more dramatic compared to the futures market.

The addiction to monetary policy stimulus by the world's central banks is a monkey on their backs and a habit that will be difficult to break. Lower interest rates and the many issues facing the world are bullish for precious metals price. Silver is the member of that group that always has the potential to move the most on a percentage basis.

