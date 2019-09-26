Visa: Valuation Follow-Up

Visa is more or less balanced in terms of analysis of internal growth.

A few days ago, I published an article with a comparable valuation of Visa (V) through historical-priced and forward-priced multiples. Today I would like to continue with the topic of Visa valuation.

In case of Visa there are several dependencies which allow us to judge how balanced the company's price is. I will consider only the strongest of them.

Over the last 10 years, Visa’s capitalization has been in a very strong (R^2=0.98) linear relationship with its revenue TTM absolute size:

As you can see, Visa’s current capitalization is approximately 10% above the balanced level within the bounds of this model. How can we explain this fact without assuming that Visa’s capitalization is overvalued?

Has the company’s revenue growth rate increased significantly in recent years?

The answer to this question is “no”:

Then, has the company’s gross margin grown significantly?

The answer to this question is “no” as well. However, it should be recognized that that the gross margin of 80% is certainly impressive.

Let's look at Visa's revenue growth rates in more detail.

Analysts' average expectations do not expect acceleration of Visa's revenue growth rate in the coming quarters:

Given this fact, let's consider the long-term relationship between Visa’s revenue growth rate and its P/S multiple:

As you can see, since 2015 Visa's three-year CAGR of revenue and the company's capitalization, reflected by the P/S multiple, have been in strong direct relation. If we take the analysts’ average expectations as a basis, within the bounds of this model the company’s balanced price per share in Q2 2020 will be around $167 (which is actually not much different from the current level).

Now let's turn to the parameters of profitability.

Based on the long-term relationship between the EPS TTM absolute size and the company's capitalization, Visa's current price is perfectly balanced:

Considering the long-term relationship between EBITDA's absolute size and Visa's capitalization, the company's current price is slightly overvalued. But this relationship is worse than the previous one and therefore deserves less trust.

Now let's side Visa's financial indicators aside and look at the long-term trend of its shares in order to determine what can be expected from this company in the coming year.

The long-term price dynamics of a public company’s stock very often follows an exponential trend. And in this respect Visa is a classic example. Here is this trend (an exponential trend always looks like a straight line on the graphs with log y-axis):

As you can see, the last five years the actual price of Visa's stock hasn't been deviating from this trend by more than one standard deviation. It means the company is growing in full accordance with its natural trend. And this is a good sign.

Putting It All Together

Visa is growing, neither outpacing nor falling behind its trend. At the same time, judging by the current revenue and EPS growth rates, it is approximately fairly valued by the market.

In my opinion, we should not expect rapid growth for Visa’s shares in the medium term. But what concerns the average level of total price return, Visa will certainly demonstrate it by the end of the year.

