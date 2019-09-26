Nio: Much Worse Than First Thought

Earlier this month, I encouraged investors to sell shares in Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NIO) before the stock saw new lows. With delivery numbers not growing as fast as hoped, large losses and cash burn put the company's future in question. Unfortunately, Tuesday's earnings report showed the situation is much worse than previously thought.

For the second quarter, total deliveries were down more than 400 vehicles sequentially, with a huge drop in the ES8 model offset by the start of ES6 deliveries. This led to a roughly 7% decline in sequential revenues to about $219 million, which actually beat analyst estimates. However, the company's net loss, including the impact of its major recall, was almost $480 million, up more than 25% from Q1 2019. The company's cash position at the end of the quarter stood at $503 million, down from $1.12 billion three months earlier.

This was a company that was supposed to be a major player in the Chinese EV space, but growth has just not come as expected. For Q3, management guided to deliveries of 4,200 to 4,400 units, with the result being revenues of $232 million to $242.2 million. That was dramatically below what the street was expecting, as Seeking Alpha showed an average Q3 estimate of $625.5 million and Yahoo Finance had an average estimate of $558.8 million. Using either number, top line guidance is less than half of what the street was looking for.

In my previous article, I discussed how the company announced a private placement to raise $200 million in much needed funds. As the huge cash decline in the quarter showed, it is likely that a lot more capital will be needed, and the company was already is in a net debt position of more than $700 million at the end of June. With the stock plunging to a new all-time trading low as seen below, an equity raise would result in a bit of dilution with a market cap now down to about $2.2 billion. Remember, we're just a week away from the end of Q3, so what's the cash balance now?

Included in the second quarter earnings release was a statement about the company looking at several cost cutting measures, primarily through reducing the number of employees. A soft auto market in China has not helped the situation, but the company is looking to enhance its value proposition later this year when it launches new versions of its vehicles with an 84 kWh battery pack to enable longer range. Unfortunately, there's a lot of EV competition in China, and Tesla (TSLA) is getting ready to start production at its own Chinese factory in the coming months, providing another headwind for Nio.

In the end, it's a very bad day for investors in Chinese EV name Nio. While the company did report Q2 revenues above expectations, a significant loss was reported and that led to a lot of cash burn. It's never a good sign when management decides to cancel its earnings call, and Q3 guidance was well below expectations. The forecast is really bad when you consider how late in the current quarter this report came, and analysts couldn't even ask what the cash balance is with the three month period nearly finished. With the name struggling to hit growth estimates and likely needing a lot more capital moving forward, it would not surprise me to see this name lose the $2 handle for good in short order.

