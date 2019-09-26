Bar Harbor Bankshares' Earnings To Benefit From Maine Acquisition

We expect the upcoming acquisition of 8 branches to lead to strong growth in earnings assets, which will help boost BHB's bottom-line.

Earnings of Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) have declined in the first half of 2019, but we expect them to improve on the back of the company's acquisition of eight bank branches. We expect the company's bottom-line to also receive support from net interest margin and non-interest income.

Lower Funding Cost to Support Margin

We expect cost of funds to decline in the future due to the 50bps Fed Funds rate cut in 2019. Furthermore, funding cost will also be positively affected by the company's increased focus on building non-interest bearing deposits, which increased by 12% year-over-year in the first six months of FY19. However, BHB's average non-interest bearing deposits declined in 2QFY19 compared with 1QFY19.

We expects yields to also decline in the remainder of the year due to Fed Funds rate cut, which will affect floating rate loans this year. We do not expect BHB to cut its yields sharply for new loans as the company noted in its latest 10-Q filing that it is concentrating on opportunities with proven borrowers regardless of competitive pressures.

The table below shows our projections for BHB's yields, costs and margins. Please note that the margin is showing a decline in 2019 due to the decrease in the first half of the year.

Acquisition of Maine Branches to Support Growth of Earning Assets

As noted in the latest 10-Q filing, BHB's management hopes to complete the acquisition of eight branches in central Maine in 4QFY19. These branches have $287 million worth of deposits and $111 million loans. Consequently, we expect BHB's net loans to rise by 5.0% in 4QFY19, taking the full year growth to 9.2%. Apart from the acquisition, there is little reason for loan growth due to our outlook of economic slowdown. BHB's biggest segment for loans is residential real estate, and the housing market has been showing signs of slowdown since early 2019. Housing starts did rise to a 12-year high in August, but we expect it to have been an anomaly. The table below shows our projections for BHB's key balance sheet items.

Non-Interest Income to Further Support Earnings

Non-interest income was one of the main drivers of income in 2QFY19. Going forward we expect non-interest based income to further grow as the company plans to start focusing on wealth management business. In 2QFY19 BHB hired a President of Wealth Management who will lead the business as one collective organization. We expect non-interest income to grow 10% in 4QFY19 and then 14.5% in FY20.

Due to support from loan growth, net interest margin and non-interest income, we expect BHB's earnings to grow by 21.7% in FY20. The table below shows our earnings estimates.

Dividend Yield Expected at 3.53%

We expect BHB to maintain its quarterly dividend at $0.22 per share in 4QFY19 and FY20. This dividend estimate implies a forward dividend yield of 3.53%.

Valuation Analysis Suggests Slight Price Upside

BHB has historically traded at an average price to book (P/B) ratio of 1.18, but using this ratio to value the stock is inappropriate as we expect BHB to earn a lower return on equity in the future than it managed to in the past. Consequently, instead of using our usual valuation method of historical P/B multiple, we have decided to use justified P/B. This method has been derived from Gordon Growth Model and it determines justified P/B from the following formula:

Justified P/B = (sustainable ROE - growth rate)/(required return - growth rate)

From our projected statements, we have arrived at a value of 7.1% for sustainable ROE. Using this value along with a growth rate of 3.0% and required return of 7.2% gives us a justified P/B multiple of 0.98 for the company. Multiplying 0.98 with our forecast book value per share of $26.8 for December end 2020 gives us a target price of $26.3. This price target implies a 5.6% upside from BHB's September 23, 2019 closing price.

The tables below show the historical and projected return on equity for the company as well as our input for its valuation.

The table below shows the sensitivity of our target price to different levels of P/B multiple.

Conclusion: Adopting Neutral Stance

Using our dividend yield and price upside estimates, we have arrived at an expected total return of 9.2% till end December 2020. Based on this return, we are adopting a neutral stance on BHB.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.