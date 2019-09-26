BlackBerry: The Great Leveler Has Arrived

Mimi On The Beach by Jane Siberry

To say that investors in BlackBerry Limited (BB) are having a rough week may be the understatement of the year. The Q2 2020 earnings call, which occurred Tuesday morning, resulted in immediate analysts' downgrades, which then caused the bottom to fall out of BlackBerry's stock price, dropping from $7.51 Monday night to a recent $5.51 on Wednesday afternoon.

But BlackBerry has not been singled out as the only overpriced player in the industry. The Great Leveler has been busy bulldozing over most cybersecurity stocks this summer while showing no patience for any weak-kneed CEOs. CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD), Zscalar (ZS), Tenable (TENB), and CyberArk (CYBR) are four of the hardest-hit companies, but there are others.

In my previous article on BlackBerry, I indicated that I would wait a year, then re-evaluate where BlackBerry stands in terms of financials and traction for new products.

However, based on recent price action, I believe that BlackBerry is severely undervalued, and now is a good time to jump in for a short-term trade. Therefore, I am revising my rating for BlackBerry from neutral to bullish.

New CRO

During the earnings call on Tuesday, it was indicated that the current CFO, Steve Capelli, will do a lateral transfer and become the new CRO. I view this as a positive move as Mr. Capelli has a great deal of experience with international sales, marketing, operations, customer support, and human resources. His profile can be found here.

It appears that he was brought in at the beginning of 2019 as CFO in order to get his feet wet with BlackBerry's business with the full intent of moving him to the CRO position. This is a positive move for BlackBerry, but don't be surprised if, in the short term, the sales organization is revamped and expenses go up. If BlackBerry plays out like other SaaS companies, we should not expect a positive impact on revenue for at least 6 to 12 months.

Stocks tend to revert to the mean. Even Jane Siberry can tell you that. Overpriced stocks will fall back to the mean, and underpriced stocks will rise to the mean. This process often takes time but is a universal law.

Stock Valuation

In this section, I will show that BlackBerry is substantially undervalued relative to other SaaS companies. At some point in time, BlackBerry stock will revert to the mean SaaS valuation. There are many variables to account for, but all else being equal, the implication is that the company's stock price will rise.

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 84 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, BlackBerry is significantly below the trendline, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is much lower than its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that BlackBerry is substantially undervalued relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

The Trade

BlackBerry's stock price is sitting at approximately $5.51 as of Wednesday night. I am looking for a rebound up to the resistance level of about $6.60, probably within a fairly short period of time. $6.60 is the target price, and speculators should close out the trade when the target is reached.

I wouldn't turn this into a long-term trade. This is a bet on an oversold stock price, not on good company fundamentals. That being said, this company is the flag-bearer for Canadian high technology ever since the collapse of Nortel. I believe that the Canadian government will provide support if required, particularly in the area of automotive products.

Investment Risks

Oversold stocks often remain oversold for a long period of time, depending on market conditions and the continued flow of bad company news. The momentum is downward, and the stock price may continue down to a much lower floor price.

The market has been bearish with regards to SaaS stocks recently and with BlackBerry specifically. Even a slight miss on guidance or drop in billings on the next earnings call could result in another drastic share price revaluation.

The trade dispute between President Trump and China is ongoing and has the potential to cause market turbulence or even drive the United States into a recession. A decrease in economic activity will have a negative impact on BlackBerry's operations. Brexit is a wildcard and may affect business in the UK, Europe or even globally.

Summary

BlackBerry's Q2 2020 quarterly earnings call did not go over well with analysts, resulting in several downgrades. There has been a dramatic price drop from $7.51 down to $5.51. I expect that there will be a bounce up to the $6.60 range in the near term. Company fundamentals have not improved over the course of the quarter, but the company has installed an experienced CRO who has been brought up to speed on the business. I don't expect any improvement in sales for 6-12 months as a result of this move. I am revising my rating on BlackBerry from neutral to bullish based on the extreme undervaluation of the stock. Investors should close out the long position at a target price of $6.60. This is not a long-term play, not until revenue growth is demonstrated across the product lines.

