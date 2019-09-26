Keppel Infrastructure Trust: Acquisition Of Australian Chemicals Distributor Is Hopefully A Sign Of More To Come

Keppel Infrastructure Trust is trading at a trailing distribution yield of 7.1% and a P/B of 1.86 times based on its share price of S$0.525 on September 25, 2019.

Keppel Infrastructure Trust's gearing has improved to 34.0% with recent fund-raising activities, which should give it sufficient debt headroom to pursue further acquisitions.

The acquisition of Australian chemicals distributor Ixom in February 2019 has helped to address some of the issues depressing Keppel Infrastructure Trust's unit price in the past.

Keppel Infrastructure Trust's unit price performance has been disappointing in recent years because of limited organic growth, the risk of not renewing concessions and the difficulty of making yield-accretive acquisitions.

Elevator Pitch

Singapore-listed infrastructure-focused business trust Keppel Infrastructure Trust (OTC:KGTTY) (OTC:KGTTF) [KIT:SP] is currently trading at a trailing distribution yield of 7.1% and a P/B of 1.86 times. Further yield compression is dependent on Keppel Infrastructure Trust's ability to execute on yield-accretive acquisitions in the future. Keppel Infrastructure Trust's improved balance sheet strength following recent fundraising puts it in a good position to pursue new acquisition targets. The trust also has a Right of First Refusal or ROFR option on assets that its sponsor Keppel Infrastructure Holdings owns.

However, given the inherent uncertainty of acquisitions in terms of timing and the availability of opportunities, I suggest a lower entry price of S$0.495 pegged to a 7.5% distribution yield.

This is an update of my initiation article on Keppel Infrastructure Trust published on April 17, 2017.

Unit Price Performance Has Been Disappointing

Keppel Infrastructure Trust's unit price performance has been disappointing in the past two and a half years since my initiation article. Its unit price (not adjusting for distributions received) went from S$0.53 on April 17, 2017 to a high of S$0.58 in January 2018, before dropping to a three-year low of S$0.44 in November 2018. Keppel Infrastructure Trust last traded at S$0.525 on September 25, 2019, which translates to a trailing 7.1% distribution yield.

In other words, there has been limited yield compression and unit price growth in the past two and a half years, as Keppel Infrastructure Trust traded back to where it was at the point of my initiation.

In my opinion, there are three key reasons for Keppel Infrastructure Trust's lackluster unit price performance.

Firstly, Keppel Infrastructure Trust is not growing, despite offering steady, recurring revenue and an attractive high single-digit yield. This is reflected in Keppel Infrastructure Trust's distribution history. It has paid out a consistent quarterly distribution per unit of S$0.0093 since 3Q2015.

Keppel Infrastructure Trust derives the majority of its revenue from availability-based payments which are independent of actual usage. These include fixed payments from waste-to-energy plants, a seawater desalination plant and a combined cycle gas turbine power plant among the trust's infrastructure assets.

The only notable exception is Keppel Infrastructure Trust's ownership of City Gas, a producer and retailer of piped town gas in Singapore. City Gas earns a fixed margin per unit of gas sold, so revenue from this asset does fluctuate with consumer demand and usage. But this is mitigated by the fact that fuel and electricity costs are passed through to the consumers and City Gas holds the sole license to produce and retail piped town gas in Singapore.

Also, Keppel Infrastructure Trust has minimal counterparty credit risk, with its key customers or off-takers being statutory boards of the Singapore government such as The Public Utilities Board and National Environment Agency.

On the flip side, stability comes at a price. Keppel Infrastructure Trust offers limited organic growth precisely because of the fixed availability payments, with only City Gas having some upside in terms of low single-digit volume growth.

In contrast, REITs can deliver significant organic growth from positive rental reversions. I wrote about property and media conglomerate Singapore Press Holdings Limited (OTCPK:SGPRF) (OTCPK:SGPRY) [SPH:SP], or SPH in a recent article. SPH owns a majority stake in a retail REIT, SPH REIT, which delivered a year-to-date +8.4% portfolio rental reversion (the adjustment of rentals to market rates when leases are renewed) for 9MFY2019 (YE August).

Secondly, most of Keppel Infrastructure Trust's assets have finite lives which deserve some form of discount, as the market prices in the risk of non-renewal. Even if the concessions are renewed in the future, there could be potentially unfavorable changes to tariffs and other terms and conditions.

The concessions for the Senoko Waste-to-Energy Plant and the Keppel Seghers Tuas Waste-to-Energy Plant expire in 2024 and 2034 respectively, while the concessions for the SingSpring Desalination Plant and the Keppel Seghers Ulu Pandan NEWater Plant will come to an end in 2025 and 2027 respectively.

Thirdly, Keppel Infrastructure Trust finds it challenging to deliver inorganic growth. The trust's high distribution yield is at around 7%. To make yield-accretive acquisitions, Keppel Infrastructure Trust has to either buy assets at very attractive prices (implying high capitalization rates) or utilize additional financial leverage.

Bargain purchases are difficult because quality assets are rarely cheap, and recent asset sales have been transacted at low capitalization rates partly due to the current interest rate environment. The mix of debt and equity financing in any potential asset acquisition deal is constrained by Keppel Infrastructure Trust's gearing. At the end of 2018 (prior to recent fundraising which I will discuss later in the article), the trust's gross debt-to-assets ratio was 40.6%. While Keppel Infrastructure Trust is not bound by any regulatory limits on gearing, it tends to be compared against Singapore-listed REITs which have a statutory gearing limit of 45%. If Keppel Infrastructure Trust's gearing exceeds 45%, it could be deemed to be riskier (from a credit risk perspective) and less attractive, which implicitly limits the trust's debt headroom.

An acquisition and other fund-raising activities this year by Keppel Infrastructure Trust has gone some way in addressing the above-mentioned issues.

Acquisition Of Australian Chemicals Distributor Ixom

On February 19, 2019, Keppel Infrastructure Trust completed the acquisition of Australian chemicals distributor Ixom HoldCo Pty Ltd. This is a significant acquisition for Keppel Infrastructure Trust with Ixom contributing 15.4% of the trust's distributable cash flows in 1H2019. Assuming the acquisition had been completed on January 1, 2019, Ixom is likely to have accounted for close to a quarter of Keppel Infrastructure Trust's distributable cash flows.

Ixom's Businesses

Source: Keppel Infrastructure Trust's November 2018 Presentation

Ixom's Assets

Source: Keppel Infrastructure Trust's November 2018 Presentation

Ixom is the sole manufacturer and provider of liquefied chlorine in Australia. Approximately 80% of Ixom's EBITDA is generated from infrastructure assets which serves as barriers to entry. The company's assets such as bulk liquids storage facilities or terminals, bulk storage tank sites and chlor-alkali manufacturing facilities are well located, making it difficult for competitors or new entrants to replicate a similar infrastructure network. For example, one chlor-alkali facility, three tank sites and six terminals are located close to the Melbourne port, while another chlor-alkali facility, five tank sites and six terminals are within close proximity of the Botany port in Sydney. Similarly, a couple of Ixom's tank sites and terminals are located near the Lyttelton port and Auckland port in New Zealand.

Ixom has a diversified base of approximately 8,000 clients comprising both municipal entities and blue chip companies. No single customer accounted for more than 6% of Ixom's revenue for FY2018, and the top 10 clients represented only 15% of the company's top line in FY2018. The tenure of client contracts tends to be between three and five years.

As highlighted in the preceding section, I think that this acquisition helps to address some of the issues that have depressed Keppel Infrastructure Trust's unit price in the past years.

One issue is regarding the limited organic growth of the majority of the trust's existing assets which provide fixed availability payments. In comparison, Ixom is a beneficiary of the growth in demand for chlorine and caustic soda in the mid-to-long term. Chlorine consumption tends to be correlated with population and GDP growth which should trend upwards over time; while Ixom's caustic soda sales are supported by the fact that Australia and New Zealand are key dairy-producing countries and exporters. Ixom delivered a decent three-year EBITDA CAGR of 5.5% between FY2015 (YE September) and FY2018.

Nevertheless, it has to be noted that revenue from Ixom is unlikely to be as stable as the fixed availability payments provided by concession assets. If the economies in Australia and New Zealand weaken, Ixom's sales are likely to be negatively impacted in the short term.

Another key issue is that most of Keppel Infrastructure Trust's assets have finite lives with concessions expiring in the next decade. Ixom owns its infrastructure assets in perpetuity (notwithstanding obsolescence and wear and tear). The trust has reduced its exposure to assets with finite lives following the acquisition of Ixom, which accounted for a quarter of its assets as of June 30, 2019.

Also, Keppel Infrastructure Trust paid a reasonable price for Ixom with an EV/EBITDA acquisition multiple of approximately 8.2 times. Australian chemical peers such as Incitec Pivot (OTCPK:ICPVF) (OTCPK:INCZY) (OTCPK:ICPVY) [IPL:AU] and Nufarm (OTC:NUFMF)(OTCPK:NFRMY) [NUF:AU] are trading at 11.9 and 9.3 times trailing EV/EBITDA respectively; while DuluxGroup was bought out by Japan's Nippon Paint (OTCPK:NPCPF) [4612:JP] at 16.1 times EV/EBITDA.

In the next section, I elaborate on how Keppel Infrastructure Trust financed the acquisition of Ixom.

Future M&A Opportunities Supported By Strengthening Of Balance Sheet

Keppel Infrastructure Trust initially funded the acquisition of Ixom with senior secured debt and a bridge loan facility. Subsequently, the trust raised S$300 million from a private placement in March 2019, which was followed by a preferential offering in April 2019 that raised an additional S$200 million. In June 2019, Keppel Infrastructure Trust raised another S$300 million from the issuance of subordinated perpetual securities. The equity funding proceeds were used to pay down the acquisition debt.

Following the acquisition of Ixom and the fund-raising activities, Keppel Infrastructure Trust's gearing improved from 40.6% as of end-2018 to 34.0% (with perpetuals treated as equity) as of June 30, 2019. This gives Keppel Infrastructure Trust significant debt headroom to pursue further acquisitions, if its current gross debt-to-assets ratio of 34.0% is compared against the 45% statutory gearing limit for Singapore REITs.

Looking ahead, Keppel Infrastructure Trust could either acquire other third-party assets similar to Ixom or exercise its Right of First Refusal or ROFR option on assets that its sponsor, Keppel Infrastructure Holdings owns. The Keppel Marina Desalination Plant scheduled to commence operations in 2020 and Keppel Infrastructure Holdings' remaining 49% interest in Keppel Merlimau Cogen (Keppel Infrastructure Trust acquired a 51% interest in June 2015), a 1,300 MW combined cycle gas turbine power plant, are potential asset injections from its sponsor in future.

On September 16, Keppel Infrastructure Trust announced that it is divesting its 51% stake in 1-Net North Data Center and it expects to receive net disposal proceeds of S$51.3 million. The trust has highlighted that divestment proceeds will be "redeployed into quality acquisitions that will strengthen KIT’s (Keppel Infrastructure Trust's) portfolio." This is positive, as the trust is optimizing its asset portfolio by recycling capital into higher-quality assets.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Keppel Infrastructure Trust are a slower-than-expected pace of new acquisitions, overpaying for assets of inferior quality and a failure to renew concessions for its key assets when they expire.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.